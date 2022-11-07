ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

WSAV News 3

Local athletes commit to college on first day of Early Signing Period

(WSAV) – The early signing period for non-football sports opened on Wednesday and athletes in our area took full advantage of the opportunity to commit to colleges. Congratulations to all of our area signees! BRADWELL INSTITUTE -Bailey Gilmore: Basketball (Vanderbilt) CALVARY DAY -Hannah Cail: Basketball (Georgia College and State) HILTON HEAD ISLAND -Ashley Ames: Lacrosse […]
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
WJCL

Student-athletes celebrate Early Signing Day

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Wednesday was a special day in the lives of a lot of student-athletes around Southeast Georgia and the South Carolina Lowcountry. November 9 was the first day that high school seniors, in all sports except football, could officially sign a letter of intent. Below is a...
SAVANNAH, GA
HISTORY.com

The Short-Lived Promise of '40 Acres and a Mule'

An agent from the Freedmen's Bureau as he separates two groups of armed men, one comprised of white men and the other of freed slaves, 1868. Credit: Stock Montage/Getty Images. That’s the question Secretary of War Edwin M. Stanton suggested Union General William T. Sherman pose to 20 Black pastors in Savannah, Georgia, as the Civil War neared its end and enslaved African Americans neared freedom.
SAVANNAH, GA
Kennardo G. James

Two SC Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Retire” in the State

Two SC cities were named the "Best Places To Retire" in the state.Only in Your State. South Carolina is popular for a lot of things. People enjoy the great weather, beaches, BBQ, and too many other things to name. It's no surprise that the state is one of the most popular vacation destinations in the country. However, one of the biggest reasons people fall in love with the state is because they feel it is a great place to retire. One major national publication just released an article named, "The Best Places To Retire In Each State" for 2022, and they named two places in South Carolina that they feel would be a good fit for people to live after retirement. In this article, we will take a look at which two cities the publication named and why they think those places are the best fit for retirees.
BLUFFTON, SC
thegeorgeanne.com

Georgia Southern Women’s basketball come close to breaking school record in home opener vs Allen

The lady eagles bench outscored the entire Allen team 58-47 in their 2022-23 season opener. The Eagles started the game off on a 31-2 run that lasted for the majority of the 1st quarter. Their combined offense and defense continued to overpower Allen as they finished the quarter 34-8. The Eagles shot a very efficient 60 percent in the first quarter and held the Yellow Jackets to an abysmal 11 percent from the field as well as 12 percent from 3-point range.
STATESBORO, GA
Narcity USA

I Ranked All The Bars In Savannah’s Famous Plant Riverside District From Worst To Best

JW Marriott's Plant Riverside District in Savannah, GA has become one of the favorite stops for tourists from across the globe since it opened its doors back in July 2020. Located on Savannah's riverfront, the Plant Riverside District is more than a hotel. The place boasts dozens of shops, restaurants, and entertainment facilities for visitors to enjoy as they're passing through town.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

End Zone: High school football playoffs begin

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - High school football scores for playoff games across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry. Jones County at Ware County (Sat. 11/12; 5:30 p.m.) Ola at Coffee (Sat. 11/12; 7:30 p.m.) Jenkins at Warner Robins (Sat. 11/12; 7:00 p.m.) Statesboro at Dutchtown (Sat. 11/12; 6:00 p.m.) GHSA 4A.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

WSAV is excited to showcase our new studio

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — If you’ve watched News 3 in the past several months, you may have noticed that our newscast looked different. That’s because we brought you the news, weather and sports from a temporary space. Now we’re proud to share our new and improved studio with you. In the video player above you […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Subtropical Storm Nicole to become a hurricane by Wednesday, local impacts likely late week

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Hurricane season isn’t officially over until November 30th and Subtropical Storm Nicole forming Monday was an unfortunate reminder. While the storm is not currently structured as a classic tropical cyclone, it is producing tropical storm force winds. Our main impacts will arrive Thursday and continue into Friday. Heavy rain, gusty wind, […]
SAVANNAH, GA
drifttravel.com

Christmas Markets in Savannah, GA and Greenville, SC

For a one-of-a-kind holiday experience that blends Southern hospitality with European charm, guests of all ages are invited to enjoy The Kessler Collection’s Christmas Markets in both Savannah, GA and Greenville, SC. From a boat parade of lights, to meet and greets with Santa, the opportunities for holiday cheer and excitement are endless.
GREENVILLE, SC
yourislandnews.com

Beaufort High grad earns prestigious TV internship

Beaufort High School graduate Virgil Wade has been selected for the prestigious Television Academy Foundation Internship Program. Wade is one of just 12 students chosen by Television Academy members from across the country for the 2022 fall program. The Foundation’s annual Internship Program provides eight-week paid internships at top Hollywood studios and production companies to college students nationwide.
BEAUFORT, SC
yourislandnews.com

USNCC President visits Parris Island as Parade Reviewing Official

PARRIS ISLAND — U.S. Naval Community College’s president visited Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island on Nov. 3. President Randi R. Cosentino, Ed.D., served as the parade reviewing official for the graduation ceremony of the 391 Marines of Papa Company, 4th Recruit Training Battalion. “This was a great...
PARRIS ISLAND, SC
WSAV News 3

Savannah Santa Train returns in December

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A popular Savannah holiday event is a little more than a month away with the Savannah Santa Train returning on Dec. 10. You can buy tickets here. Tickets are $15 per person but CHS Members can attend for $12. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Georgia […]
SAVANNAH, GA

