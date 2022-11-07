Read full article on original website
With 5-2 vote, Ogdensburg councillors send proposed budget to public hearing
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A preliminary 2023 budget for the city of Ogdensburg has made it through city council. The proposal both raises taxes and cuts jobs. Ogdensburg city councillors met Thursday night at city hall for a special meeting where interim city manager Andrea Smith laid out the proposed budget for 2023.
Gray defeats Duffy in 116th Assembly race
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Scott Gray has defeated Susan Duffy in the race for the 116th Assembly District. “It’s been a great eight months, that’s all I can say,” Gray said Tuesday night. Eight months after announcing his candidacy for the 116th Assembly District, Gray declared...
Candidates vote in 116th Assembly District race
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s Republican versus Conservative in the state’s 116th Assembly District race. GOP candidate Scott Gray voted in Watertown Tuesday. He’s a businessman and longtime Jefferson County legislator who touts his experience on the county level, and his ability to work with state officials.
Unofficial Election 2022 Results Announced
OSWEGO COUNTY – The unofficial results from this year’s Election Day, November 8, have been announced by the Oswego County Board of Elections. All Oswego County polling places have reported to the Board of Elections at this time. These unofficial results include early voting and ballots cast on...
Jefferson County polling sites see impressive 2022 election turnout
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Long lines greeted voters at local polling sites Tuesday morning. Early nationwide numbers suggest that the 2022 midterm elections may have a record-breaking voter turnout. Janice Henderson, a 25-year Jefferson County election inspector, said the turnout this year has been the largest they’ve seen in...
24th Congressional District candidates cast ballots
CANANDAIGUA, New York (WWNY) - Candidates for the newly-created 24th Congressional District, which includes Watertown and much of Jefferson County, cast their ballots Tuesday. Republican candidate Claudia Tenney voted in Canandaigua. She’s the current congresswoman in the 22nd District and is seeking her third term in the House of Representatives.
Lewis County lawmakers poised to vote on controversial rails to trails purchase
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Lewis County’s controversial rails to trails proposal is headed for a vote next week. It would cost the county $2.5 million to buy land with old rail tracks. The plan is to turn those rails into outdoor recreation trails for running, biking and ATVs.
Ogdensburg’s interim city manager wants ‘different tone’ with county
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Relations between Ogdensburg and St. Lawrence County are pretty sour right now and the new interim city manager hopes to change that. Andrea Smith will lead the city for the next 4 months and wants the next city manager to have a better working relationship with the county. Relations are frail because of recent moves under former city manager Stephen Jellie after Ogdensburg stopped collecting property taxes for the county.
A line at Disney World? Voters surprised by lines at polls
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Elections officials in the tri-county area say they’re very happy with voter turnout for Tuesday’s mid-term election. At polling places in Jefferson County, people had to stand in lines they’d never seen before. Turnout is up more than 600 voters compared to the last mid-term election.
Public can weigh in on Jefferson County’s plans for expanded bus service
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s a chance for the public to weigh in on plans to expand bus service in Jefferson County next week. Input sessions are planned for next Wednesday at 1 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. at Jefferson-Lewis BOCES. Watertown’s CitiBus and its Paratransit Service are offering...
Election 2022: May declares victory; Conole decides to wait
Update 11:56 p.m.: Conole will not declare victory until all the votes have been counted. Update 11:52 p.m.: Three State Assembly Districts called. Update 11:23 p.m.: Abbott concedes the race to May at Republican watch party. Update 11:16 p.m.: Elise Stefanik reelected in 21st Congressional District. Update 11:15 p.m.: Rachel...
CNY school district quietly appoints interim leader while superintendent away with no explanation
Sandy Creek, N.Y. – The Sandy Creek School District’s middle/high school principal has been appointed “temporary acting superintendent” while the school’s top leader is “temporarily absent.”. Kevin Seymour was appointed and will serve until Sandy Creek Superintendent Kyle Faulkner “is able to return or...
Wayne D. Liscomb, 65, of Antwerp
ANTWERP, New York (WWNY) - Wayne D. Liscomb, 65, Antwerp, NY passed away unexpectedly on Monday, November 7th, 2022, at the Gouverneur Hospital. He was born in Gouverneur, New York on April 14, 1957, the son of Neil and Betsy (Alberry) Liscomb. After leaving Indian River High School, he entered...
Nora W. Bajjaly, 87, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Nora W. Bajjaly, 87, a resident of Watertown, NY passed away peacefully November 7, 2022 in her home, surrounded by her family. She was born on November 15, 1934, daughter of Dr. Wallace and Ruth (Johnston) Troup in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. She was a graduate of Glebe High School and attended Queens University in Kingston, Ontario where she met and married Dr. Floyd L. Bajjaly on October 11, 1955. His education took them to both Columbus and Athens, Ohio where they raised their four children. In 1965, Dr. Bajjaly’s professional career took them to Liverpool, NY and finally in 1967 to Watertown, NY.
Michael C. Vincent, 69, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Michael C. Vincent, 69, Watertown passed away Wednesday, November 9th at Samaritan Medical Center. Born February 28, 1953, in Watertown, NY., he was the son to Harold H. and Lena M. Kibling Vincent. Michael worked as a custodian for several years until he became disabled....
Prenatal/Perinatal Council to hold fundraisers
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s a December to Remember at the North Country Prenatal/Perinatal Council. NCPPC’s Anne Garno was on 7 News This Morning to talk about a Holiday Market and a pair of Designer Purse Auctions. Watch the video above for her interview. The Holiday Market...
Warming center opens in Lewis County
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - In Lewis County, the Department of Social Services has announced its warming shelter is now open. It’s located in the basement of the Bethel Church of the Nazarene on State Route 12 in Lowville. It’ll be open 7 days a week from 7 p.m....
State awards Jefferson County SPCA $190K
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Jefferson County SPCA is getting nearly $190,000 from the state to expand services. The money comes from the New York State Companion Animal Capital Fund. The SPCA has been awarded $189,767 for expansion of services in a new veterinary wing for sick or injured...
John E. Dishaw, Sr., 76, of Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - John E. Dishaw, Sr., age 76, of Ogdensburg, NY, passed away at his home on Saturday, November 5, 2022, under the care of St. Lawrence Valley Hospice. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. John is survived by his loving...
New Ogdensburg budget plan raises taxes, cuts jobs
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Ogdensburg’s new city manager is presenting her budget proposal to lawmakers Thursday evening. Andrea Smith’s spending plan includes raising taxes and cutting 10 jobs, with a majority of the job cuts proposed for the police department. She proposes a 12 percent increase in...
