Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Green Bay Packers Head Coach Replacement CandidatesFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Popular supermarket chain opening another new store in Wisconsin this weekKristen WaltersAshwaubenon, WI
Once a Packer Fan...Always a Packer Fan!!!!Dennis RaabeGreen Bay, WI
Packers Let Fanbase Down at NFL Trade DeadlineFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers NFL Trade Deadline Targets at WRFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Related
‘I Moved On From That’: Tom Brady Jabs Gisele Bündchen By Revealing NFL Retirement Is Off The Table After Supermodel Hires Divorce Lawyer
Tom Brady has given up all hope of reconciling his marriage to Gisele Bündchen and has been putting all of his energy into football, RadarOnline.com has learned. Brady, 45, dished about his plans on the latest episode of his podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” The NFL quarterback talked about his rough season with the Buccaneers and how he has no plans to step off the field after the season. Brady said that the locker room isn’t the happiest place given the team’s record so far this season. Brady said, “I don't think you're flying...
Popculture
Gisele Bündchen Reportedly 'Devastated' Over Tom Brady Divorce
Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady announced on Friday they are getting a divorce. And on the same day that the couple made the heartbreaking announcement, a report from Entertainment Tonight revealed how Bündchen is feeling about the split. The report said the 42-year-old model is "devastated to end things" with the 45-year-old Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback.
Saints Cut Veteran Quarterback After Monday Night Loss
Following this Monday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens, the New Orleans Saints waived quarterback Brett Hundley from the practice squad. Hundley joined the Saints last week to help them prepare for Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Clearly, that plan didn't work. Jackson had 133 passing yards, 82 rushing yards and one...
Report: Some Packers Players Have Problem With Aaron Rodgers
There may be trouble brewing in the Green Bay Packers' locker room. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, some of the wide receivers in Green Bay are unhappy with the way Aaron Rodgers has treated them. "Some of the young wide receivers have been painted as scapegoats for the Packers’ problems,...
Who Is NFL Player Travis Kelce’s Ex-Girlfriend? Everything to Know About Kayla Nicole
Kayla Nicole is known for many roles: she’s a journalist, model, host, influencer, and Kansas City Chief’s tight end Travis Kelce’s girlfriend — or at least, she used to be. For five years, Kelce and Nicole fought to maintain their relationship. Sadly, they called it quits as of 2022. They’ve split and reunited in the […]
Popculture
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift
Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Aaron Rodgers' message after his performance against the Lions: 'I'm still the reigning, defending two-time MVP'
Aaron Rodgers threw three red-zone interceptions in the 15-9 loss to the Detroit Lions, he had his worst passer rating of the season and he and the offense failed to complete a scoring drive in the final two minutes of the game with an opportunity to end the Packers' lengthy losing streak. Despite...
Green Bay Packers Head Coach Replacement Candidates
On Monday morning, the Indianapolis Colts fired head coach Frank Reich after his offense had negative yards in the first quarter in NFL Week 9. This was not a surprise. What was surprising was the person owner Jim Irsay decided to name as interim head coach. He called up former center Jeff Saturday to coach the team for the rest of the season. After the struggles this season, should the Green Bay Packers make a change at head coach? More importantly, should the Packers take a similar approach to the Colts?
Nick Saban Names 1 Player He Regrets Not Recruiting Harder
Nick Saban's Alabama defense will have its hands full against Quinshon Judkins this Saturday. The freshman running back has dominated for Ole Miss, tallying 1,036 rushing yards and 14 total touchdowns through nine games. Judkins will get a chance to cement his rising star status when opposing the Crimson Tide.
Nick Saban's Comment About Fans Storming The Field Going Viral
Alabama suffered a devastating loss on Saturday against LSU. Alabama and LSU went into overtime and it looked like it was going to go to double overtime before the latter won on a two-point conversion. This loss sent the Crimson Tide to 7-2 overall as their odds to make the SEC Championship Game and the College Football Playoff have gone down.
Look: Aaron Rodgers Has A Blunt Message For His Critics
The Green Bay Packers suffered their fifth-straight loss this weekend at the hands of the Detroit Lions by a final score of 15-9. During the game, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw a very uncharacteristic three interceptions. On Tuesday afternoon, he spent some time talking with Pat McAfee about what went wrong against the Lions.
Paul Finebaum Is Blaming 1 Person For Alabama's Struggles
Paul Finebaum continues to vocalize his disappointment in Nick Saban. The ESPN analyst already said the iconic head coach looked "lost" and "miserable" on the sidelines during Saturday's 32-31 overtime loss to LSU. He's called this season Saban's "worst coaching job" at Alabama and suggested on more than one occasion that the dynast door is closing.
NFL Running Back Cut Following Monday Night Loss
The New Orleans Saints cut a running back following a loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday. They cut running back Jake Funk, along with guard Wyatt Davis and quarterback Brett Hundley. Hundley and Funk were cut from the practice squad. Funk, 24, was originally a seventh-round draft pick out...
Yardbarker
Packers' Aaron Rodgers to give Cowboys' Mike McCarthy 'a big old hug'
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is excited to see Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy this Sunday. "I'm going to give him a big old hug, I can tell you that much," Rodgers said during his Tuesday appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" about encountering McCarthy at Lambeau Field for the Week 10 matchup, as shared by Andrew McCarty of The Spun. "It's going to be good to see Mike. We've shared some messages over the past couple of weeks.
Nick Saban Has Message For Alabama Fans After LSU Loss
The Alabama Crimson Tide were effectively eliminated from the College Football Playoff race with another loss last weekend. After falling to LSU in overtime, the Tide sit at 7-2 on the season. Head coach Nick Saban doesn't think it's time to panic just yet. During his weekly radio show, Saban...
Vikings May Be without 2 Defensive Starters at BUF
The Minnesota Vikings (7-1) travel to New York for a date with the Buffalo Bills (6-2) on Sunday, hoping to extend the current win streak to seven games. In franchise history, Minnesota has notched seven-game in-season winning streaks six times (1969, 1970, 1973, 1975, 1998, 2017). And if they bump...
NFL Kicker Officially Released On Tuesday Afternoon
The Pittsburgh Steelers will be getting Chris Boswell back on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints. He had to miss their last game on Oct. 30 due to a groin injury that popped up on the injury report toward the end of the week. In his place, the Steelers signed...
Packers Fans Not Happy With Aaron Rodgers' Comment Today
Every Aaron Rodgers quote has seemingly become a national talking point amid the Green Bay Packers' freefall. The future Hall of Fame quarterback had one of the worst performances of his career when throwing three interceptions -- two inside the end zone -- in Sunday's 15-9 loss to the Detroit Lions. On Wednesday, per The Athletic's Matt Schneidman, Rodgers disputed the notion that he's going off script from head coach Matt LaFleur's playbook.
4 Schools Mentioned For Kirk Herbstreit's QB Recruit Son
St. Xavier quarterback Chase Herbstreit, who happens to be the son of ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit, is turning a lot of heads with his performances on the gridiron. Just two weeks ago, Herbstreit had 232 yards and two touchdowns in a thrilling win over Fairfield. He has made a plethora of impressive throws this fall.
Colin Cowherd Has Interesting Quarterback Suggestion For Packers
This season has been quite disappointing for the Packers. They have a 3-6 record heading into Week 10 of the regular season. To make matters worse, Green Bay's schedule won't get any easier. The Packers are set to face the Cowboys, Titans and Eagles over the next three games. If...
The Spun
Hoboken, NJ
647K+
Followers
82K+
Post
370M+
Views
ABOUT
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 0