Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major grocery store chain opens another new location in South CarolinaKristen WaltersMyrtle Beach, SC
4 Great Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Publix Opens New Stores In 3 StatesBryan DijkhuizenScottsboro, AL
Gunshot wound in Myrtle BeachJai BrownMyrtle Beach, SC
Donut Man purchased by California groupMyrtleBeachSC NewsMyrtle Beach, SC
Related
WMBF
HCFR: 1 person rescued from sunken car in Myrtle Beach area
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – One person was rescued after a car plunged into some water in the Myrtle Beach area. Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called around 6:20 a.m. Friday to the area of 880 Lake Arrowhead Road for a reported vehicle under water. WMBF News reporter Makayla Evans is at the scene and appears the car went into a pond at the Arcadian Shores Golf Club.
visitmyrtlebeach.com
Best Holiday Shopping in the Grand Strand
Myrtle Beach is the place to cross off all the items on your holiday wish list. From outlets to boutiques, you are sure to find the perfect gift for everyone on your list. Across the 60 miles of the Grand Strand, many of the shopping malls and outlets are a close drive the resorts, vacation rentals, and other accommodations - just in case you forgot a gift for someone on your list! Its been rumored that Santa's elves stock the shelves with exactly what you are looking for. Here is a round up of some of the most popular shopping in the Grand Strand:
luxury-houses.net
This $2,399,999 Mediterranean House in Myrtle Beach, SC Has It All from Stately Design and Architecture to Modern Extras and Upgrades
The House in Myrtle Beach is situated on 0.57 acres of land, which includes more than 200 feet of golf course and lakefront views, now available for sale. This home located at 1495 Scala Ct, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; offering 4 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with 5,278 square feet of living spaces. Call Briggs Dickerson – Sands Realty Group Inc – (Phone: (843-222-5963) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the House in Myrtle Beach.
Woman wins $200,000 lottery prize at Lowes Foods in Myrtle Beach area
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Grand Strand woman is $200,000 richer after a grocery shopping trip in Myrtle Beach, according to a South Carolina Education Lottery news release. The woman purchased two scratch-off tickets at Lowes Foods on Fresh Drive and scratched both of them at home. “I rarely buy tickets,” the winner said […]
multifamilybiz.com
Buvermo Investments Acquires 194-Unit Inspire Coastal Grand Active Adult Apartment Community in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
MYRTLE BEACH, SC - Buvermo Investments, a commercial real estate investment company, announced the acquisition of Inspire Coastal Grand, an active adult apartment home community in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. The property, which now operates under the name, The Grove at Coastal Grand, is located at 1749 Sea Pine Blvd.
WMBF
Myrtle Beach Fire, Police Departments kicking off event to raise money for children
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach Fire and Police Departments are making sure every child across the Grand Strand has their Christmas wishes come true. Both departments are participating in their annual Shop With A Hero. For every photo taken with a Myrtle Beach firefighter or police officer,...
‘It’s life changing’: Veterans gifted new bathrooms from West Shore Home
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — West Shore Home launched its “West Shore for Warriors” project in September, and since then, the business has been able to give eight veterans across the country brand-new bathrooms. Kirsten Page, the company’s director of public relations, said they focus on bathrooms because they can be a dangerous place as […]
WMBF
Over 1,000 of power outages reported as Nicole approaches Grand Strand coast
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Several power outages are reported in our area Friday morning as gusty winds from Nicole move through. Horry Electric reports nearly 1,300 power outages in the Conway area. Pee Dee Electric and Santee Cooper have not reported any outages at this time. POWER OUTAGES |...
myhorrynews.com
It Happened In Horry: For many Horry families, hog killing day meant survival
The first crisp days of fall once signaled a rite that sustained Horry County families through the long, cold winter months -- hog killing day. The tradition of slaughtering hogs goes back to the very beginning of Horry County. Without the benefit of refrigeration, settlers depended on cold weather and smoke from fires to cure meat.
Person rescued from sunken car, taken to hospital, Horry County Fire Rescue says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was taken to the hospital Friday morning after being rescued from a sunken vehicle, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. HCFR was dispatched at 6:17 a.m. to the area of 880 Lake Arrowhead Road. The department’s dive team will be assisting with the removal of the sunken vehicle. […]
Major grocery store chain opens another new location in South Carolina
A major grocery store chain recently opened another new supermarket location in South Carolina. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, November 2, 2022, the fast-growing supermarket chain Publix opened its newest South Carolina location in Myrtle Beach.
WMBF
‘Fun, family holiday event’: Myrtle Beach gearing up for Winter Wonderland with some changes
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – In less than 10 days, Myrtle Beach’s Winter Wonderland will be open in the downtown area to bring on some holiday cheer. The Myrtle Beach City Council received an update on the changes that will be made to the event this year. This...
Farrow Parkway repaving to begin Sunday night
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Farrow Parkway milling and repaving will begin Sunday night, according to Myrtle Beach officials. The $1.6 million project will begin at 7 p.m. and is expected to continue for about a month, according to the city. The project was previously announced earlier this year. Work will occur between 7 p.m. […]
WMBF
Conceptual design plans presented for Garden City improvements
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) -- More than $45 million is being invested into improvements of the Garden City area of Horry County. The local hospitality fee revenue is providing the funding to improve roads, drainage, pedestrian and bicycle lanes, improved parking and connection to beach accesses along with more street lighting.
Alabama’s Jeff Cook touched the lives of many along the Grand Strand
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — When Jeff Cook and his cousins came to Myrtle Beach in 1973, it was just the start of their band Alabama’s legendary career in country music. Cook and his bandmates from Fort Payne, Alabama, performed as the main house band at The Bowery in Myrtle Beach for seven years […]
Tidal flooding covers Pawleys Island roads as Nicole looms
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WBTW) — With the possible remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole lurking to the south, Pawleys Island residents are already experiencing tidal flooding. Pawleys Island police posted videos on Twitter showing water across the North Causeway during Thursday morning’s high tide and flooding that occurred Wednesday morning along Myrtle Avenue. “Winds will continue […]
Horry County Animal Care Center reaches full capacity, searches for adopters
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A local animal shelter is now full and looking for people to adopt a pet so it can reopen its kennels to other animals in need of care, according to The Horry County Animal Care Center. The HCACC has dogs of all ages, cats, chickens and one bunny available for […]
WMBF
Fire destroys outbuilding, causes heat damage to nearby home in Loris
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – An outbuilding in the Loris area was fully engulfed in flames on Wednesday afternoon. Horry County Fire Rescue crews were dispatched around 4:30 p.m. to the fire at South Highway 701 and McNabb Shortcut Road. Firefighters were able to get the fire under control,...
wpde.com
Tropical Storm Nicole passing through Florida; Are Carolina residents ready?
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — After Hurricane Nicole makes landfall in Florida on Thursday, the remnants will head towards the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. Just two months ago the area was impacted by Hurricane Ian. Residents from Pawleys Island to Garden City said they're not doing too much...
wpde.com
Drought status upgraded for Horry County, Pee Dee areas
WPDE — Horry County and other Pee Dee counties have upgraded to a higher level of drought status, according to a release from the SC Dept. of Natural Resources. The South Carolina Drought Response Committee decided to wait to evaluate the potential effect of tropical system Nicole before considering any more changes.
Comments / 0