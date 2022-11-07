Nearly three dozen dogs have arrived in the U.S. after being rescued from the dog meat industry in South Korea. Pups were removed from dog meat farms in Ansan, South Korea, by Humane Society International/Korea and its partners. So far, HSI/Korea has rescued dogs from 17 dog farms that are now permanently closed. The group has also worked with other animal groups to rescue dogs from illegal farms that were being shuttered by authorities.

4 DAYS AGO