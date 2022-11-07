Former Coventry resident sentenced for 2020 assault

Coventry police via Facebook

COVENTRY — A former Coventry resident was sentenced Monday for a sexual assault that occurred in 2020.

Joseph Lodge, 39, was sentenced to 10 years, suspended after 5½ years, and five years of probation following his conviction on Aug. 5 in Vernon Superior Court for fourth-degree sexual assault, first-degree unlawful restraint, third-degree strangulation, third-degree assault, and stealing a firearm.

Lodge was arrested on Sept. 12, 2020, after Coventry police officers received a 911 text alert. Court records show that officers responded immediately to the location, and identified the victim present, along with Lodge.