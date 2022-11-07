Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Peyton Manning Reacts to Colts Hiring Jeff Saturday
When it comes to the Indianapolis Colts hiring Jeff Saturday as the interim head coach,… The post Peyton Manning Reacts to Colts Hiring Jeff Saturday appeared first on Outsider.
Frank Reich Sends Clear Message After Being Fired By Colts
Following a disappointing start to the 2022 season, the Indianapolis Colts fired head coach Frank Reich. An embarrassing loss to the New England Patriots was the final nail in the coffin for the head coach. Despite his past success, owner Jim Irsay decided it was time to move on from Reich.
Jeff Saturday Makes Surprising Decision On Colts Play-Caller
Over the weekend, the Indianapolis Colts decided to move on from head coach Frank Reich. Then came the first big surprise. Colts owner Jim Irsay announced franchise legend Jeff Saturday - who has no coaching experience - as the interim head coach. Now, just a few days later, he's made...
Dan Orlovsky says Colts owner Jim Irsay wants to tank for a QB
Dan Orlovsky was on the 2011 Colts team that went 2-14. After the season was over, the Colts took Andrew Luck with the No. 1 pick. The ESPN analyst and former NFL quarterback says Colts owner Jim Irsay is hoping the same thing happens this season. He thinks Irsay wants the Colts to tank. ...
5 Potential Head Coach Candidates for The Indianapolis Colts
The Indianapolis Colts have fired head coach Frank Reich after a 3-5-1 start to the season. Here are five potential head coach candidates for the Indianapolis Colts. Naming Jeff Saturday the head coach came out of nowhere, but Jim Irsay seems to have a lot of belief in him. He doesn’t have coaching experience at the collegiate or NFL level and is more known for his days as Peyton Manning’s center. Regardless, if interim coaches do well, they usually get a decent look when owners are trying to find a new lead man and with Saturday’s public approval from his owner, he may get the benefit of the doubt.
Jim Irsay making his plan for Indianapolis Colts very clear
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay is making his plan for his team very clear. Irsay received all sorts of criticism and questions on Monday after he made Jeff Saturday the team’s interim head coach. Saturday does not have any experience as a coach at the college or pro level.
Yardbarker
Owner Jim Irsay emphatically denies notion Colts are tanking
It sure looks like Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay is trying to throw the towel in on this season. If he's not taking his team, he's certainly not actively trying to win any more games. Don't tell that to Irsay, though, because according to new reporting from The Athletic, "tanking"...
Action News Jax
Colts owner Jim Irsay called Jeff Saturday before he fired Frank Reich
The timeline of how Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay hired Jeff Saturday is murky. In his first solo news conference since being named interim head coach, Saturday admitted that Irsay called the former Colts center and ESPN analyst twice on Sunday. The first call came during Indianapolis' Week 9 loss to the New England Patriots, though Saturday denies the two spoke about a job offer during that conversation, while the second call sometime late Sunday night before Irsay officially fired Frank Reich. That second call was the job offer, but Saturday didn't accept until he called Irsay back in the very early hours of Monday morning after consulting with his wife.
2 Pros and a Cup of Joe Preview Thursday Night Football
Thursday on 2 Pros and a Cup of Joe, Jonas Knox, Brady Quinn and LaVar Arrington preview the game between the Falcons and Panthers
Bears' Matt Eberflus ‘Taken Aback' by Colts' Jeff Saturday-Frank Reich Decision
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay stunned the masses Monday when he fired head coach Frank Reich and named former Colts center and current T.V. analyst Jeff Saturday as interim head coach. Count Bears head coach Matt Eberflus among those who didn't understand the coaching decision at...
What Odell Beckham Jr. Wants and What is Available Aren't Lining Up
Beckham Jr. is reportedly close to being cleared for play, but which team should sign the veteran wide receiver? Jonas Knox, Brady Quinn and LaVar Arrington discuss destinations like the Cowboys, Bills, Giants and Packers, but every scenario presents a problem for both the team and OBJ.
NFL
Move the Sticks: Patriots DB Kyle Dugger joins + Colts QB situation
Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys are joined by Patriots DB Kyle Dugger as he discusses his transition from a D-II college to the NFL, the success of the Patriots defense this season, and much more. Next, the pair look at the Colts' QB situation after firing head coach Frank Reich. To wrap up the show, the duo break down the Monday Night Football game between the Ravens and Saints.
Covino and Rich: “Loyalty in Sports is A Myth”
As the MLB free agency period looms, Covino and Rich explain why loyalty in sports is a myth.
CBS Sports
Former Colts head coach Frank Reich opens up about his firing after four-plus seasons in Indy
Frank Reich's tenure in Indianapolis came to a close this week as the head coach was fired after four-plus seasons on the job. This dismissal came after a lifeless 26-3 loss at the hands of the New England Patriots that pushed them to 3-5-1 on the year. Speaking of his departure, Reich expressed "disappointment and hurt" with how things ultimately panned out.
Frank Reich dealing with ‘hurt’ of Colts’ in-season firing
Frank Reich plans to answer the phone and keep his options open while dealing with the painful reality of being
overtimeheroics.net
Jim Irsay Gets Nostalgic and Convinces Colts Legend Jeff Saturday To Replace Frank Reich
After the 26-3 drubbing in New England on Sunday afternoon, the inevitable finally became a reality. Indianapolis Colts Owner Jim Irsay fired Head Coach Frank Reich after 5 seasons as head coach. If you ask any Colts fan, this was one of the worst offensive performances we have seen in the Frank Reich era. Sam Ehlinger was sacked nine times and the offense accrued a total of 121 yards of offense. Yet again, we saw regression from the previous regression. Jim Irsay had no choice but to finally fire the head coach. Reich finishes with a 40-33-1 record during his Colts tenure, with only one playoff win and zero division titles. With a firing, comes a hiring. Jim Irsay announced that former Colts OL/C Jeff Saturday would be taking over on an interim basis.
