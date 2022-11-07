Read full article on original website
370 dogs and cats died in a Chinese 'death truck' heading to a meat market, animals rights group says
Animal rights groups in China found more than 1,400 dogs and cats on a "death truck." Around 370 of the dogs and cats had died by the time they were discovered, said activists. The animals were being transported to Yulin county, where the dog and cat meat trade is prevalent.
katzenworld.co.uk
Kitten was ‘Eaten’ by Starving Cats who Were Neglected at Bradford House
This post contains information that might be upsetting for some. Graphical images removed but available upon request. The RSPCA prosecuted after finding the cats and dead kitten living without food and water. Four members of the same family have been banned from keeping animals for life after the RSPCA found...
Over 1,000 Cats and Dogs Found on Yulin Meat 'Death Truck,' Hundreds Dead
Footage shows hundreds of cats and dogs rescued from a "death truck" headed for Yulin in southern China. The truck held 1,400 animals kept in cages cramped together. A total of 370 animals died while on board the truck after suffering from open wounds, respiratory disease, dehydration and broken bones, a statement from Humane Society International (HSI), an animal welfare group, said.
Puppies Among 68 Dogs Airlifted From Breeding Mills in 'Lifesaving' Mission
"We can't wait to follow their adoption journeys," a rescuer told Newsweek. "We are proud to have made a difference in the lives of these dogs and puppies."
Tree Hugger
34 Dogs Rescued From Illegal Meat Farm in South Korea
Nearly three dozen dogs have arrived in the U.S. after being rescued from the dog meat industry in South Korea. Pups were removed from dog meat farms in Ansan, South Korea, by Humane Society International/Korea and its partners. So far, HSI/Korea has rescued dogs from 17 dog farms that are now permanently closed. The group has also worked with other animal groups to rescue dogs from illegal farms that were being shuttered by authorities.
While Animal Abuse Plagues the Meat Industry, It’s Rampant in the Pork Industry
Even though many still unfortunately choose to overlook the abuse within the meat industry, it's effectively synonymous with animal cruelty to cows, chickens, and beyond. And with pig farming, it's no different. The animal abuse within the pork industry is beyond devastating. While all animals are equal, pigs are gorgeous,...
petpress.net
10 Most Popular Cat Breeds In The World
There are dozens of popular cat breeds in the world, each with their own unique set of characteristics. Whether you’re looking for a cuddly lap cat or an independent hunter, there’s sure to be a breed that’s perfect for you. Having a cat as a pet can...
‘My Sweet Cat Has Become Aggressive!”
When a calm adult cat suddenly becomes an aggressive cat, that’s a problem! Pet expert Cathy M. Rosenthal addresses just such a problem in this installation of “My Pet World.”. Dear Cathy,. Cathy M. Rosenthal. Cathy M. Rosenthal is a longtime animal advocate, author, columnist and pet expert...
To Evade Poachers, Rhinos May Be Evolving to Have Shorter Horns
For several centuries, the rhinoceros was considered a prize in the eyes of poachers — specifically those who had longer horns. But it looks like the highly endangered species has evolved to evade hunters and survive the cruel practice. A new study shows that rhinoceros horns may be shrinking,...
psychologytoday.com
The Ethics of Crating Dogs
Confining pet dogs to cages has become normalized. Being locked in a confined space for extended periods of time inflicts psychological damage on dogs. A crate can also be a very useful tool when provided as a safe space to which a dog can go for quiet time—with the door always open.
Battersea criticises ‘flawed’ dog control law that puts dogs down based on breed
Staffordshire Bull Terrier puppies left out in the cold arrive at Battersea Dogs and Cats home. Battersea Dogs and Cats Home has criticised legislation that leads to dogs being put down due to their breed rather than their behaviour. The rescue centre and animal welfare charity is calling for a...
GreenMatters
