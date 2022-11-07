Pete’s Dueling Piano Bar will soon move its Addison location to Frisco. The Texas-based bar will be opening its fifth location by the end of this year. The iconic Pete’s Dueling Piano Bar consistently brings in crowds of people ready to drink, sing and dance. But the Addison location will soon be closing. Don’t worry, it won’t close for good – the location will be moving to 6765 Winning Drive #810 in Frisco by the end of the year.

FRISCO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO