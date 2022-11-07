ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

The Game Haus

5 Potential Head Coach Candidates for The Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts have fired head coach Frank Reich after a 3-5-1 start to the season. Here are five potential head coach candidates for the Indianapolis Colts. Naming Jeff Saturday the head coach came out of nowhere, but Jim Irsay seems to have a lot of belief in him. He doesn’t have coaching experience at the collegiate or NFL level and is more known for his days as Peyton Manning’s center. Regardless, if interim coaches do well, they usually get a decent look when owners are trying to find a new lead man and with Saturday’s public approval from his owner, he may get the benefit of the doubt.
Yardbarker

Owner Jim Irsay emphatically denies notion Colts are tanking

It sure looks like Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay is trying to throw the towel in on this season. If he's not taking his team, he's certainly not actively trying to win any more games. Don't tell that to Irsay, though, because according to new reporting from The Athletic, "tanking"...
Action News Jax

Colts owner Jim Irsay called Jeff Saturday before he fired Frank Reich

The timeline of how Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay hired Jeff Saturday is murky. In his first solo news conference since being named interim head coach, Saturday admitted that Irsay called the former Colts center and ESPN analyst twice on Sunday. The first call came during Indianapolis' Week 9 loss to the New England Patriots, though Saturday denies the two spoke about a job offer during that conversation, while the second call sometime late Sunday night before Irsay officially fired Frank Reich. That second call was the job offer, but Saturday didn't accept until he called Irsay back in the very early hours of Monday morning after consulting with his wife.
NFL

Move the Sticks: Patriots DB Kyle Dugger joins + Colts QB situation

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys are joined by Patriots DB Kyle Dugger as he discusses his transition from a D-II college to the NFL, the success of the Patriots defense this season, and much more. Next, the pair look at the Colts' QB situation after firing head coach Frank Reich. To wrap up the show, the duo break down the Monday Night Football game between the Ravens and Saints.
overtimeheroics.net

Jim Irsay Gets Nostalgic and Convinces Colts Legend Jeff Saturday To Replace Frank Reich

After the 26-3 drubbing in New England on Sunday afternoon, the inevitable finally became a reality. Indianapolis Colts Owner Jim Irsay fired Head Coach Frank Reich after 5 seasons as head coach. If you ask any Colts fan, this was one of the worst offensive performances we have seen in the Frank Reich era. Sam Ehlinger was sacked nine times and the offense accrued a total of 121 yards of offense. Yet again, we saw regression from the previous regression. Jim Irsay had no choice but to finally fire the head coach. Reich finishes with a 40-33-1 record during his Colts tenure, with only one playoff win and zero division titles. With a firing, comes a hiring. Jim Irsay announced that former Colts OL/C Jeff Saturday would be taking over on an interim basis.
Fox Sports Radio

Fox Sports Radio

