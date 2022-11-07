Read full article on original website
US World Cup team starts arriving in Qatar ahead of training
The first part of the U.S. World Cup team arrived in Qatar early Friday. Nine of the 26 players and staff were met by a piano playing “The Star-Spangled Banner” and people waving American flags when they walked into a Doha hotel following a flight from New York.
South Korea ends preparations for Qatar with win vs. Iceland
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea ended its preparations for the World Cup with a 1-0 win over Iceland on Friday. Gimcheon Sangmu defender Park Ji-soo picked up a first-half injury that could jeopardize his availability for the tournament. Song Min-kyu got the only goal of the game...
Switzerland beats Canada, into Billie Jean King Cup semis
GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Switzerland joined Australia and Britain in the lineup for the Billie Jean King Cup semifinals after taking an unassailable 2-0 lead over Canada in their winner-takes-all group match on Friday. After Viktorija Golubic rallied to win 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 against Bianca Andreescu, Belinda Bencic beat...
Shades of ’92 for Pakistan ahead of Twenty20 World Cup final
Pakistan is back at the venue where the legend of the cornered tigers was forged 30 years ago, and England is again the final foe. There are so many similarities between this unlikely run to the Twenty20 World Cup final and the one inspired by Imran Khan in 1992, when Pakistan beat England at the Melbourne Cricket Ground to claim its first World Cup title in the 50-over format.
Haas' Magnussen shocks F1 with first pole at Brazilian GP
SAO PAULO — (AP) — Kevin Magnussen shocked Formula One in Brazilian Grand Prix qualifying on Friday to start the sprint race at Interlagos in pole position. It was the first ever pole for the 30-year-old Danish driver, who celebrated by making faces at the cameras before the third qualifying session was over. Then he jumped on his car and punched the air in the drizzle. He gave his Haas team boss Guenther Steiner an emotional hug.
World Cup of Beer: Get paid to taste beer from around the globe and watch soccer
If watching games on the soccer pitch has you reaching for a cold one, you could be the perfect candidate for a unique job meant to celebrate the 2022 World Cup.
