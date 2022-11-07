Read full article on original website
Kobach wins Kansas AG’s race, revives political career
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Republican Kris Kobach revived his political career by winning the Kansas attorney general’s race after two big losses tied to his national reputation as an immigration and election law provocateur. Kobach, a former two-term Kansas secretary of state and co-chairman of former President Donald...
Laura Kelly wins reelection for governor in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan., (AP) — Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly won reelection in GOP-leaning Kansas, overcoming Republican efforts to tie her to President Joe Biden and high inflation and likely benefitting from moderate GOP and independent voters’ frustrations with a failed summer attempt to tighten abortion laws. Kelly defeated Republican...
Too early to call measure to boost Kansas lawmakers' power
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — It’s too early to call a winning side in the effort to give the Republican-controlled Kansas Legislature a bigger say over how the state regulates businesses, protects people’s health and preserves the environment. The proposed amendment to the Kansas Constitution on Tuesday's ballot...
Kobach has small lead over Mann in race for Kansas AG
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Republican Kris Kobach sought to win a comeback bid for Kansas attorney general after two big losses raised the question of whether he was electable in his home state. With votes still being counted Wednesday, Kobach, a former two-term Kansas secretary of state, had a...
Kelly has narrow lead over Schmidt in race for Kan. Governor
TOPEKA, Kan., (AP) — Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly hoped to win a second term in Republican-leaning Kansas, with her close race turning on how many independent and moderate GOP voters stayed with her after lifting her to victory four years ago. Kelly was the only Democratic governor running for...
Steve Johnson defeats incumbent Rogers for Kan. State Treasurer
Lynn Rogers, Democratic incumbent state treasurer, lost to Republican opponent Steve Johnson. Johnson thanked his colleagues in the Legislature, campaign contributors and Republican volunteers in his victory speech. “Tonight, we celebrate, we celebrate what we have done and I celebrate with you. We celebrate with everyone who helped me to...
Kansans pass constitutional amendment on election, removal of sheriffs
TOPEKA — The state’s voters embraced an amendment to the Kansas Constitution on Tuesday requiring election of county sheriffs and narrowing options for ousting a wayward chief law enforcement officer, while an amendment granting the Legislature more authority to reject state administrative regulations could be headed to defeat.
Kansas Supreme Court justices hang onto seats in retention vote
TOPEKA — Kansans voted to keep all six state Supreme Court justices up for retention on the November ballot. The justices were returned with more than 60% voter support, including two who voted in favor of abortion rights. Kansas Supreme Court justices on the ballot were Daniel Biles, Marla...
Tracey Mann wins reelection to U.S. House in Kan. 1st District
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Tracey Mann wins reelection to U.S. House in Kansas' 1st Congressional District. Check the Post for additional election numbers as they become available.
Kansas: What to expect on election night
TOPEKA (AP) —Republicans have long enjoyed a voter registration advantage in Kansas; a Democratic presidential candidate hasn’t carried the state since Lyndon Johnson in 1964, and former President Donald Trump carried it by big margins in 2016 and 2020. Yet the electorate also can have a sizeable number of independent and moderate GOP voters, and voters in August decisively rejected a proposed amendment to the Kansas Constitution that would have allowed the GOP-controlled Legislature to further restrict or ban abortion. That scrambled the national conversation on the issue.
Former Wichita police chief wins race for sheriff in Minnesota
St. Louis County, Minnesota —Former Wichita police chief Gordon Ramsay won the race for sheriff in his home town of Duluth, Minnesota on Tuesday. According to the Minnesota Secretary of State's website, Ramsay defeated challenger, St. Louis County Undersheriff Jason Lukovsky 49.8 to 40.2 percent. Ramsay earned 42,741 votes to Lukovsky's 34,538 votes.
Election 2022: Wasinger runs away with 111th House seat over Hammond
Voters across the nation came out in force — on Election Day and in advance voting — to fuel the results of the highly contested 2022 midterm elections. In the 111th District race in the Kansas Legislature, incumbent state Rep. Barb Wasinger, R- Hays, came out well on top of challenger Ed Hammond, D-Hays, by a 4,983 to 3,234 vote margin.
Marshall congratulates DeSantis for winning 2nd term as Fla. governor
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis won reelection to a second term Tuesday in a victory over Democrat Charlie Crist, bolstering his rise as a prominent GOP star with potential White House ambitions. Kansas junior Senator Roger Marshall was among the first to send his congratulations.
News From the Oil Patch: Dire diesel stockpiles prompt near-record prices
Since June, prices for regular gasoline have dropped more than a $1.30 per gallon, but diesel prices remain at or above $5 a gallon, as they have for more than 22 weeks. The government last week said diesel inventories are near historic lows, 19% below the five-year seasonal average. Stockpiles of regular gasoline are about six percent below the five-year seasonal average. The auto club AAA says the national average pump price for regular gasoline is $3.80 per gallon, more than four cents higher than a week ago, but nine cents lower than a month ago, and well below the record highs we paid in June. At $5.33 per gallon, national diesel prices are three cents higher than a week ago, 42 cents higher than last month at this time, and $1.69 higher than a year ago. In Kansas, diesel is down a seven cents from a week ago, but up more than 34 cents over a month ago, and a $1.60 higher than a year ago.
Exploring Outdoors Kansas: Jake and the bone pile
With Kansas waterfowl season well underway, and upland gamebird season starting Saturday, November 12, I began thinking about all the skilled hunting dogs that are, and will be living their best life for the next couple months, finding and retrieving game for their owners / hunters. There is nothing more pleasing to watch then a good bird dog as it points a sitting pheasant for the hunters, or a good retriever as every muscle in its body tenses at the shot and it watches for its chance to retrieve the downed duck or goose for its master. It all reminds me of a story about another dog, though not quite as gifted.
⛳ Four Indians and a Monarch named KGCA All-State
Hays High has four golfers named to the Kansas Golf Coaches Association 5A All-State team. Katie Dinkel and Abbie Norris are on the second team and Jaycee Oakley and Evyn Cox honorable mention. TMP-Marian's Ashley Hipp and Plainville’s Emily Stamper are honorable mention picks in 3-2-1A. Colby's Anna Starbuck is...
Warm windy day, then a dramatic cooldown for western Kan.
After Tuesday's 74 degrees was just 6 shy of the 110-year-old record high for the date, the National Weather Service is predicting a dramatic cooldown on the way for western Kansas. Wednesday is expected to be windy and warm, with a high of 75 predicted. Sustained winds of 24 to...
Powerball ticket sold in California snags record $2.04B win
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in Southern California has won a record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot after more than three months without anyone hitting the top prize. The winning numbers drawn Tuesday morning at the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee were: white...
Warm, windy, dry: NWS warns of wildfire risk across western Kansas
Windy and dry conditions will continue through Thursday — fueling the possibility of wildfires across western Kansas. The National Weather Service in Dodge City said the strongest winds will be Wednesday night through Thursday as a cold front roars into the area — bringing gusts up to 60 mph. A hard, killing freeze with a low of 25 is expected Thursday night.
Smoky Hills PBS kicks off 40th anniversary
BUNKER HILL — When PBS first went on the air “it was born out of the idea that Americans deserved a non-commercial television service whose sole mission is to educate and inspire.” Smoky Hills PBS has been making that mission a reality for 40 years now. On Nov. 10 Smoky Hills PBS will celebrate its 40th anniversary of bringing trusted educational programs and services to all ages of viewers in Central and Western Kansas.
