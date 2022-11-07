I’m not sure why I’m on a Florida kick lately, but I’m here for it. Honestly, living in Florida, it’s kind of a given. If there isn’t a new “ Florida Man” story in the news at least 4-5 times a week, I feel like we’d all think the apocalypse is coming. Now that I’ve lived in Orlando for a year, I’m realizing that Florida Man discussions and news are as much a part of Florida life as the massive storm outside right now that popped up out of nowhere even though we had one like, a week ago.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO