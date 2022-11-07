ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

49ers tab running back Elijah Mitchell for return to practice

By Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

The San Francisco 49ers designated three players for return from injured reserve Monday, including second-year running back Elijah Mitchell.

Also returning to practice were linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair and offensive lineman Colton McKivitz.

Mitchell was injured in the first game of the season, missing two months with a sprained right MCL in his knee. Mitchell was hurt after being tackled by Bears safety Eddie Jackson, whose shoulder collided with Mitchell’s knee. He finished the game with six carries for 41 yards.

Mitchell was nearly a 1,000-yard rusher for the Niners as a rookie, leading the team with 963. Since landing on IR, the team has traded for Christian McCaffrey and traded away Jeff Wilson.

Al-Shaair also landed on IR with a knee sprain after three games. Al-Shaair had 11 tackles in three games (two starts). He has 166 tackles in 47 career games (24 starts), all with the Niners. He’s not expected to return this week.

McKivitz played in four games (one start) before landing on IR, also with a knee sprain.

The team has 21 days to add the players to the active roster.

The team also signed WR Tajae Sharpe to the team’s practice squad and released TE Troy Fumagalli.

The Niners (4-4) are coming off their bye and preparing to host the Los Angeles Chargers (5-3) in Week 10.

–Field Level Media

Related
ClutchPoints

49ers WR Deebo Samuel fires Christian McCaffrey warning to the rest of the NFL

With Christian McCaffrey now with the San Francisco 49ers, Deebo Samuel knows very well that the rest of the NFL is in trouble. Samuel still couldn’t believe that the 49ers were able to add McCaffrey to their arsenal. After all, adding the star running not only gives them another weapon who can score but also a presence who can make their offense more diverse. Take their Week 8 game against the Los Angeles Rams for example, during which CMC made one rushing and one receiving touchdowns while throwing a TD pass himself and accounting for half of the 49ers’ total yards in the game.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
49erswebzone

Why it wasn’t difficult for 49ers WR Deebo Samuel to say goodbye to Jeff Wilson Jr.

Change is part of the NFL. It's a business. Most players learn that quickly. If it isn't you being moved around the league, it is someone with whom you have grown close. On October 20, the Carolina Panthers traded star running back Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers. That prompted the Miami Dolphins to call the Niners about Jeff Wilson Jr. On November 1, the day of the trade deadline, the 49ers agreed to send Wilson to the Dolphins in exchange for a fifth-round pick.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
VikingsTerritory

Vikings May Be without 2 Defensive Starters at BUF

The Minnesota Vikings (7-1) travel to New York for a date with the Buffalo Bills (6-2) on Sunday, hoping to extend the current win streak to seven games. In franchise history, Minnesota has notched seven-game in-season winning streaks six times (1969, 1970, 1973, 1975, 1998, 2017). And if they bump...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
thecomeback.com

Packers receivers reportedly unhappy with Aaron Rodgers

Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers has constantly voiced his frustrations with some of the inexperienced wide receivers on the roster this season. It now appears that some of these receivers are unhappy with Rodgers using them as “scapegoats”. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, a number of wide...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Look: Aaron Rodgers Has A Blunt Message For His Critics

The Green Bay Packers suffered their fifth-straight loss this weekend at the hands of the Detroit Lions by a final score of 15-9. During the game, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw a very uncharacteristic three interceptions. On Tuesday afternoon, he spent some time talking with Pat McAfee about what went wrong against the Lions.
GREEN BAY, WI
purplePTSD.com

The Vikings May be Even Deeper at Tight End

Much of the fan focus has been on newly-acquired T.J. Hockenson, who certainly made quite the impression in his purple debut. His 9 targets turned into 9 catches for 70 yards. Not an eye-popping yardage total, but certainly a reflection of him being heavily involved in the game plan. Well, some recent news suggested that the Vikings may be getting even deeper at tight end.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

Jimmy Johnson Reveals His Pick Between Cowboys, Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles are still the only remaining undefeated team in the NFL — and the NFC East leaders also have a head-to-head victory over their rival Dallas Cowboys. With all of that in mind, legendary coach Jimmy Johnson still believes the Cowboys have a better shot at winning a Super Bowl title this season.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NFL Analysis Network

1 Insane Stat For Vikings’ Za’Darius Smith Through Week 9

The last few seasons for the Minnesota Vikings’ defense have been a struggle. They have been unable to generate a consistent pass rush, leaving their secondary to get exposed in the passing game. While there are certainly some issues to still work through, they have made steady improvements in 2022 as they are currently 7-1 and atop the NFC North division with a commanding 4.5-game lead.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Mark Davis, it is time the Raiders get a meaningful makeover

You can sum up the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders season in one word: disappointing. After putting on their worst performance of the season against the New Orleans Saints, the Raiders had a chance to get back in the playoff hunt against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Things were promising at first, building a 17-point lead in the first half, but the Raiders faltered and lost 27-20.
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 10: Back the Eagles and 49ers, fade the Bills and more

Now that the NFL is officially in the second half of the season, it's about to get serious. As we plow through the season's third quarter, here's another shout out to my New York Jets for besting the Buffalo Bills in a hard-fought victory. I would have them on my slate this week, but alas, they find themselves with a bye week.
MINNESOTA STATE
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

