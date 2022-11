Photo: Getty Images

‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ Renewed Through 2025

The Kelly Clarkson Show has been renewed for two more seasons.

Her talk show will remain on the air through 2025 which will be her sixth season.

Kelly is both the host and executive producer of the talk show.

Currently, the show is in its fourth season and has its largest station lineup to date with 211 local markets in premier time periods across the country.