HCFR: 1 person rescued from sunken car in Myrtle Beach area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – One person was rescued after a car plunged into some water in the Myrtle Beach area. Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called around 6:20 a.m. Friday to the area of 880 Lake Arrowhead Road for a reported vehicle under water. WMBF News reporter Makayla Evans is at the scene and appears the car went into a pond at the Arcadian Shores Golf Club.
Best Holiday Shopping in the Grand Strand

Myrtle Beach is the place to cross off all the items on your holiday wish list. From outlets to boutiques, you are sure to find the perfect gift for everyone on your list. Across the 60 miles of the Grand Strand, many of the shopping malls and outlets are a close drive the resorts, vacation rentals, and other accommodations - just in case you forgot a gift for someone on your list! Its been rumored that Santa's elves stock the shelves with exactly what you are looking for. Here is a round up of some of the most popular shopping in the Grand Strand:
This $2,399,999 Mediterranean House in Myrtle Beach, SC Has It All from Stately Design and Architecture to Modern Extras and Upgrades

The House in Myrtle Beach is situated on 0.57 acres of land, which includes more than 200 feet of golf course and lakefront views, now available for sale. This home located at 1495 Scala Ct, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; offering 4 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with 5,278 square feet of living spaces. Call Briggs Dickerson – Sands Realty Group Inc – (Phone: (843-222-5963) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the House in Myrtle Beach.
Buvermo Investments Acquires 194-Unit Inspire Coastal Grand Active Adult Apartment Community in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

MYRTLE BEACH, SC - Buvermo Investments, a commercial real estate investment company, announced the acquisition of Inspire Coastal Grand, an active adult apartment home community in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. The property, which now operates under the name, The Grove at Coastal Grand, is located at 1749 Sea Pine Blvd.
Farrow Parkway repaving to begin Sunday night

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Farrow Parkway milling and repaving will begin Sunday night, according to Myrtle Beach officials. The $1.6 million project will begin at 7 p.m. and is expected to continue for about a month, according to the city. The project was previously announced earlier this year. Work will occur between 7 p.m. […]
Conceptual design plans presented for Garden City improvements

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) -- More than $45 million is being invested into improvements of the Garden City area of Horry County. The local hospitality fee revenue is providing the funding to improve roads, drainage, pedestrian and bicycle lanes, improved parking and connection to beach accesses along with more street lighting.
Tidal flooding covers Pawleys Island roads as Nicole looms

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WBTW) — With the possible remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole lurking to the south, Pawleys Island residents are already experiencing tidal flooding. Pawleys Island police posted videos on Twitter showing water across the North Causeway during Thursday morning’s high tide and flooding that occurred Wednesday morning along Myrtle Avenue. “Winds will continue […]
Fire destroys outbuilding, causes heat damage to nearby home in Loris

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – An outbuilding in the Loris area was fully engulfed in flames on Wednesday afternoon. Horry County Fire Rescue crews were dispatched around 4:30 p.m. to the fire at South Highway 701 and McNabb Shortcut Road. Firefighters were able to get the fire under control,...
Drought status upgraded for Horry County, Pee Dee areas

WPDE — Horry County and other Pee Dee counties have upgraded to a higher level of drought status, according to a release from the SC Dept. of Natural Resources. The South Carolina Drought Response Committee decided to wait to evaluate the potential effect of tropical system Nicole before considering any more changes.
