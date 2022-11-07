ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

RadarOnline

‘I Moved On From That’: Tom Brady Jabs Gisele Bündchen By Revealing NFL Retirement Is Off The Table After Supermodel Hires Divorce Lawyer

Tom Brady has given up all hope of reconciling his marriage to Gisele Bündchen and has been putting all of his energy into football, RadarOnline.com has learned. Brady, 45, dished about his plans on the latest episode of his podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” The NFL quarterback talked about his rough season with the Buccaneers and how he has no plans to step off the field after the season. Brady said that the locker room isn’t the happiest place given the team’s record so far this season. Brady said, “I don't think you're flying...
FLORIDA STATE
Popculture

Gisele Bündchen Reportedly 'Devastated' Over Tom Brady Divorce

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady announced on Friday they are getting a divorce. And on the same day that the couple made the heartbreaking announcement, a report from Entertainment Tonight revealed how Bündchen is feeling about the split. The report said the 42-year-old model is "devastated to end things" with the 45-year-old Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback.
The Spun

Saints Cut Veteran Quarterback After Monday Night Loss

Following this Monday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens, the New Orleans Saints waived quarterback Brett Hundley from the practice squad. Hundley joined the Saints last week to help them prepare for Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Clearly, that plan didn't work. Jackson had 133 passing yards, 82 rushing yards and one...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift

Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
FlurrySports

Green Bay Packers Head Coach Replacement Candidates

On Monday morning, the Indianapolis Colts fired head coach Frank Reich after his offense had negative yards in the first quarter in NFL Week 9. This was not a surprise. What was surprising was the person owner Jim Irsay decided to name as interim head coach. He called up former center Jeff Saturday to coach the team for the rest of the season. After the struggles this season, should the Green Bay Packers make a change at head coach? More importantly, should the Packers take a similar approach to the Colts?
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Nick Saban Names 1 Player He Regrets Not Recruiting Harder

Nick Saban's Alabama defense will have its hands full against Quinshon Judkins this Saturday. The freshman running back has dominated for Ole Miss, tallying 1,036 rushing yards and 14 total touchdowns through nine games. Judkins will get a chance to cement his rising star status when opposing the Crimson Tide.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Nick Saban's Comment About Fans Storming The Field Going Viral

Alabama suffered a devastating loss on Saturday against LSU. Alabama and LSU went into overtime and it looked like it was going to go to double overtime before the latter won on a two-point conversion. This loss sent the Crimson Tide to 7-2 overall as their odds to make the SEC Championship Game and the College Football Playoff have gone down.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Look: Aaron Rodgers Has A Blunt Message For His Critics

The Green Bay Packers suffered their fifth-straight loss this weekend at the hands of the Detroit Lions by a final score of 15-9. During the game, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw a very uncharacteristic three interceptions. On Tuesday afternoon, he spent some time talking with Pat McAfee about what went wrong against the Lions.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Is Blaming 1 Person For Alabama's Struggles

Paul Finebaum continues to vocalize his disappointment in Nick Saban. The ESPN analyst already said the iconic head coach looked "lost" and "miserable" on the sidelines during Saturday's 32-31 overtime loss to LSU. He's called this season Saban's "worst coaching job" at Alabama and suggested on more than one occasion that the dynast door is closing.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

NFL Running Back Cut Following Monday Night Loss

The New Orleans Saints cut a running back following a loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday. They cut running back Jake Funk, along with guard Wyatt Davis and quarterback Brett Hundley. Hundley and Funk were cut from the practice squad. Funk, 24, was originally a seventh-round draft pick out...
MARYLAND STATE
Yardbarker

Packers' Aaron Rodgers to give Cowboys' Mike McCarthy 'a big old hug'

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is excited to see Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy this Sunday. "I'm going to give him a big old hug, I can tell you that much," Rodgers said during his Tuesday appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" about encountering McCarthy at Lambeau Field for the Week 10 matchup, as shared by Andrew McCarty of The Spun. "It's going to be good to see Mike. We've shared some messages over the past couple of weeks.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Nick Saban Has Message For Alabama Fans After LSU Loss

The Alabama Crimson Tide were effectively eliminated from the College Football Playoff race with another loss last weekend. After falling to LSU in overtime, the Tide sit at 7-2 on the season. Head coach Nick Saban doesn't think it's time to panic just yet. During his weekly radio show, Saban...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
VikingsTerritory

Vikings May Be without 2 Defensive Starters at BUF

The Minnesota Vikings (7-1) travel to New York for a date with the Buffalo Bills (6-2) on Sunday, hoping to extend the current win streak to seven games. In franchise history, Minnesota has notched seven-game in-season winning streaks six times (1969, 1970, 1973, 1975, 1998, 2017). And if they bump...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

NFL Kicker Officially Released On Tuesday Afternoon

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be getting Chris Boswell back on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints. He had to miss their last game on Oct. 30 due to a groin injury that popped up on the injury report toward the end of the week. In his place, the Steelers signed...
The Spun

Packers Fans Not Happy With Aaron Rodgers' Comment Today

Every Aaron Rodgers quote has seemingly become a national talking point amid the Green Bay Packers' freefall. The future Hall of Fame quarterback had one of the worst performances of his career when throwing three interceptions -- two inside the end zone -- in Sunday's 15-9 loss to the Detroit Lions. On Wednesday, per The Athletic's Matt Schneidman, Rodgers disputed the notion that he's going off script from head coach Matt LaFleur's playbook.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

4 Schools Mentioned For Kirk Herbstreit's QB Recruit Son

St. Xavier quarterback Chase Herbstreit, who happens to be the son of ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit, is turning a lot of heads with his performances on the gridiron. Just two weeks ago, Herbstreit had 232 yards and two touchdowns in a thrilling win over Fairfield. He has made a plethora of impressive throws this fall.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

