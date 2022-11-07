ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinson, AL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

AL.com

Witnesses, clues sought in Birmingham shooting that killed man, seriously wounded woman in van

Authorities are asking for any information that could lead to the suspect or suspects in a June shooting in Birmingham that left a man dead, and a woman seriously injured. It was about 3 p.m. that Monday – June 6 - when someone unleashed a barrage of gunfire on a van that was parked on the street in the 1100 block of 40th Street in Ensley. Police reported more than 40 shots fired.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Employee charged with assault after shooting at gas station in Birmingham

A Chevron employee was charged with assault and discharging into an occupied dwelling in connection to a shooting at the gas station Monday in Birmingham. Police said Mazin Othman, 40, was taken into custody during the investigation after community members provided information leading investigators to believe Othman was the shooter.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Hoover Police detail double homicide after arresting second suspect

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A second arrest has been made in a double homicide that occurred Oct. 1 at The Park at Hoover apartment complex. Police arrested An’Ton Lewis on Nov. 9 after he had been on the run for more than a month. He’s not the only suspect. Daxton Keith is also in custody for the shooting deaths of two women.
HOOVER, AL
The Trussville Tribune

21-year-old man killed in apparent assault in Birmingham

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A 21-year-old man was killed in an apparent assault on Wednesday, Nov. 9, at approximately 1:57 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Montrial Tremaine Hardy, 21, of Birmingham, sustained gunshot wound injuries during a reported assault in the 4500 block of Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd North […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Police on scene of fatal crash on U.S. 280 in Vestavia Hills

Authorities are on the scene of a fatal crash on U.S. 280 in Vestavia Hills. The wreck happened late Thursday near the Dolly Ridge Road and Cahaba River Road. At least two vehicles were involved, one of which overturned west side of the highway. At least one person in the overturned vehicle is dead on the scene.
VESTAVIA HILLS, AL
The Trussville Tribune

UPDATE: Justifiable death ruling in fatal shooting after man attempts home invasion

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Birmingham Police Department (BPD) has received a justifiable death ruling concerning a fatal shooting after a man attempted a home invasion. According to the BPD, investigators presented the information gathered in the death investigation of Jamel Nathan Thomas, 29, of Birmingham, to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Police: Investigation underway after man shot dead in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide they say happened Wednesday afternoon, November 9. According to officials, police responded to the 4500 block of Richard Arrington, Jr. Boulevard North just before 2 p.m. to investigate a ShotSpotter alert. As police were responding, a citizen called...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

21-year-old killed in Birmingham shooting identified

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 21-year-old Birmingham man killed in a shooting Wednesday afternoon has been identified. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Montrial Tremaine Hardy was shot during a reported assault in the 4500 block of Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd North around 1:57 p.m. Hardy was transported to UAB Hospital where he died […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Afternoon gunfire in Birmingham leaves 1 dead

An afternoon shooting in Birmingham left one person dead. At least 20 shots rang out in the 4500 block of Richard Arrington Jr. Boulevard just before 2 p.m. When police arrived on the scene, they found a male has sustained gunshot injuries. The victim was taken by Birmingham Fire and...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Two teens killed in Marshall County crash

From The Tribune staff reports MARSHALL COUNTY — A single-vehicle crash claimed the lives of two teens on Thursday, Nov. 10, at approximately 11:30 p.m. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), the 18-year-old driver and an 18-year-old passenger were both fatally injured when the 2013 Nissan Rogue that the youth was driving left […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL
