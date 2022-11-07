ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Potential hurricane headed for Florida weeks after more than 100 killed during Ian

By Ethan Freedman
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qcAXm_0j24xcu700

Parts of Florida are under a hurricane watch as a late-season storm moves in from the Atlantic this week.

The storm system, called “Subtropical Storm Nicole” as of Monday morning, is projected to become a Category 1 hurricane on Wednesday as it moves across the Bahamas and toward the Miami area.

Nicole is projected to make landfall in the US on Wednesday night, meaning it is unlikely to have a major impact on Election Day — though some rain could start as early as Tuesday afternoon.

It will also bring another coastal storm to Florida just weeks after Hurricane Ian devastated communities and left more than 100 people dead across the Sunshine State.

Nicole’s impact is likely to result in “storm surge flooding, heavy rainfall and strong gusty winds”, according to the National Weather Service office in Miami.

A hurricane watch has been issued for the northwest Bahamas, the Florida coast from just north of downtown Miami through Brevard County outside Orlando, and the area surrounding Lake Okeechobee. The rest of Florida’s Atlantic coast, as well as parts of Georgia, are under a tropical storm watch.

Along much of the Florida coast, storm surge could reach up to five feet (1.5 metres), the National Hurricane Center (NHC) says . Rainfall in some spots could reach up to six inches (15 centimetres).

Nicole is not expected to get much stronger than a Category 1 storm. But if it hits land as a hurricane, it would be one in a rare set of late-in-the-season storms. Between 1851 and 2017, the average year had less than one tropical storm form in November, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

There have been some exceptional years, however: 2020 featured the highest number of tropical storms ever recorded in the Atlantic including two Category 4 hurricanes — Eta and Iota — that hit land in November.

This year, Hurricane Lisa hit Belize as a Category 1 storm in early November. Another Category 1 hurricane, Martin, formed this month but did not make landfall anywhere.

Hurricane season in the Atlantic usually lasts from early June until the end of November, with activity peaking in September. Nicole is the 14th named storm of the year — and if reaches Category 1 status, it would be the eighth hurricane.

NOAA had predicted an “above-normal” hurricane season, with between 14-20 named storms and six to 10 hurricanes, including three to five hurricanes at Category 3 or higher.

While the season looks like it will end at the lower end of that range, the two major hurricanes that have formed were particularly destructive. In September, Hurricane Fiona, — which eventually reached Category 4 status — slammed in Puerto Rico and other parts of the northwest Caribbean, leaving some places without power for weeks.

Later that month, Hurricane Ian hit southwest Florida as a nearly Category 5 storm, leaving widespread devastation in places like Fort Myers and Cape Coral.

While Nicole is not forecast to have a direct impact on the communities impacted most directly by Ian, it could bring strong winds and heavy rain to parts of the state that got battered earlier this year.

Hurricanes are forecast to become much stronger on average as the climate crisis grows. As the planet heats up, warmer ocean surface temperatures — conditions that can lead to explosive growth in hurricane power — are expected to get a lot more common.

A UN climate science panel has found that a higher percentage of storms are reaching Category 3 or higher, making them even more hazardous if they make landfall.

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Tropical Storm Nicole hits Florida sending floodwater gushing through St Augustine

Tropical Storm Nicole has sent floodwater gushing through coastal areas of Florida as strong winds and rain hammered the area. This video shows vehicles navigating pooling water in downtown St Augustine on the northeast coast of the state. The National Hurricane Center expects Nicole to strengthen into a Category 1 hurricane overnight on Wednesday, 9 November, as it progresses toward the US.Floridians were also warned of dangerous storm surges on Thursday, which will also impact coastal Georgia.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Transformer explodes in Miami as Tropical Storm Nicole hits FloridaBuilding collapses in Daytona Beach Shores as Tropical Storm Nicole nears FloridaTransformer explodes in Miami as Tropical Storm Nicole hits Florida
FLORIDA STATE
WRAL News

Latest track sends Subtropical Storm Nicole right across NC

The latest track for Subtropical Storm Nicole sends the storm right across North Carolina later this week. Nicole formed Monday and will bring heavy rain to N.C. by Friday. The storm on Tuesday was 400 northeast of the Bahamas. WRAL meteorologist Elizabeth Gardner said Nicole could be hurricane strength before...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Storm Nicole: Building submerged by water after collapsing on Florida beach

A building was submerged by water after partly collapsing into the ocean as Storm Nicole approached Florida on Wednesday.Footage from Daytona Beach shows a public toilet facility leaning into the water as waves rolled up the road.Nicole made landfall early on Thursday (10 November) as a Category 1 hurricane but was soon downgraded back to a tropical storm by the National Weather Service.It still ripped through coastal areas bringing sustained winds near 70 mph, with higher gusts.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Building collapses in Daytona Beach Shores as Tropical Storm Nicole nears FloridaHertforshire police commissioner says officers ‘got it wrong’ arresting LBC reporterMigrants wave ‘help’ signs from rescue ship after being blocked from disembarking
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
rigzone.com

Roslyn Expected to Become Hurricane

Tropical Storm Roslyn is expected to reach hurricane strength before making landfall on Mexico’s west coast this weekend, bringing torrential rains and threats of flash floods. The storm is expected to bring as much as 8 inches (20 centimeters) of rainfall to the region, which could lead to flash...
The Independent

The Independent

914K+
Followers
295K+
Post
452M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy