Related
Teen arrested in weekend Bourbon St. shooting
New Orleans Police today made an arrest in a Bourbon St. shooting Sunday that injured two women. The suspect is a 16-year-old boy.
wbrz.com
Shooting investigation leads to one arrest; four more, including juvenile, wanted for possession of fentanyl
INDEPENDENCE - Deputies arrested one man for attempted second-degree murder after a shooting in Independence on Monday, but the investigation led to more than just an arrest. The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office arrested Darryl Dryer, 24, on Thursday for attempted second-degree murder and other charges, deputies said. One person was injured in the shooting that happened near the corner of Highway 40 and Jones Road around 1 p.m. Monday, November 7.
NOLA.com
Mom arrested after teens take part in 'reckless' rolling shootout on busy Kenner street
Kenner police say a mother armed her 15-year-old son and drove him around in search of a classmate who had earlier threatened him with a gun, leading to a rolling shootout near a busy Williams Boulevard intersection. No one was injured in the gunfire, which occurred Sunday afternoon on 32nd...
wbrz.com
Police: Man stabbed outside Baton Rouge bar overnight
BATON ROUGE - A man was stabbed at a bar early Friday morning and was brought to a hospital for his injuries, police said. Around 1:30 a.m. Friday, the Baton Rouge Police Department was called to the parking lot at 4300 Perkins Road outside of The Bulldog. One man was reportedly stabbed and taken to a hospital for his injuries.
wbrz.com
Bank robber arrested after October heist on Bluebonnet Boulevard
BATON ROUGE - Deputies arrested a man accused of stealing an unknown amount of money from a bank on Bluebonnet Boulevard in October. The robbery unfolded just before 4 p.m. at the Regions Bank near the intersection of Bluebonnet and Perkins Road. Kyrek Webster reportedly walked into the bank and passed the teller a note reading "Give Me All Hundreds in the drawer, I have a gun."
Quick arrest made in St. Claude homicide case, NOPD credits officers and public tips
A man was found shot dead inside a New Orleans gas station, prompting a homicide investigation on Thursday (Nov. 10).
fox8live.com
Gas station employee killed in shooting stemming from argument, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was fatally shot in the 5100 block of St. Claude Ave. Thursday (Nov. 10) morning, according to the NOPD. The shooting happened inside the LA Express gas station after an argument between two men around 7:48 a.m., according to officials. Police say the victim,...
Shooting in N.O. East leaves man dead Wednesday night
Just before 9:30, officers responded to the 13100 block of Bishop C.L. Morton Sr. Drive after a man was shot in the area.
4 teens suspected of armed robbery, shooting arrested after chase
New Orleans Police this afternoon arrested four juveniles after two armed robberies and a high-speed police chase. Cops say the vehicle the suspects were fleeing in was reported stolen from North Carrollton Ave. Tuesday night.
wbrz.com
Man, 24, found dead at Baton Rouge hotel after overnight shooting
BATON ROUGE - One man was found dead at a hotel following a shooting early Thursday morning. The Baton Rouge Police Department said it responded to the FairBridge Inn Express off South Sherwood Forest Boulevard shortly before 3 a.m. Thursday. Hentrell Johnson, 24, was found dead with at least one...
NOLA.com
Man killed in shooting at gas station in Lower 9th Ward, New Orleans police say
A man was killed in a shooting Thursday morning at a gas station in the Lower 9th Ward, New Orleans police said. The shooting was reported to police at 7:48 a.m. in the 5100 block of St. Claude Avenue (map), according to preliminary information from authorities. The man died at...
wgno.com
Two subjects wanted after armed robbery in Gentilly Wednesday
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department has asked for the public’s help in locating two people who reportedly robbed a victim at gunpoint in a Gentilly neighborhood Wednesday (Nov. 9) morning. According to the NOPD, two subjects in a white sedan approached the victim at...
WDSU
Northshore drivers still deal with backups after I-12 accident
SLIDELL, La. — Drivers traveling between Slidell and Covington can expect delays traveling on I-12. Just after 6 a.m., a major crash with injuries involving at least two vehicles shut down the westbound lanes. The lanes have since reopened. Air Med arrived at the scene around 6:15 a.m. to...
wbrz.com
Chairs thrown, taser fired during brawl at Scotlandville High
BATON ROUGE - Up to 12 students are facing disciplinary action after a huge fight broke out at Scotlandville High on Thursday. The East Baton Rouge School System said the fight started around 1 p.m. between two students before "several other individual fights broke out" in the surrounding group. Video showed a violent fight between students, during which multiple chairs were thrown in a classroom.
fox8live.com
17-month-old found burned, bruised, dead in Algiers; parents arrested
ALGIERS, La. (WVUE) - Police have arrested a mother and father after finding their toddler dead in Algiers. Police say the grim discovery happened on Nov. 9 around 7:45 a.m. in the 3700 block of Texas Drive. A 17-month-old was found dead with burns and bruises on their body, according...
houmatimes.com
LDWF arrest man for Aggravated Assault and Harassment
Louisiana Department of Wildlife of Fisheries enforcement agents arrested a Slidell man for allegedly harassing commercial fishermen and aggravated assault with a firearm on Nov. 4. Agents and Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Elwood A. Matherine Jr., 59, and booked him into the Plaquemines Parish Detention Center for aggravated...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge man arrested after stolen gun, money and more found during traffic stop
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department initiated a traffic stop on Tuesday, November 8. The traffic stop took place after a detective noticed that the driver of an Infiniti sedan was not wearing a seat belt. The driver of the vehicle was Reiquawhn Allikke Washington,...
an17.com
STPSO investigates fatal crash Tuesday in Folsom
The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash which occurred Tuesday (Nov. 8) afternoon in Folsom. At approximately 4 p.m., on Tuesday, STPSO deputies were dispatched at the request of the Folsom Police Department to investigate a vehicle crash which occurred on Highway 25 near Village Farms Lane.
Authorities in Louisiana Seeking Multiple Suspects in an October Shooting and Robbery
Authorities in Louisiana Seeking Multiple Suspects in an October Shooting and Robbery. Louisiana – On November 7, 2022, the New Orleans Police Department announced that it was seeking the public’s help in identifying and locating four suspects in the investigation of a shooting that occurred on Saint Peter Street near the Mississippi River on October 29, 2022.
fox8live.com
Helicopter on scene of accident on I-12 West near Slidell
SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - A helicopter was on the scene Friday (Nov. 11) morning on the scene where I-12 West is closed past Highway 11 due to an accident. Authorities confirmed there was an accident with injury. Three lanes have been reopened. However, officials are advising commuters to take Hwy....
