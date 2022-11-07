ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

U.S. Justice Department will again have election monitors in Texas

By By Alexa Ura, The Texas Tribune
25 News KXXV and KRHD
25 News KXXV and KRHD
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wd1HA_0j24xy4r00

The U.S. Department of Justice announced Monday it will send election monitors to three Texas counties — Harris, Dallas and Waller — to keep an eye on local compliance with federal voting rights laws on Election Day.

Monitors from the Justice Department are regularly deployed across the country for major elections, with Texas counties making the list for at least the past decade under both Democratic and Republican administrations. The three Texas counties are among 64 jurisdictions in 24 states that will have a federal presence Tuesday.

The department did not specify how it made its selections for monitoring, though Harris and Waller counties have made the list in the last four presidential and midterm elections. Harris and Dallas are the state’s largest and second-largest counties. Rural Waller County is home to Prairie View A&M University, a historically Black campus.

Voters can send complaints on possible violations of federal law to the DOJ through its website or by calling 800-253-3931. Polls open at 7 a.m. on Election Day.

Disclosure: Prairie View A&M University has been a financial supporter of The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization that is funded in part by donations from members, foundations and corporate sponsors. Financial supporters play no role in the Tribune’s journalism. Find a complete list of them here .

The Texas Tribune is a nonprofit statewide news organization dedicated to keeping Texans informed on politics and policy issues that impact their communities. This election season, Texans around the state will turn to The Texas Tribune for the information they need on voting, election results, analysis of key races and more. Get the latest.

This article originally appeared in The Texas Tribune at https://www.texastribune.org/2022/11/07/justice-department-election-monitors-texas/ .

The Texas Tribune is a member-supported, nonpartisan newsroom informing and engaging Texans on state politics and policy. Learn more at texastribune.org.

Comments / 1

Related
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Justice Department to monitor voting rights across 24 states

The Justice Department is sending monitors to 24 states in an effort to ensure compliance with federal voting rights laws in the midterm elections. The monitors are lawyers who work for the U.S. government. They're not law enforcement officers or federal agents. They generally include lawyers from the Justice Department’s civil rights division and U.S. attorney’s offices across the nation. Such monitoring occurs regularly on Election Day. This year, it comes as civil rights groups and the federal government have raised alarm over potential voter intimidation at some polling places and ballot boxes. The Justice Department says the monitors are being sent to “protect the rights of voters,” as they have for decades.
WISCONSIN STATE
RadarOnline

'Who Knew He Could Stoop Any Lower?' Ted Cruz Called To Resign After Mocking Stroke Survivor Senate Candidate John Fetterman

Ted Cruz is being criticized online after the Texas senator openly mocked Senate candidate John Fetterman for his poor performance during a recent debate against Dr. Mehmet Oz, RadarOnline.com has learned.On Wednesday, as Cruz appeared in Franklin, Tennessee to endorse GOP House candidate Andy Ogles, the 51-year-old controversial Texas senator ridiculed Fetterman for a series of awkward exchanges he made on Monday while debating Dr. Oz in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.“By the way, in honor of John Fetterman, I suppose I should start by just saying goodnight!” Cruz said, referencing the fact Fetterman became confused on Monday and answered one question by...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
US News and World Report

North Carolina Reports Possible Voter Intimidation, Threats Ahead of Midterm Elections

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -North Carolina officials have registered 14 instances of potential intimidation or interference with voters and election workers in the run-up to Tuesday's U.S. midterm elections, according to records provided to Reuters on Friday. The alleged incidents come as grassroots poll observers, many recruited by prominent Republican Party figures...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
NBC News

California U.S. House Election Results 2022

The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Action News Jax

Federal judge sides with Florida in elections law canvassing boards dispute

TALLAHASEE, Fla. — A federal judge has rejected a request by the Florida Democratic Party to block part of a new state elections law involving county canvassing boards. U.S. District Judge Kathleen Williams on Tuesday refused to issue a preliminary injunction, saying the Democratic Party and two individual plaintiffs “had not met their burden to establish a substantial threat of actual and imminent irreparable injury.”
FLORIDA STATE
NBC News

Oklahoma Senate Election Results 2022

Both of Oklahoma’s Senate seats are up for election in this year's midterms. This is the regularly scheduled Senate race for candidates seeking a six-year term beginning in January. The other Senate contest is a special election to fill the seat currently held by retiring Republican Sen. Jim Inhofe. The winner of the special election will serve out the remaining four years of Inhofe’s term.
OKLAHOMA STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Control of the U.S. Senate: What are we waiting for?

The balance of power in Congress remains unclear Wednesday as several key Senate and House races are too close to call. While Republicans may yet gain control of the House, the fate of the Senate is even less certain after the Democrats' surprisingly strong showing in nearly every state not named Florida.
GEORGIA STATE
straightarrownews.com

Federal election monitors not allowed inside Florida voting locations

The Department of Justice declared it would send federal election monitors to voting locations across 24 states on Election Day, but the state of Florida isn’t having it. It wrote a letter to the DOJ that federal officials are not included on the list of people allowed inside their polling places.
FLORIDA STATE
NBC News

Arkansas Governor Election Results 2022

Some states and some individual counties provide results broken down by type of ballot cast, which can include Election Day votes, or those cast early, either in person or by mail. Whenever that information is widely available in a state on election night, NBC News will display it. The expected...
ARKANSAS STATE
25 News KXXV and KRHD

25 News KXXV and KRHD

22K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Waco, Texas news and weather from 25 News KXXV and KRHD, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kxxv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy