Russian Tank Column Obliterated in 'Suicidal Attack,' Video Shows
In October it was reported that Russia was losing an estimated 10 tanks a day in its ongoing conflict with Ukraine.
Russia paid Iran for its suicide drones by sending a plane full of $140 million in cash and captured Western weapons, report says
Russia paid for Iranian drones with 140 million Euros cash and captured Western weapons, per Sky News. Both countries have denied trading for drones, but a wealth of evidence contradicts this. The Western weapons could be reverse-engineered by Iran, Sky's source said. Russia sent 140 million Euros ($140 million) in...
Opinion: The “Woke” Christian Agenda Is Destroying the United States of America
I recently ran into a priest at the local coffee house. I was there with my daughter. He took a moment to tell me that it was important for me to bring her to church. “Well, you should bring her because everyone is a sinner and they need spiritual guidance,” he said.
Fareed's take: America is losing the immigration game
Fareed explains why he believes the US is no longer the world's friendliest country to migrants.
The Soup-Throwing Climate Activists Succeeded in One Crucial Way
When you heard that climate activists threw tomato soup on a famous Vincent Van Gogh painting, what was your initial reaction? Chances are you were annoyed. The act, perpetrated by two passionate young people at the National Gallery in London last month, struck many people as a juvenile tantrum. Members...
America's decline has to be by design
Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele ruffled a lot of feathers when he declared in a March Twitter post, “The most powerful country in the world is falling so fast, that it makes you rethink what are the real reasons. ... Something so big and powerful can’t be destroyed so quickly, unless the enemy comes from within.”
New Immigration Program
Last month, the Biden Administration surprised us with an announcement about a new rule for the Venezuelan citizens. Immigration announced a joint action with Mexico to reduce the number of Venezuelans arriving at the Southwest border fleeing the humanitarian and economic crisis. Now, any Venezuelan who enters the United States...
The Orthodox Church of Ukraine said Christmas can be moved to December 25, in another snub to Russia
Ukrainians have traditionally celebrated Christmas on January 7 in line with most Orthodox worshippers, but are now more open to the Western date.
Cold front: Some U.S., NATO officials see a Ukraine-Russia stalemate and think winter is time for diplomacy
Some U.S. and Western officials increasingly believe that neither side can achieve all of their goals in the Ukraine war and are eyeing the expected winter slowdown in fighting as an opportunity for diplomacy to begin between Russia and Ukraine, say officials familiar with the matter. Western defense officials question...
Increased consumption of ultraprocessed foods associated with premature, preventable deaths
Ultraprocessed foods (UPFs), ready-to-eat-or-heat industrial formulations made with ingredients extracted from foods or synthesized in laboratories, have gradually been replacing traditional foods and meals made from fresh and minimally processed ingredients in many countries. A new study in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine, published by Elsevier, has found that increased consumption of these foods was associated with more than 10% of all-cause premature, preventable deaths in Brazil in 2019, although Brazilians consume far less of these products than countries with high incomes.
More than 100 Albanians were among 350 foreigners deported by Home Office last month - including 22 Channel migrants removed directly from Manston processing centre
More than 100 Albanians were among 350 foreign nationals deported by the Home Office last month. The total included 22 Channel migrants who were removed directly from Manston processing centre in Kent. Home Secretary Suella Braverman said the removals would ‘send a clear message’ to foreign nationals who have no...
A Canadian Server Slammed 'Entitled Parents' For Demanding Free Food But Not Everyone Agrees
A Canadian server has slammed a family online for demanding free food and smashing plates, but not everyone agrees that the customers were totally in the wrong. In a post in the Reddit community r/entitledparents, a user, whose account has since been deleted, shared a story about "possibly the worst customer" they said they've ever had to deal with.
Italy accused of illegally rejecting migrants as anger mounts
Humanitarian groups on Sunday said Italy had broken international law by refusing to let in migrants plucked from the sea as a German rescue charity said it would take legal action against Rome. Amnesty International urged Italy to stop discriminating, saying "the law of the sea is clear; a rescue ends when all those rescued are disembarked in a place of safety".
Mass. Question 4 Passes, Undocumented Immigrant License Law Will Stay
BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — The majority of Massachusetts residents voted in favor of Question Four, giving the legislature the go-ahead to enact a law that would grant undocumented immigrants the ability to obtain a driver's license or learner's permit— as long as they meet all other requirements. The Associated Press called the question early Wednesday afternoon, saying just over 53.5% of Massachusetts voters wanted to keep the law.
Scottish government back in court over definition of 'woman'
A campaign group has taken the Scottish government back to court over its definition of "woman" in legislation promoting gender balance on boards. A judge ruled in February that ministers should not have "conflated" women and trans people in the bill, as they have separate protections in law. But the...
900 Venezuelans to stay in tents by Rio Grande despite cold
he U.S. congressional elections are over, but the Venezuelan migrants camped in tents on the Mexican side of the Rio Grande are not moving.
Biden tightens methane emissions rule amid push for more oil
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — The Biden administration on Friday ramped up efforts to reduce methane emissions, targeting the oil and gas industry for its role in global warming even as President Joe Biden has pressed energy producers for more oil drilling to lower prices at the gasoline pump. Biden announced a supplemental rule cracking down on emissions of methane — a potent greenhouse gas that contributes significantly to global warming and packs a stronger short-term punch than even carbon dioxide — as he attended a global climate conference in Egypt. “We’re racing forward to do our part to avert the ‘climate hell’ the U.N. secretary general so passionately warned about,″ Biden said, referring to comments this week by United Nations leader António Guterres. The new methane rule will help ensure that the United States meets a goal set by more than 100 nations to cut methane emissions by 30% by 2030 from 2020 levels, Biden said.
China orders construction of state-run canteens in self-contained community hubs
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. The Chinese Communist Party under Xi Jinping is accelerating a return to the state-run economics of the Mao era, with local governments and neighborhoods ordered to build self-contained community depots to serve residential compounds in time of need, experts told RFA in recent interviews.
Man fighting US extradition is Nicholas Rossi, sheriff rules
A rape suspect from the US found living under a false identity in Scotland is to face a full extradition hearing.Nicholas Rossi has made headlines worldwide after spending the last 11 months trying to con the Scottish courts into believing he is Arthur Knight, an orphan from Ireland who has never been to the US.Edinburgh Sheriff Court ruled on Friday the 35-year-old is indeed Rossi, a man US authorities have been seeking in connection with rape and sexual assault allegations.It has been alleged he faked his own death in 2020 and fled to Scotland to evade prosecution.After an identification hearing...
Abortion: Legal challenge begins over NI abortion law
A challenge to the government's legal authority to establish abortion services in Northern Ireland is under way in the Court of Appeal. The Society for the Protection of Unborn Children (Spuc) argues it should be for Stormont politicians to decide on the issue. In February, the High Court rejected its...
