Sofia Vergara Impresses With Booty Workout Video: 'Monday Torture'

Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

Sofia Vergara is working on her fitness bright and early.

The actress gave fans a dose of motivation on Monday, taking to Instagram to show off her impressive workout routine.

"Monday torture!🏋️All @walmartfashion ❤️❤️🌟🌟" she captioned the post.

The actress appeared to be sweating it out inside of a gym where she completed a variety of booty workouts accompanied by a resistance band. She donned red leggings along with a matching sweatshirt, courtesy of her Walmart collection, as she revealed in the caption.

Many fans took to the comment section, noting that Vergara inspired them to hit up the gym to kick off the week.

One fan wrote, "I need to workout" while another fan commented, "Monday motivation 🫡🫡🫡🫡🫡🔥🔥🔥"

Over the weekend, Vergara shared plenty of videos from her trip to the first-ever Walmart, which was originally called "Walton's 5&10." The Modern Family star documented the trip on her Instagram where she shared a picture of her standing in front of the building.

"Infront of where it all began! The first Walmart ever!! 🌟🌟❤️❤️ #bentonville," she captioned the post.

In a follow-up post, Vergara shared a video of her walking around the facility, looking at different products, and signing employee vests. "Recap of an amazing trip to Bentonville! Thank you @walmart for all the love! 🌟🌟❤️❤️" she wrote in the caption.