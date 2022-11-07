Pac-12 Network to air basketball series against SWAC

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.- The Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) has announced its television and streaming schedule of Men’s and Women’s Basketball games that are slated to air on ESPN+ and the Pac-12 Network this upcoming season in conjunction with the league’s partnership with the Pac-12.



The SWAC and the Pac-12 and will debut the Pac-12/SWAC Legacy Series , an educational and basketball scheduling partnership between the two collegiate athletics conferences, to tip off the 2022-23 season.



The first-of-its-kind pact between Autonomy 5 and HBCU leagues was announced last September with its aim to create both a forum for competition, as well as promotion and education around issues of anti-racism and social justice.



A total of five non-conference match-ups played on the campuses of SWAC member institutions will be carried live on ESPN+ and the Pac-12 network.



The men’s slate of games will feature Colorado at Grambling State (Nov. 11), Arizona State at Texas Southern (Nov. 13), and Washington State at Prairie View A&M (Nov. 15).



The women’s slate of games is highlighted by Oregon at Southern (Nov. 14), and Utah at Mississippi Valley State (Dec. 1).



The men’s and women’s basketball seasons will tip-off next month and culminate with the 2023 SWAC Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournaments March 8-11 in Birmingham, Ala. All tournament games are slated to be carried live on ESPN digital platforms.



Please see below for a composite listing of upcoming Pac-12/SWAC Legacy Series games scheduled for ESPN+ and the Pac-12 Network.

DATE M/W GAME NETWORK Nov. 11 Men Colorado at Grambling State ESPN+/Pac-12 Nov. 13 Men Arizona State at Texas Southern ESPN+/Pac-12 Nov. 14 Women Oregon at Southern ESPN+/Pac-12 Nov. 15 Men Washington State at Prairie View A&M ESPN+/Pac-12 Dec. 1 Women Utah at Mississippi Valley State ESPN+/Pac-12

About ESPN+

ESPN+ is the industry-leading sports streaming service that offers fans in the U.S. thousands of live sports events, original programming not available on ESPN’s linear TV or digital networks and exclusive editorial content from dozens of ESPN writers and reporters. Launched in April 2018, ESPN+ has grown to more than 22.8 million subscribers. Fans sign up to ESPN+ for just $9.99 a month (or $99.99 per year) at ESPN.com, ESPNplus.com or on the ESPN App (mobile and connected devices).



About the SWAC

The Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) is considered one of the premier HBCU conferences in the country and currently ranks among the elite in the nation in terms of HBCU alumni playing with professional sports teams.



Current championship competition offered by the league includes competition for men in Baseball, Basketball, Cross Country, Football, Golf, Indoor Track and Field, Outdoor Track and Field and Tennis.



Women’s competition is offered in the sports of Basketball, Bowling, Cross Country, Golf, Indoor Track and Field, Outdoor Track and Field, Soccer, Softball, Tennis and Volleyball.

The post Pac-12 Network to air basketball series against SWAC appeared first on HBCU Gameday .