Texas State

Don Towery
2d ago

Insanity is described as doing the same thing over and over again, expecting a different outcome. Voting Russian red in Texas, is doing the same thing over and over again ,and that's insanity. Vote American Blue for a Progressive Democracy and retention of your rights.

Click2Houston.com

Republicans rebounded in some suburban counties that had been drifting blue

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. For two election cycles, Texas Republicans felt the blue waves lapping at the edges of suburban counties that had long been GOP strongholds. The winning margins for Republicans began to...
TEXAS STATE
Ash Jurberg

Abbott, says "the future of Texas is Hispanic"

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, fresh from winning a third term as Texas Governor, took to Twitter today to post a message about the future of Texas. "The future of Texas is Hispanic — and Republican. Voters in theRGV and across Texas sent a clear message Tuesday night. They voted for border security, safer communities, our booming economy, and protecting the values that keep Texas number one." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
TEXAS STATE
KHOU

Here's how the race for Texas governor played out in Uvalde County

UVALDE COUNTY, Texas — Less than six months after the Uvalde shooting at Robb Elementary school, voters still preferred Republican incumbent Greg Abbott over his Democrat challenger Beto O'Rourke in the race for Texas governor. Calls for gun reform and a change in Texas leadership echoed after the shooting...
UVALDE COUNTY, TX
KSAT 12

Texas Republicans against “critical race theory” win seats on the State Board of Education, strengthening its GOP majority

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Several Republican State Board of Education candidates who ran in opposition of so-called critical race theory in public schools won their races Tuesday night, giving Republicans one more seat on the board, according to Decision Desk HQ.
TEXAS STATE
Click2Houston.com

Republicans narrowly increase their majorities in Texas Legislature

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Republicans narrowly expanded their legislative majorities in both the House and Senate early Wednesday morning, though they fell short of taking some seats they targeted in this year’s midterm elections.
TEXAS STATE
KSAT 12

No red wave, but Republicans continue inroads into long-Democratic South Texas

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Editor’s note: This story contains explicit language. McALLEN — Democrats minimized their losses Tuesday in South Texas despite an unprecedented Republican offensive in the long-blue region. But gone are the days of unquestioned Democratic control there.
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

Texas Midterm Election 2022 Results

TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - With polls officially closed in Texas, we are breaking down all the results below.  Midterm Elections 2022From key races, to what you need to vote, click here for information about Texas' November midterm elections. Attorney General: In September, Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton told supporters he's fighting to save the State of Texas against what he calls the federal government's efforts to trample over the state's rights. "I think we've now sued the Biden administration 32 times in less than two years," Paxton said. "And why does this matter? It matters because we are literally fighting for...
TEXAS STATE
KSAT 12

Sid Miller declares victory in Texas agriculture commissioner race

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Republican Sid Miller has been reelected as Texas agriculture commissioner, defeating Democratic candidate Susan Hays on Tuesday night in a heated race. Miller, 67, had a strong show of support...
TEXAS STATE
San Angelo LIVE!

Top Texas Democrat Reacts to GOP Valley Win With Expletive Laced Tirade

BROWNSVILLE, Texas – Texas Democratic Party Chairman Gilberto Hinojosa late Tuesday released the following statement on the election results in the South Texas Congressional races – TX-28, TX-15, and TX-34:   “Tonight, Texas Republicans will tell you that picking up TX-15 shows that they’re gaining ground with Hispanics in South Texas. Let me be clear: that’s complete bullshit..." "...It was in the one district that national Democratic organizations inexplicably decided to all but abandon for the final stretch of the campaign." “There was no red wave in South Texas. There wasn’t even a…
TEXAS STATE
The Associated Press

Why AP called Texas governor race for Greg Abbott

WASHINGTON (AP) — WHY AP CALLED TEXAS FOR GREG ABBOTT Gov. Greg Abbott had a wide lead in the same 13 Texas counties that he won in 2018 — and that Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke also won in a Senate race that year. That’s why The Associated Press called the Texas governor’s race for Abbott on Tuesday. O’Rourke, the former El Paso congressman and 2020 presidential contender, had sought to become the first Democrat in nearly 30 years to win statewide office in America’s most populous red state.
TEXAS STATE
NewsTalk 1290

Goodbye Beto O’Rourke

Beto O'Rourke lost to Ted Cruz. He lost a race for President. And now he has lost his race against Texas Governor Greg Abbott. And it wasn't even close. In fact, FOX News called the race fairly early on Tuesday night. So while Greg Abbott wins another term as Governor,...
TEXAS STATE
KTEM NewsRadio

Out of Shape: Texas Has #1 Most Overweight City in America

Let's face it: the pandemic caused things to happen to our bodies that we haven't gotten over yet. Almost 50 percent of people across the nation gained weight during the height of COVID-19 restrictions, according to a study published earlier this year by the National Library of Medicine. The CDC reported that over 13 percent of Americans are in poor, or at best fair, health overall.
MCALLEN, TX

