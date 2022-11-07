ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Independence, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wbrz.com

Shooting investigation leads to one arrest; four more, including juvenile, wanted for possession of fentanyl

INDEPENDENCE - Deputies arrested one man for attempted second-degree murder after a shooting in Independence on Monday, but the investigation led to more than just an arrest. The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office arrested Darryl Dryer, 24, on Thursday for attempted second-degree murder and other charges, deputies said. One person was injured in the shooting that happened near the corner of Highway 40 and Jones Road around 1 p.m. Monday, November 7.
INDEPENDENCE, LA
wbrz.com

Police: Man stabbed outside Baton Rouge bar overnight

BATON ROUGE - A man was stabbed at a bar early Friday morning and was brought to a hospital for his injuries, police said. Around 1:30 a.m. Friday, the Baton Rouge Police Department was called to the parking lot at 4300 Perkins Road outside of The Bulldog. One man was reportedly stabbed and taken to a hospital for his injuries.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Bank robber arrested after October heist on Bluebonnet Boulevard

BATON ROUGE - Deputies arrested a man accused of stealing an unknown amount of money from a bank on Bluebonnet Boulevard in October. The robbery unfolded just before 4 p.m. at the Regions Bank near the intersection of Bluebonnet and Perkins Road. Kyrek Webster reportedly walked into the bank and passed the teller a note reading "Give Me All Hundreds in the drawer, I have a gun."
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Man, 24, found dead at Baton Rouge hotel after overnight shooting

BATON ROUGE - One man was found dead at a hotel following a shooting early Thursday morning. The Baton Rouge Police Department said it responded to the FairBridge Inn Express off South Sherwood Forest Boulevard shortly before 3 a.m. Thursday. Hentrell Johnson, 24, was found dead with at least one...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wgno.com

Two subjects wanted after armed robbery in Gentilly Wednesday

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department has asked for the public’s help in locating two people who reportedly robbed a victim at gunpoint in a Gentilly neighborhood Wednesday (Nov. 9) morning. According to the NOPD, two subjects in a white sedan approached the victim at...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Northshore drivers still deal with backups after I-12 accident

SLIDELL, La. — Drivers traveling between Slidell and Covington can expect delays traveling on I-12. Just after 6 a.m., a major crash with injuries involving at least two vehicles shut down the westbound lanes. The lanes have since reopened. Air Med arrived at the scene around 6:15 a.m. to...
SLIDELL, LA
wbrz.com

Chairs thrown, taser fired during brawl at Scotlandville High

BATON ROUGE - Up to 12 students are facing disciplinary action after a huge fight broke out at Scotlandville High on Thursday. The East Baton Rouge School System said the fight started around 1 p.m. between two students before "several other individual fights broke out" in the surrounding group. Video showed a violent fight between students, during which multiple chairs were thrown in a classroom.
BATON ROUGE, LA
houmatimes.com

LDWF arrest man for Aggravated Assault and Harassment

Louisiana Department of Wildlife of Fisheries enforcement agents arrested a Slidell man for allegedly harassing commercial fishermen and aggravated assault with a firearm on Nov. 4. Agents and Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Elwood A. Matherine Jr., 59, and booked him into the Plaquemines Parish Detention Center for aggravated...
SLIDELL, LA
an17.com

STPSO investigates fatal crash Tuesday in Folsom

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash which occurred Tuesday (Nov. 8) afternoon in Folsom. At approximately 4 p.m., on Tuesday, STPSO deputies were dispatched at the request of the Folsom Police Department to investigate a vehicle crash which occurred on Highway 25 near Village Farms Lane.
FOLSOM, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities in Louisiana Seeking Multiple Suspects in an October Shooting and Robbery

Authorities in Louisiana Seeking Multiple Suspects in an October Shooting and Robbery. Louisiana – On November 7, 2022, the New Orleans Police Department announced that it was seeking the public’s help in identifying and locating four suspects in the investigation of a shooting that occurred on Saint Peter Street near the Mississippi River on October 29, 2022.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Helicopter on scene of accident on I-12 West near Slidell

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - A helicopter was on the scene Friday (Nov. 11) morning on the scene where I-12 West is closed past Highway 11 due to an accident. Authorities confirmed there was an accident with injury. Three lanes have been reopened. However, officials are advising commuters to take Hwy....
SLIDELL, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy