Cultivating an Early Warning System in Healthcare Quality Through Bi-Directional Patient-Physician Engagement
Patient advocacy organizations and medical specialty societies can serve as a liaison between patients and providers in bi-directional engagement, closing gaps in the patient journey and ultimately driving innovation for higher quality care. Patients are the keyholders to an enormous trove of data that is critical to taking the next...
Overcoming Ripple Effects of COVID-19 to Boost Patient Outcomes: 3 Insights
Fear of COVID-19 exposure isn’t the only thing holding patients back from seeking needed care during the pandemic. So are the complexities of navigating life after COVID-19—and it’s a struggle that physicians, who are overworked and burned out, can relate to as well. Even as data indicates...
Numares Health & Mayo Clinic Expands AI-Enabled Diagnostic Testing Collaboration
– Mayo Clinic and Numares Health have expanded their collaboration recently to develop AI-enabled diagnostic testing that is more accurate and reliable than current U.S. tests for patients with chronic diseases, including kidney, cardiovascular, liver and neurologic conditions. – The expanded collaboration builds on Mayo Clinic’s clinical research support for...
Innovaccer Launches ACO Compare to Help ACOs Lower Costs & Increase Care Quality
– Innovaccer, the Health Cloud company, introduced ACO Compare 4.0, the latest version of the company’s popular free tool that enables ACOs to analyze and compare their performance against national and regional benchmarks to help them enhance cost savings and increase the quality of care. – The updated tool...
Rising Healthcare Costs Tops Reason Patients Defer Healthcare
– Cost concerns increasingly outweighed worries about the pandemic as the top reason Americans deferred healthcare, according to a new study by Qualtrics, the leader and creator of the experience management category. – Between 2020 and 2022 the share of consumers deferring care because of pandemic-related health concerns decreased by...
Survey: People Living with COPD Want Innovation in Care Delivery
– People living with Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) are enthusiastic about the promise of care innovation, according to a survey released by Wellinks, a digital healthcare company offering the first-ever integrated, virtual COPD management solution, in collaboration with the COPD Foundation. – The research assessed patient perspectives on COPD...
Memora Launches Research Program with Mayo Clinic for Postpartum Care
– Memora Health, an organization helping healthcare companies digitize and automate care programs has launched a research program with Mayo Clinic to extend care to postpartum patients. – This new program will infuse Memora’s digitized care programs across the health system, enabling Mayo’s postpartum care teams to proactively interact with...
Overcoming the Healthcare Staffing Shortage Through Back-Office Automation
Today’s healthcare staffing shortage, fueled by the COVID-19 pandemic but years in the making, has left many hospitals and health systems scrambling. To date, the shortage of front-line healthcare workers has received most of the attention, and for good reason: By 2025, the U.S. is likely to face a shortage of 446,300 home health aides; 95,000 nursing assistants; and 29,400 nurse practitioners, according to a report from consulting firm Mercer.
Report: Half of all Nurses are Currently Showing Signs of Burnout
– According to a new study, half of all nurses are currently showing signs of burnout – up from 40% in 2019. – More than a third of doctors report the same emotional exhaustion. The study highlights that although the pandemic is over, the mental health toll on healthcare workers continues to exacerbate.
Arine, Gemini Health Partner to Optimize Medications While Lowering Prescription Drug Costs
– Arine – a next-generation medication intelligence company – and Gemini – a drug cost transparency platform – announced an integration that supports Blue Shield of California (Blue Shield) by combining each platform’s unique technology to deliver value-based care. – The collaboration incorporates cost transparency...
How to Build Better Relationships with the Health Insurance & Payer Communities
Modern healthcare is an intricate dance between quality and quantity. Payers and insurance providers want better patient outcomes due to the high cost of poor health, while health providers want to ensure their patients aren’t overlooked and are appropriately cared for. To understand how we can satisfy the needs...
AtlantiCare Deploys Orbita’s Healthcare Virtual Assistants
– Healthcare system AtlantiCare selected Orbita’s virtual assistant and conversational AI technology to improve patients’ care access and engagement while automating workloads internally. – AtlantiCare is rolling out the Orbita platform in phases, beginning with web-based digital front door, which went live in September 2022. In 2023, AtlantiCare...
HealthTap Launches Eval360 for Health Plans to Expand PCP Care for Members
– HealthTap, the leading virtual primary care provider, announced today the official launch of Eval360, an innovative product for health plans that enables HealthTap’s primary care doctors to conduct comprehensive virtual medical evaluations and easily share useful health data back with those partner plans, by providing a 360-degree view of a member’s health status.
Consumers Prefer Telehealth Over In-Office Visits for Routine Care
– The popularity of telehealth remains strong – and even the top choice among consumers needing routine medical care, according to a recent survey of individuals who previously had at least one telehealth visit. – Regardless of the type of virtual care, nearly all participants of the survey, sponsored...
The Desire for Cost Savings Driving Key Trends in Healthcare Market
The healthcare market underwent significant changes during the pandemic as patients rethought how they received care, including opting for more telehealth and deferred elective procedures, but patient care is now normalizing as patients return to the office. However, payers are working to reduce the cost of care to reel in healthcare costs and keep premiums lower to remain competitive, driving key changes.
Debunking 3 Common Myths About Healthcare Revenue Cycle Partnerships
The healthcare industry is facing unprecedented challenges, including severe labor shortages. According to a recent study, more than nine in 10 health systems and physician groups are experiencing a workforce shortage in revenue cycle management (RCM), with many of those reporting vacancies in over half of their RCM roles. This is one of the many reasons why there has never been a better time for health systems to think outside the box for solutions, including an RCM partnership. Often, when organizations first think of RCM partnerships, words such as ‘outsourcing’ come to mind. In reality, an RCM partnership is just that: an alliance of shared goals that drive positive outcomes for the organization, its employees and its patients.
On/Go Launches COVID Test to Treat w/ free Paxlovid Delivery
– On/Go (by Intrivo) – the health tech startup behind COVID test kits that have helped hundreds of millions of people – has launched a Test to Treat solution for at-home Paxlovid antiviral access, plus a virtual long COVID clinic. – While some studies have shown Paxlovid may...
Solera Health Launches First-of its-kind Women’s Health Offering for Payers & Employers
– Solera Health announced the launch of the most comprehensive Women’s Health network of digital and community point solutions for payers and employers. – Solera’s unique Women’s Health network covers the full spectrum of women’s health needs, including those underserved by today’s market, to bring more access to women who need it, when they need it.
Cedar Launches Payer Intelligence Layer to Integrate Payer-Provider Data
– To address the systemic challenges consumers face when paying for healthcare, Cedar, an enterprise healthcare engagement platform that improves the end-to-end consumer financial journey, has developed the Payer Intelligence Layer. – With the Payer Intelligence Layer, Cedar can now integrate data from health insurers and healthcare providers to help...
