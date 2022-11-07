Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two SC Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Retire” in the StateKennardo G. JamesBluffton, SC
Missing From His Playpen: Quinton SimonNikSavannah, GA
When You Feel "Held Hostage" In A Toxic RelationshipThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSavannah, GA
Georgia Council Considers Renaming City Square Over Concerns That It Glorifies Pro-Slavery Vice President John CalhounToby HazlewoodSavannah, GA
Tours, Activities & Trips: Try these Fun Things to do in SavannahRene CizioSavannah, GA
Local athletes commit to college on first day of Early Signing Period
(WSAV) – The early signing period for non-football sports opened on Wednesday and athletes in our area took full advantage of the opportunity to commit to colleges. Congratulations to all of our area signees! BRADWELL INSTITUTE -Bailey Gilmore: Basketball (Vanderbilt) CALVARY DAY -Hannah Cail: Basketball (Georgia College and State) HILTON HEAD ISLAND -Ashley Ames: Lacrosse […]
WJCL
Student-athletes celebrate Early Signing Day
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Wednesday was a special day in the lives of a lot of student-athletes around Southeast Georgia and the South Carolina Lowcountry. November 9 was the first day that high school seniors, in all sports except football, could officially sign a letter of intent. Below is a...
Georgia city strips 170-year-old honor from slavery advocate
SAVANNAH, Ga. — (AP) — Leaders of Georgia's oldest city voted Thursday to strip the name of a former U.S. vice president and vocal slavery advocate from the public square named in his honor more than 170 years ago. Plotted in 1851, Calhoun Square was named for John...
HISTORY.com
The Short-Lived Promise of '40 Acres and a Mule'
An agent from the Freedmen's Bureau as he separates two groups of armed men, one comprised of white men and the other of freed slaves, 1868. Credit: Stock Montage/Getty Images. That’s the question Secretary of War Edwin M. Stanton suggested Union General William T. Sherman pose to 20 Black pastors in Savannah, Georgia, as the Civil War neared its end and enslaved African Americans neared freedom.
Two SC Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Retire” in the State
Two SC cities were named the "Best Places To Retire" in the state.Only in Your State. South Carolina is popular for a lot of things. People enjoy the great weather, beaches, BBQ, and too many other things to name. It's no surprise that the state is one of the most popular vacation destinations in the country. However, one of the biggest reasons people fall in love with the state is because they feel it is a great place to retire. One major national publication just released an article named, "The Best Places To Retire In Each State" for 2022, and they named two places in South Carolina that they feel would be a good fit for people to live after retirement. In this article, we will take a look at which two cities the publication named and why they think those places are the best fit for retirees.
thegeorgeanne.com
Georgia Southern Women’s basketball come close to breaking school record in home opener vs Allen
The lady eagles bench outscored the entire Allen team 58-47 in their 2022-23 season opener. The Eagles started the game off on a 31-2 run that lasted for the majority of the 1st quarter. Their combined offense and defense continued to overpower Allen as they finished the quarter 34-8. The Eagles shot a very efficient 60 percent in the first quarter and held the Yellow Jackets to an abysmal 11 percent from the field as well as 12 percent from 3-point range.
6 Of The Best Dive Bars In Downtown Savannah According To A Bartender Who Grew Up There
Growing up in Savannah, GA, you become well-versed in the bar scene and develop an innate sense of which spots are worth spending your nights in. The Hostess City has a plethora of swanky rooftop bars and overrated tourist traps, but at the end of a long day, nothing draws you in like a moth to a neon flame than a no-frills dive bar.
I Ranked All The Bars In Savannah’s Famous Plant Riverside District From Worst To Best
JW Marriott's Plant Riverside District in Savannah, GA has become one of the favorite stops for tourists from across the globe since it opened its doors back in July 2020. Located on Savannah's riverfront, the Plant Riverside District is more than a hotel. The place boasts dozens of shops, restaurants, and entertainment facilities for visitors to enjoy as they're passing through town.
