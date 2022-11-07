ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
katzenworld.co.uk

Kitten was ‘Eaten’ by Starving Cats who Were Neglected at Bradford House

This post contains information that might be upsetting for some. Graphical images removed but available upon request. The RSPCA prosecuted after finding the cats and dead kitten living without food and water. Four members of the same family have been banned from keeping animals for life after the RSPCA found...
Newsweek

Over 1,000 Cats and Dogs Found on Yulin Meat 'Death Truck,' Hundreds Dead

Footage shows hundreds of cats and dogs rescued from a "death truck" headed for Yulin in southern China. The truck held 1,400 animals kept in cages cramped together. A total of 370 animals died while on board the truck after suffering from open wounds, respiratory disease, dehydration and broken bones, a statement from Humane Society International (HSI), an animal welfare group, said.
Tree Hugger

34 Dogs Rescued From Illegal Meat Farm in South Korea

Nearly three dozen dogs have arrived in the U.S. after being rescued from the dog meat industry in South Korea. Pups were removed from dog meat farms in Ansan, South Korea, by Humane Society International/Korea and its partners. So far, HSI/Korea has rescued dogs from 17 dog farms that are now permanently closed. The group has also worked with other animal groups to rescue dogs from illegal farms that were being shuttered by authorities.
petpress.net

10 Most Popular Cat Breeds In The World

There are dozens of popular cat breeds in the world, each with their own unique set of characteristics. Whether you’re looking for a cuddly lap cat or an independent hunter, there’s sure to be a breed that’s perfect for you. Having a cat as a pet can...
MAINE STATE
Seniors Guide

‘My Sweet Cat Has Become Aggressive!”

When a calm adult cat suddenly becomes an aggressive cat, that’s a problem! Pet expert Cathy M. Rosenthal addresses just such a problem in this installation of “My Pet World.”. Dear Cathy,. Cathy M. Rosenthal. Cathy M. Rosenthal is a longtime animal advocate, author, columnist and pet expert...
GreenMatters

To Evade Poachers, Rhinos May Be Evolving to Have Shorter Horns

For several centuries, the rhinoceros was considered a prize in the eyes of poachers — specifically those who had longer horns. But it looks like the highly endangered species has evolved to evade hunters and survive the cruel practice. A new study shows that rhinoceros horns may be shrinking,...
psychologytoday.com

The Ethics of Crating Dogs

Confining pet dogs to cages has become normalized. Being locked in a confined space for extended periods of time inflicts psychological damage on dogs. A crate can also be a very useful tool when provided as a safe space to which a dog can go for quiet time—with the door always open.
