UPDATE: 19-year-old arrested in connection to homicide of Irondale teen
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — An arrest has been made in connection to a homicide investigation of an Irondale teen that occurred on Tuesday, Sept. 20, at approximately 9:53 p.m. According to the Birmingham Police Department (BPD), Lavell Onterria Burton, 19, of Birmingham, was arrested in connection to the murder of Stephen Lawrence […]
Witnesses, clues sought in Birmingham shooting that killed man, seriously wounded woman in van
Authorities are asking for any information that could lead to the suspect or suspects in a June shooting in Birmingham that left a man dead, and a woman seriously injured. It was about 3 p.m. that Monday – June 6 - when someone unleashed a barrage of gunfire on a van that was parked on the street in the 1100 block of 40th Street in Ensley. Police reported more than 40 shots fired.
ABC 33/40 News
Employee charged with assault after shooting at gas station in Birmingham
A Chevron employee was charged with assault and discharging into an occupied dwelling in connection to a shooting at the gas station Monday in Birmingham. Police said Mazin Othman, 40, was taken into custody during the investigation after community members provided information leading investigators to believe Othman was the shooter.
wbrc.com
Hoover Police detail double homicide after arresting second suspect
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A second arrest has been made in a double homicide that occurred Oct. 1 at The Park at Hoover apartment complex. Police arrested An’Ton Lewis on Nov. 9 after he had been on the run for more than a month. He’s not the only suspect. Daxton Keith is also in custody for the shooting deaths of two women.
21-year-old man killed in apparent assault in Birmingham
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A 21-year-old man was killed in an apparent assault on Wednesday, Nov. 9, at approximately 1:57 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Montrial Tremaine Hardy, 21, of Birmingham, sustained gunshot wound injuries during a reported assault in the 4500 block of Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd North […]
Chevron employee arrested in connection to shooting investigation
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A Chevron employee was arrested in connection to a shooting that occurred on Monday, Nov. 7, at approximately 8:46 p.m. According to the Birmingham Police Department (BPD), Mazin Othman, 40, of Hoover, was arrested in connection to a shooting in the vicinity of 125 Oporto Madrid Boulevard. “Minutes […]
Birmingham PD seeks public’s assistance in June 2022 homicide investigation
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Birmingham Police Department (BPD) Detectives request assistance from the public in obtaining information on a homicide that occurred on Monday, June 6, 2022. According to the BPD, Michael Arrington was shot and killed in the 1100 Block of 40th Street Ensley. Arrington was sitting in a vehicle […]
Police on scene of fatal crash on U.S. 280 in Vestavia Hills
Authorities are on the scene of a fatal crash on U.S. 280 in Vestavia Hills. The wreck happened late Thursday near the Dolly Ridge Road and Cahaba River Road. At least two vehicles were involved, one of which overturned west side of the highway. At least one person in the overturned vehicle is dead on the scene.
UPDATE: Justifiable death ruling in fatal shooting after man attempts home invasion
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Birmingham Police Department (BPD) has received a justifiable death ruling concerning a fatal shooting after a man attempted a home invasion. According to the BPD, investigators presented the information gathered in the death investigation of Jamel Nathan Thomas, 29, of Birmingham, to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s […]
wbrc.com
Police: Investigation underway after man shot dead in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide they say happened Wednesday afternoon, November 9. According to officials, police responded to the 4500 block of Richard Arrington, Jr. Boulevard North just before 2 p.m. to investigate a ShotSpotter alert. As police were responding, a citizen called...
Fatal shooting of man trying to crawl through window of Birmingham home ruled justifiable
No charges will be filed in the death of a man who was fatally shot while police say he was trying to crawl through the window of a Birmingham home. The Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office ruled the death justifiable, said Birmingham police Sgt. Monica Law. The ordeal began...
21-year-old killed in Birmingham shooting identified
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 21-year-old Birmingham man killed in a shooting Wednesday afternoon has been identified. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Montrial Tremaine Hardy was shot during a reported assault in the 4500 block of Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd North around 1:57 p.m. Hardy was transported to UAB Hospital where he died […]
29-year-old ID’d as suspected intruder fatally shot during west Birmingham home invasion
Authorities have released the name of a man fatally shot when authorities say he was trying to break into a west Birmingham house. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the man as Jamel Nathan Thomas. He was 29 and lived in Birmingham. The ordeal began at 12:45 a.m. Tuesday...
Second suspect charged, arrested in connection to Hoover double homicide
HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — A second arrest has been made in a double homicide that occurred on Oct. 1 at a Hoover apartment complex. An’TonJe’Ho Lewis, 20, was arrested by United States Marshals Wednesday around 8:45 a.m. in the 5500 block of Rime Village Drive. He is being held in the Hoover City Jail awaiting […]
wbrc.com
3 arrested after person shot at outdoor basketball court near church in Vestavia Hills
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Detectives with the Vestavia Hills Police Department have arrested three individuals in connection with the shooting incident that occurred near Shades Mountain Baptist Church Sunday, Nov. 06, 2022. The Jefferson County DA’s office has arrested 49-year-old Lameka Roshundra Cook for Assault 2nd degree and two counts...
Afternoon gunfire in Birmingham leaves 1 dead
An afternoon shooting in Birmingham left one person dead. At least 20 shots rang out in the 4500 block of Richard Arrington Jr. Boulevard just before 2 p.m. When police arrived on the scene, they found a male has sustained gunshot injuries. The victim was taken by Birmingham Fire and...
Two teens killed in Marshall County crash
From The Tribune staff reports MARSHALL COUNTY — A single-vehicle crash claimed the lives of two teens on Thursday, Nov. 10, at approximately 11:30 p.m. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), the 18-year-old driver and an 18-year-old passenger were both fatally injured when the 2013 Nissan Rogue that the youth was driving left […]
UPDATE: Arrest made in shooting that killed a 33-year-old man, injured infant
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — An arrest has been made in connection to a shooting that claimed the life of a 33-year-old man and injured an infant while in the 800 Block of 45th Place North on Friday, Nov. 4, at approximately 5:50 a.m. According to the Birmingham Police Department (BPD), Andrew Ardrecus […]
wvtm13.com
Identities released of three teenagers who died in Cullman County crash
CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. — UPDATE: 12:40 p.m.: The Cullman County Coroner released the names of those who died in the crash. Cayden Britt, 15, of Oneonta; Dailan Jennings, 16, of Oneonta; and Evan Magana, 15, of Snead. Stay with WVTM 13 News for the latest updates and full reports.
Man arrested on capital murder charges in connection to man found fatally shot in car
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police Department has announced the arrest of a suspect Monday in connection to a man found fatally shot inside a car. Andrew Bonner, 20, of Bessemer was arrested on a capital murder charge in connection to the murder of Jesse Dewayne Cummings, Sr., who was killed in the 800 Block […]
