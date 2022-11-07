ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springdale, AR

Tyson Foods CFO is arrested after woman woke up to find him ‘drunk’ and asleep in her bed

By Johanna Chisholm
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33rDcL_0j24xUnB00

The chief financial officer for Tyson Foods, who is also a fourth-generation relative of the company’s founder, was arrested in Arkansas after he allegedly broke into a home and was found sleeping in a stranger’s bed.

John Tyson, 32, was arrested early Sunday on charges of public intoxication and trespassing after finding his way into the home of a woman who claims she didn’t know him, authorities said.

The top executive at the multinational food company was booked into Washington County Jail, located about 10 miles south of the headquarters of Tyson Foods in Springdale.

KNWA reported that the woman claims she found the 32-year-old executive asleep in her bed at around 2am local time, according to a police report viewed by the station.

Mr Tyson’s breath allegedly reeked of alcohol, and he was unable to verbally respond to police when they were called to the home, the police report from the Fayetteville force said.

Officers managed to make an identification on the man asleep in the woman’s bed after finding his driver’s licence inside his clothes, which were found at the front of the bed, the report said.

The front door of the home was unlocked, the woman said.

Mr Tyson was only recently promoted to his role as CFO and executive vice president in the family company after Stewart Glendinning was tapped to the meat giant’s prepared foods business.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18Y4nM_0j24xUnB00

Mr Tyson received a bachelors’ degree in economics from Harvard University and then later graduated from Stanford Graduate School of Business with an MBA, according to the company’s website. Before the fourth-generation member of the Tyson family joined the fold of the family company in 2019, he’d worked as an investment banker with J.P. Morgan and lectured at Sam M. Walton College of Business at the University of Arkansas.

Tyson Foods did not immediately respond for comment to The Independent.

The CFO is the son of the meat conglomerate’s chairman, John H Tyson, and the great-grandson of its founder, John W Tyson.

Fiscal fourth-quarter earnings from Tyson Foods are set to be reported on 14 November.

Comments / 121

Imagine that
3d ago

How does someone break in then get into someone's bed, only to be discovered after the victim wakes later? People are some deeeeep sleepers!

Reply(16)
31
M. Edward
3d ago

This guy is lucky to be alive. Home invasion is usually met with an armed response. But it's not the first time a drunk guy has lost his way home. I bet his dad leans on him pretty good.

Reply
21
Tim Gruss
3d ago

I'm not trying to blame this woman in any way shape or form but why would you leave your door unlocked. I mean I leave my front door unlocked sometimes but I also have two pitbulls and a Shepherd that would make sure nobody was dumb enough to walk in my house

Reply(2)
15
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Mail

'I made a mistake': Billionaire Tyson Foods heir, 32, apologizes in company memo for drunkenly falling asleep in female stranger's bed - one month after taking reins of family's $24BN chicken dynasty

John R. Tyson - a great grandson of Tyson Food's founder - was arrested and charged with public intoxication and trespassing after a college-aged woman found him asleep in her bed at 2am and called the police. Tyson, 32, said in the memo that his behavior was 'inconsistent with [his]...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
americanmilitarynews.com

VIDEO: Huge, ‘disgraceful’ fight breaks out in Wal-Mart

No arrests have yet been made following a fight that broke out between as many as two dozen people at a Wal-Mart in Ferguson, Missouri Tuesday night. In viral footage, multiple tangles of people can be seen hammering away at each other near the front of the store on West Florissant Avenue.
FERGUSON, MO
Law & Crime

Arkansas Woman Sentenced After Pleading Guilty to Stabbing Her Former Babysitter ‘in the Heart’ and ‘Watching the Eyes as the Victim Died’

An Arkansas woman who pleaded guilty to murdering her onetime babysitter has been sentenced to spend the next 30 years in prison, according to court documents obtained by Law&Crime. Ironically, her older sister is already in prison for an unconnected attempted murder that occurred several years prior. Both crimes involved knives.
GASSVILLE, AR
The Maine Writer

Kroger Ordered to Pay Two Former Employees They Fired Over Refusal to Wear a Multicolored Heart

A Kroger store found themselves in the middle of a lawsuit after they fired two of their workers over the workers' refusal to wear a multicolored company apron. Kroger was requiring the two former employees to wear an apron with a multicolored heart and phrase. One of the employees, Brenda Lawson, asked not to wear the apron because she considered the symbol to be an LGBTQ symbol and her religious beliefs do not allow her to support or promote LGBTQ +.
The Independent

The Independent

914K+
Followers
295K+
Post
452M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy