Recipe for 'Crockpot Chili Cheese Casserole' Is a True Game Day Treat

By Tamika M. Murray
 4 days ago

This will be the hit of any weekend game.

When prepping for the game day, you need to ensure the food. Nothing makes a game better than feasting on yummy snacks. We've got the perfect one for you if you’re a fan of hearty and savory recipes.

TikTok content creator @sara_fuleki shared her Crockpot Chili Cheese Casserole. We don’t know about you, but our taste buds worked overtime as we watched the clip. This will be the hit of any weekend game.

The Crockpot Chili Cheese Casserole recipe is one you don’t want to pass on. It won’t take you too long to prep or cook. Plus, the crockpot does most of the work for you. All you need to do is gather all the ingredients. You’ll need Fritos, Hormel chili (or another brand), sour cream, chopped onions, and shredded cheddar cheese. Once you have everything, you can place them into the crockpot.

We liked how she layered everything instead of mixing it all together. The bottom is covered with Fritos. Then she poured in the Hormel Chili. Now we would have added some seasoning to the chili, but making the recipe your own is essential. Next, she topped it with shredded cheese, onions, and sour cream. She repeated these steps to add more layers. After she cooked it, she added a fresh layer of Fritos for extra crunch.

The Crockpot Chili Cheese Casserole is one of our new favorites because it’s simple but yummy. If you enjoyed the recipe and want to see the latest content, visit @sara_fuleki’s TikTok channel. You’ll be pleasantly surprised with what you find. For more Delishably updates, be sure to follow us on Google News!