WJCL
Major Jobs Announcement: Ammunition company hiring 600 new positions in Coastal Georgia
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Your Thursday headlines. Hundreds of new jobs are on their way to Bryan County. On Thursday, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced that Beretta Holding S.A., through its subsidiary -- ammunition manufacturer Norma Precision Inc. -- will build a new manufacturing, assembly and distribution facility.
wtoc.com
End Zone: High school football playoffs begin
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - High school football scores for playoff games across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry. Jones County at Ware County (Sat. 11/12; 5:30 p.m.) Ola at Coffee (Sat. 11/12; 7:30 p.m.) Jenkins at Warner Robins (Sat. 11/12; 7:00 p.m.) Statesboro at Dutchtown (Sat. 11/12; 6:00 p.m.) GHSA 4A.
WSAV is excited to showcase our new studio
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — If you’ve watched News 3 in the past several months, you may have noticed that our newscast looked different. That’s because we brought you the news, weather and sports from a temporary space. Now we’re proud to share our new and improved studio with you. In the video player above you […]
Subtropical Storm Nicole to become a hurricane by Wednesday, local impacts likely late week
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Hurricane season isn’t officially over until November 30th and Subtropical Storm Nicole forming Monday was an unfortunate reminder. While the storm is not currently structured as a classic tropical cyclone, it is producing tropical storm force winds. Our main impacts will arrive Thursday and continue into Friday. Heavy rain, gusty wind, […]
drifttravel.com
Christmas Markets in Savannah, GA and Greenville, SC
For a one-of-a-kind holiday experience that blends Southern hospitality with European charm, guests of all ages are invited to enjoy The Kessler Collection’s Christmas Markets in both Savannah, GA and Greenville, SC. From a boat parade of lights, to meet and greets with Santa, the opportunities for holiday cheer and excitement are endless.
yourislandnews.com
Beaufort High grad earns prestigious TV internship
Beaufort High School graduate Virgil Wade has been selected for the prestigious Television Academy Foundation Internship Program. Wade is one of just 12 students chosen by Television Academy members from across the country for the 2022 fall program. The Foundation’s annual Internship Program provides eight-week paid internships at top Hollywood studios and production companies to college students nationwide.
WJCL
South Carolina Election Results: Beaufort, Jasper and Hampton counties
Voters decided many races in Beaufort, Jasper and Hampton counties in the 2022 midterm election. Major seats up for grabs included mayor, school board and county council.
WJCL
What's cancelled, rescheduled in Coastal Georgia, Lowcountry due to Tropical Storm Nicole?
Below is a list of events that have been delayed, canceled or rescheduled in anticipation of Tropical Storm Nicole's impact on Coastal Georgia and the South Carolina Lowcountry. This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Want to share your event's plans? Email us at news@wjcl.com. Fort Pulaski is...
Ammo manufacturer heading to Bryan County creating 600 jobs and now hiring
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – Today, Governor Kemp announced that Beretta Holding S.A., through its subsidiary Norma Precision Inc., will build a new manufacturing, assembly, and distribution facility in Bryan County. The $60 million project will create 600 new jobs, for which the company is currently hiring. “It is a testament to Georgia’s strong workforce […]
Hyundai supplier announces factory near future coastal EV plant
A Hyundai Motor Group supplier on Tuesday announced a new parts factory in Bulloch County, the first supplier to confirm plans to build a facility to support Hyundai’s sprawling $5.54 billion electric vehicle plant near the Georgia coast.
yourislandnews.com
USNCC President visits Parris Island as Parade Reviewing Official
PARRIS ISLAND — U.S. Naval Community College’s president visited Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island on Nov. 3. President Randi R. Cosentino, Ed.D., served as the parade reviewing official for the graduation ceremony of the 391 Marines of Papa Company, 4th Recruit Training Battalion. “This was a great...
Savannah Santa Train returns in December
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A popular Savannah holiday event is a little more than a month away with the Savannah Santa Train returning on Dec. 10. You can buy tickets here. Tickets are $15 per person but CHS Members can attend for $12. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Georgia […]
