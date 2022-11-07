Rebel Wilson announces birth of daughter through surrogate

Rebel Wilson has announced the birth of her daughter, Royce Lillian, through a surrogate .

The actor, 42, shared the news on Instagram on Monday (7 November), telling her fans: “I can’t even describe the love I have for her, she’s a beautiful miracle.”

She continued to praise her surrogate who carried her child with “such grace and care,” thanking her for allowing her to start her “own family.”

“It’s an amazing gift. The BEST gift,” she said.

