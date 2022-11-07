Read full article on original website
Pete’s Dueling Piano Bar To Open In Frisco
Pete’s Dueling Piano Bar will soon move its Addison location to Frisco. The Texas-based bar will be opening its fifth location by the end of this year. The iconic Pete’s Dueling Piano Bar consistently brings in crowds of people ready to drink, sing and dance. But the Addison location will soon be closing. Don’t worry, it won’t close for good – the location will be moving to 6765 Winning Drive #810 in Frisco by the end of the year.
CityVet-Phillips Creek to open in January in west Frisco
CityVet-Phillips Creek is planned to open January. (Courtesy CityVet) A new CityVet location is planned to open in January at 415 Lebanon Road in Frisco, according to a company email. CityVet-Phillips Creek will provide standard vet care, including same-day walk-ins and urgent care services. The hospital will also be equipped for surgery, grooming and veterinary-managed boarding services. 469-598-1144. www.cityvet.com/cityvet/phillips-creek.
papercitymag.com
A Luxury Italian Kitchen Brand Celebrates The Grand Opening of Its First North American Standalone Showroom in Dallas
Minotticucine's launch party included a ribbon cutting, delicious bites and light sips. This article is promoted/partner content and not produced by the editorial staff. Over the years, Dallas has quickly become a mecca for luxury, high-end design. From interiors to exteriors and everything in between, a quick jaunt into the Dallas Design District has one’s creative wheels spinning faster than the cars passing on I-35. Joining the prestigious ranks of the Dallas Design District this month are the international, Italian luxury brands minotticucine and MAISTRI.
Wells Group renovates Grand Hotel, prepares to relocate Harvest in McKinney
The Grand Hotel was built in 1885, according to its website. (Courtesy Wells Group) Historic Downtown McKinney businesses the Grand Hotel & Ballroom and Harvest are undergoing changes as part of projects underway by their owner, the Wells Group. The Grand Hotel announced a series of recently completed renovations on...
Greenville Avenue Pizza Company celebrating 15 years of serving late-night pizza in Dallas
Greenville Avenue Pizza Company owner Sammy Mandell opened his first location in 2007. (Destine Gibson/Community Impact) Sammy Mandell, Greenville Avenue Pizza Company’s owner, opened the chain’s Greenville Avenue location 15 years ago after noticing the absence of a late-night pizza spot in the area. “I thought, like, ‘Oh...
Food Park returns to Fair Park with a new name and location: Free event features Black-owned vendors and community-based activities
The Sunny South Dallas Food Park, formerly known as the MLK Food Park, will continue its placemaking and community engagement series inside the Grand Place at Fair Park, starting November 13 from noon until 4:00 p.m. The Sunny South Dallas Food Park explicitly represents the South Dallas community and pays homage to its affectionate nickname, Sunny South Dallas.
Vintage fashion is making a comeback! Here are some vintage looks you can get from Galleria Dallas
No matter which decade fits your vibe, take inspiration from decades past with these looks from Galleria Dallas.
Frisco's founding family of Bubba's, Babe's discuss business origins
Paul Vinyard (center) launched the first Bubba’s Cooks Country in Dallas. Today, his children, Joel Vinyard and Tiffany Vinyard Wheeless, co-own three restaurant concepts with him. (Karen Chaney/Community Impact) When Paul and Mary Beth Vinyard opened Bubba’s Cooks Country in 1981, they did so with a goal of putting...
Jiro Sushi and Grill now offering Japanese cuisine in Coppell
Jiro Sushi and Grill opened in Coppell late September. (Courtesy Jiro Sushi and Grill) Jiro Sushi and Grill opened in Coppell in late September. The restaurant is located at 761 S. MacArthur Blvd., Ste. 121. Jiro Sushi and Grill offers Japanese cuisine. Its menu items include a variety of raw, spicy and deep-fried rolls; sashimi; miso; and more. 972-472-8222.
FYE Sports Cards offers trading, consignment in Colleyville
FYE Sports Cards features sports trading cards, sports memorabilia, and helps sports fans grade and authenticate their cards. (Lexi Canivel/Community Impact) FYE Sports Cards opened in August at 5509 Colleyville Blvd., Ste. 260, Colleyville, according to its website. The store features sports trading cards, sports memorabilia and consignment for sports cards. It also helps customers grade and authenticate their cards through the third-party companies Professional Sports Authenticator, also known as PSA, and Beckett Grading Services, or BGS. 682-325-4146. www.fyesportscards.com.
dmagazine.com
How to Have the Perfect Shopping Day at the Chi Omega Christmas Market
When you walk into the Chi Omega Christmas Market, take a moment to look around Fair Park’s Automobile Building. Market co-chair Karen Dower would like you to listen to the holiday music. Get a good look at the 200-odd merchant booths and absorb the Christmas atmosphere. ‘Tis the season, suddenly.
papercitymag.com
Dallas’ Designer High-Rise Is No Ordinary Tower — Bleu Ciel Unveils Special Interior Designer-Imagined Model Homes
Welcome to Bleu Ciel, a true designer home in the sky, right where everyone wants to be in Dallas. This article is promoted/partner content and not produced by the editorial staff. When it comes to luxury in the sky or the “ciel” (the French word for sky) , there is...
fox4news.com
Dallas radio station flips to full-time Christmas station
It's starting to look a lot like Christmas on your radio dial. On Thursday at 8 a.m., Star 102.1 switched from adult contemporary to full-time holiday music for the 7th straight year. The station will play Christmas music around the clock, before switching back to adult contemporary on December 26th.
Deka Lash brings eyelash, eyebrow services to Highland Village
Deka Lash offers a variety of eyelash and eyebrow styling services. (Courtesy Deka Lash Highland Village) Deka Lash opened a new location in Highland Village in early October, according to a spokesperson for the company. Deka Lash is at 2250 Justin Road, Ste. 108. The studio offers a variety of eyelash and eyebrow services, including eyelash extensions, eyelash lifts, eyebrow lamination and eyebrow cleanup. 940-213-1581. www.dekalash.com/find-a-studio/texas/highland-village.
Dallas coffee shop one of the best & coolest in the Lone Star State: report
When you're searching for a new go-to coffee shop what do you value outside of course the quality of the shop's drinks? Is it customer service, maybe the aesthetic, or just maybe the shop's cool factor?
Resident in Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex $1 million richer after Texas Lottery scratch ticket win
DALLAS (KDAF) — It feels good to win, just ask the Fort Worth favorite TCU Horned Frogs this college football season, and the Dallas Cowboys at that point too with only a few losses, but a different kind of win is being celebrated in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex on Thursday.
Lake Highlands PID sees renewal; Lewisville’s Northern Gateway gears up for growth
The pop-up park The Park at Forest-Audelia, which will be open until Nov. 14, has been used to engage community members and promote the North Lake Highlands PID's development. (Rebecca Heliot/Community Impact) On the Nov. 11 episode of the "DFW Breakdown," Community Impact Reporters Rebecca Heliot and Destine Gibson bring...
5 recent business openings in Flower Mound, Highland Village and Argyle
Skill Samurai offers after-school coding, robotics and STEM classes. (Courtesy Skill Samurai Flower Mound) The following businesses have opened in Flower Mound, Highland Village, Argyle and Northlake recently. Visit communityimpact.com for news on more local news. Skill Samurai opened for after-school coding education at 4151 Cross Timbers Road, Ste. 110,...
Crepe Delicious brings sweet, savory crepes to Grapevine Mills
Crepe Delicious offers sweet and savory crepes, panini sandwiches, gelato and other frozen treats. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Canada-based creperie Crepe Delicious opened in November in Grapevine Mills at 3000 Grapevine Mills Parkway, according to the mall’s directory. The crepe kiosk offers sweet crepes such as the Tuttie-Fruittie with bananas, strawberries and Nutella, and savory crepes such as the California Steak filled with steak, avocado, tomato, red onion, lettuce, cheese and ranch. It also offers panini sandwiches, gelato and other frozen treats. www.crepedelicious.com.
Stonebrook Eyecare and Eyewear to offer routine exams, glasses in Frisco
A new optometrist office is opening in Frisco this November. (Courtesy Fotolia) A new optometrist office is opening at 6828 Stonebrook Parkway, Ste. 200, in Frisco this November. Stonebrook Eyecare and Eyewear will begin seeing patients Nov. 14, Dr. Katherine Egan said. The office will offer routine eye exams and screenings for conditions such as macular degeneration, cataracts and glaucoma. Patients can schedule appointments by phone or online at the office’s website. 214-432-4370. www.stonebrookeyecare.com.
