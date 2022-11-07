ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moon, PA

RMU Basketball Wins Home Opener Against Pitt Greensburg

RMU (1-1) never trailed after the first two minutes of play when Pitt Greensburg (1-1) led 4-2, setting the table for a strong night inside the UPMC Events Center. The Colonials jumped out to a 23-9 advantage halfway into the first half as six different players scored for RMU during that span.
MOON, PA
The Frank Walker Law/PSN Daily Notebook- November 9

PITTSBURGH, PA

