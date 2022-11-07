Read full article on original website
No trailers on Teton Pass begins Nov. 15
WILSON, Wyo. — On Tuesday, trailer restrictions go into effect on Teton Pass for the winter season. Trailers are banned from using The Pass until April 1. According to WYDOT, “any deviation from these requirements will increase the crash probability and threaten your life and the lives of other drivers on the pass.”
WYDOT warns low visibility, Chain Law Level 1 in effect
JACKSON, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Transportation is warning drivers between Jackson and the Idaho State Line of hazardous driving conditions today, Nov.10. Drivers should expect reduced visibility. Chain Law Level 1 is in effect, meaning travel is restricted to vehicles with tire chains, adequate snow tires, or all-wheel drive.
Part of Moose-Wilson Road remains closed due to construction
MOOSE, Wyo. — According to Grand Teton National Park (GTNP), the southern portion of the Moose-Wilson Road, including the Granite Canyon Trailhead remains closed due to construction activities. The park plans to have the road and trailhead open for winter recreation on Dec. 16. The northern section of the...
Teton Pass: Crash, all lanes blocked, limited visibility
WILSON, Wyo. —Just after chain law level 1 had been issued by the Wyoming Department of Transportation, WYDOT alerted travelers that all lanes are currently blocked between Jackson and Idaho state line at due to a crash milepost 10. Travelers should be prepared to stop and expect delays. Drivers...
SNAPPED: Snow begins to stack up in the valley
JACKSON, Wyo. — It’s a winter wonderland this morning in the Jackson Hole valley, as nearly a foot of snow arrived overnight; the first taste of a proper winter storm this season. Photos: Nick Sulzer // Buckrail. Related Posts.
A first look at 3580 W Morley Dr, Teton Village
JACKSON, Wyo. — The McPeak Group of Jackson Hole Sotheby’s International Realty is proud to feature a wide variety of properties in the Jackson/Teton Valley area. Whether you’re looking for a new home for your family or land to call your own, The McPeak Group can help you make your dreams a reality. Check out this week’s featured listing below and browse all of Jackson Hole Real Estate listings here.
Jackson Hole Weather Nov 8-14, 2022
JACKSON, Wyo. — A strong storm system last weekend deposited up to 20 inches of new snow in the Tetons along with several inches of snow in the valley. Another storm cycle is underway this week with periods of moderate to heavy snow expected through Wednesday, followed by very cold temperatures this weekend.
While Wyoming’s Red Sea Became Redder, Its Blue Island (Teton County) Got Bluer
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming’s elections on Tuesday followed a decades-long national trend of political polarization. A key feature of the trend is already conservative areas becoming more red and progressive area turning more blue. “We did good in Wyoming; nationally, not as much,”...
Dog park reopens at Teton County Fairgrounds
JACKSON, Wyo. — The seasonal dog park located at the Teton County Fairgrounds has reopened for the winter season as an off-leash area announced the County today. In collaboration with PAWS of Jackson Hole, Parks & Rec has provided the chain link fence enclosure with double-doored entrances at the west end of the Fairgrounds on Snow King Avenue. The temporary dog park will remain open until May 1, 2023, weather depending.
All SPET measures pass
JACKSON, Wyo. — The unofficial results are in and all 15 SPET propositions, totaling over $166 million, passed yesterday. Twelve measures had a margin of over 2,00 votes. The closest margin was item #7, Town of Jackson sidewalks and pedestrian accessibility, with a difference of 1,159 votes. The proposition requests $3 million to improve walkability and accessibility in the Town of Jackson. Projects might include installing sidewalks, updating accessibility for ADA compliance and bike safety to name a few. Specific project locations were not identified in the application.
Idaho Man Busted Cooking Chickens In Yellowstone Hot Spring
This is not a new story, but we thought it was worth revisiting as everyone is getting ready to cook birds for their Thanksgiving dinners. This is the wrong way to do it. This was weird, even by 2020 standards. A group of people, including a man from Idaho Falls, was recently busted in Yellowstone National Park while they were cooking a chicken in one of the park's geothermal hot springs.
Early morning fire damages estimated at $100,000
Four people are without their home following an early morning fire Thursday. The post Early morning fire damages estimated at $100,000 appeared first on Local News 8.
Pet of the Week: Meet Aboo
DRIGGS, Ida. — Did you know that October is National Adopt a Senior Pet Month? Meet Aboo, a gregarious guy making his golden years look good!. Aboo is adoptable from our Shelter, PAWS of Teton Valley, located at 15 S 1750 East in Driggs, Idaho. Please call 208-354-3499 for more information.
Four people displaced from their home in Idaho Falls after chimney fire
IDAHO FALLS — Four people have been displaced from their home after a chimney fire early Thursday morning. The fire happened just after midnight at a house in the 400 block of Lincoln Drive in Idaho Falls. According to a news release from the Idaho Falls Fire Department, the...
Winter storm forecast to hit East Idaho tonight through Wednesday
A winter storm warning and winter weather advisory have been issued for East Idaho in anticipation of a snowstorm that's forecast to hit the region starting Sunday evening. The storm is expected to even bring snow to East Idaho's lower elevation areas including Pocatello, Chubbuck, Blackfoot, Idaho Falls, Ammon and Rexburg. The storm is forecast to make for pretty slushy conditions on Election Day, bringing both rain and snow to...
Pursuit ends when Jeep rolls into dumpster
IDAHO FALLS — A 21-year-old man from Moore is facing multiple charges after allegedly speeding away from a police officer and jumping out of his vehicle before it hit a dumpster on Tuesday. According to the affidavit of probable cause filed by the Idaho Falls Police Department, an officer...
Comedian from eastern Idaho returning home for performances after serious accident 10 months ago
IDAHO FALLS – Comedian Ryan Hamilton still has plenty to laugh about, despite being hospitalized earlier this year after being hit by a bus in Salt Lake City. The 46-year-old Ashton man will be performing at the Colonial Theatre in downtown Idaho Falls later this month for the second year in a row. Hamilton suffered 10 broken ribs, a broken arm and a punctured lung following an accident in January.
D91 bond fails, D93 levy passes
The new Bonneville County Elections Office will be counting votes after the polls close at 8 p.m. The post D91 bond fails, D93 levy passes appeared first on Local News 8.
Local officials investigate Monday morning burglary at Streetfood
WILSON, Wyo. — A burglary occurred early Monday morning at Streetfood in Wilson, WY according to statements from the restaurant and local officials. The popular spot frequented by recreators on Teton Pass is now closed until further notice. “We got robbed, not sure when we can open but we...
Veterans Day closures, events
JACKSON, Wyo. — Tomorrow, Nov. 11, is Veterans Day. President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed the legislation that created the federal holiday on June 1, 1954. From then on, Nov. 11 became a day to honor American veterans of all wars. The holiday ties back to the end of World...
