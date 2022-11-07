INDEPENDENCE - Deputies arrested one man for attempted second-degree murder after a shooting in Independence on Monday, but the investigation led to more than just an arrest. The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office arrested Darryl Dryer, 24, on Thursday for attempted second-degree murder and other charges, deputies said. One person was injured in the shooting that happened near the corner of Highway 40 and Jones Road around 1 p.m. Monday, November 7.

INDEPENDENCE, LA ・ 7 HOURS AGO