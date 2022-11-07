Read full article on original website
Bonnie’s Bus to offer mammograms in Parsons and Clarksburg
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Bonnie’s Bus mobile mammography unit will visit Tucker and Harrison counties offering three-dimensional (3D) digital screening mammograms and breast care education to women. A service of WVU Medicine-WVU Hospitals and the WVU Cancer Institute, Bonnie’s Bus will be at:
LUCAS to offer lung cancer screening in Marlinton, Richwood, Grafton, and Fairmont
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — LUCAS, a first of its kind, state-of-the-art mobile lung cancer screening unit, will visit Pocahontas, Nicholas, Preston, and Marion counties offering low-dose computed tomography (LDCT) scans. A service of WVU Medicine-WVU Hospitals and the WVU Cancer Institute, LUCAS will be at:
WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A month-long fundraising effort by West Virginia auto dealers steered $8…
Nutter Fort, West Virginia, Purple Heart veteran Harold Wilson served 2 tours in Vietnam
NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Harold Wilson was born and raised in Nutter Fort. He dropped out of high school after his sophomore year and enlisted in the Marine Corps at the age of 18. He is not your usual recruit — he received his draft notice from...
Cars for Kids effort drives $86K to WVU Medicine Children’s
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A month-long fundraising effort by West Virginia auto dealers steered $86,350 in support to WVU Medicine Children’s to aid kids dealing with health challenges. The second annual Cars for Kids initiative invited participating auto dealers to contribute $100 from every vehicle sale in August to...
Veterans Day Parade in Morgantown, West Virginia, marches on Marine Corps' 247th birthday
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Morgantown’s tribute to America’s veterans marched down High Street on Thursday. The Veterans Day Parade is held to honor the brave men and women who serve the country, said Jamie Summerlin, a Marine veteran who was parade co-director. His fellow co-director, Army veteran Jeremy Allio, also helped organize the parade. Both men are with VFW Post 548.
WVU Cancer Institute recertified for high-quality cancer care
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The WVU Cancer Institute Mary Babb Randolph Cancer Center (MBRCC) in Morgantown has received recertification by the QOPI® Certification Program, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Association for Clinical Oncology (the Association) and an affiliate of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (the Society).
Salvation Army of Fairmont, West Virginia, kicks off kettle, angel tree programs at Fairmont Medical Center
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — The Salvation Army of Fairmont kicked off its annual holiday kettle and angel tree programs at the Fairmont Medical Center Thursday, with officials stressing that this Christmas, there seems to be more need in the community than ever. While the first donation kettle and...
Traffic patterns in downtown Morgantown, West Virginia, to be altered for Veterans Day parade
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The Morgantown Police Department will alter downtown parking and traffic patterns starting at 5 p.m. on Thursday for the Veterans Day parade. The parade will begin at 6 p.m. and conclude at 7 p.m. It will span High Street and disperse below the Monongalia County Magistrate building.
Fairmont Medical Center hosting Salvation Army Angel Tree
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — WVU Medicine Fairmont Medical Center is hosting a Salvation Army Angel Tree this Christmas season. The Salvation Army Angel Tree program helps families put presents under their Christmas trees. Wish lists from registered children are placed on Christmas trees hosted by community sponsors where they can be chosen by donors who purchase gifts of new clothing or toys for the children to open with their families on Christmas morning.
West Virginia University Board of Governors tackles student success, budget adjustments
A renewed focus on student success at West Virginia University is paying dividends, Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Maryanne Reed told Board of Governors members Friday. “Our four-year graduation rate rose 12% — amounting to 500 more students graduating in four years, getting into the job market sooner...
Inside the Matchup: West Virginia hosts Oklahoma on Saturday at noon
When the schedule hits November, roster depth becomes one of the more important aspects of the college game. With injuries and attrition, the play of backups and role performers becomes more important than ever, and that’s one of the key factors to watch in this game. Of course, every...
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Mens Basketball Bob Huggins 11/10/22
West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins doesn't expect the veterans on his team to be phased by the rowdy behavior of the Oakland Zoo, as they have experience in many of the toughest venues in some of the best leagues in the country. However, they don't have any experience in the Backyard Brawl, which could be a different matter.
Preston boys' basketball tryouts begin Monday
KINGWOOD — After a long offseason filled with workouts and flex practices, the Knights will look to form their team next week as the two-day tryout period lasts from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday after school. Following the tryouts, the first official team meeting and practice...
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Football Neal Brown 11/8/22
West Virginia football coach Neal Brown looks back on the Mountaineers' disappointing performance at Iowa State and ahead to this coming Saturday's meeting with Oklahoma. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in...
Sooners trying to battle back after a difficult stretch
If West Virginia is ever going to knock off Oklahoma, 2022 is likely its best chance … maybe its last chance, since OU is soon headed to the SEC. The Mountaineers, who have major issues to resolve, are undoubtedly the underdogs in Saturday’s matchup in Morgantown, but this year’s OU team is far different from any other that West Virginia has seen over the last decade.
Women's Soccer Earns WVU Honors With Big 12 Title; Varsity Sports update
After securing its fifth all-time Big 12 Tournament title, the West Virginia University women’s soccer team has been named the WVU Student-Athletes of the Week. The No. 4-seeded Mountaineers earned their 10th overall Big 12 title with a win over No. 2-seed TCU in the Big 12 Championship final in Round Rock, Texas, on Nov. 6. Overall, coach Nikki Izzo-Brown has led West Virginia to 18 conference championships in 27 seasons as the program’s only head coach.
