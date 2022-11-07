Read full article on original website
Florida's Safest Cities
Florida is home to numerous cities and towns, each with unique characteristics. But when it comes to safety, how do they stack up?. The official seal of Florida, USA.Public Domain, Wikimedia Commons.
3 of the Craziest Cop Related Florida Man Headlines I’ve Ever Read (So Far)
Police in Jupiter, FloridaChase Baker on unsplash.com. So many of you have been with me from the start, and know that the, we’ll call them “fascinations” I have, cycle. I blame it on the ADD, but I can’t stick with one topic at a time. Niche down? Never.
Good news! You’re Florida’s new governor. Bad news: Now you have to save our environment
Quality Journalism for Critical Times Imagine you were just elected the governor of the third largest state in the U.S. You. Not the guy who, according to his recent ad, Jehovah created special on the eighth day. And not the guy who has been mistakenly called “Christ” yet couldn’t resurrect the Democratic Party in Florida. It’s all on you. And […] The post Good news! You’re Florida’s new governor. Bad news: Now you have to save our environment appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Turnout Was a Big Problem for Democrats in Major Florida Counties
We’re continuing to learn more about just how badly Republicans beat Democrats in the state of Florida Tuesday night in the statewide elections. There’s ongoing pressure for the chair of the Florida Democratic Party, Manny Diaz, to step down. So far, he's indicated he'll stay in his post.
3 of the Most Shocking Florida Man Stories I’ve Ever Read (So Far)
I’m not sure why I’m on a Florida kick lately, but I’m here for it. Honestly, living in Florida, it’s kind of a given. If there isn’t a new “ Florida Man” story in the news at least 4-5 times a week, I feel like we’d all think the apocalypse is coming. Now that I’ve lived in Orlando for a year, I’m realizing that Florida Man discussions and news are as much a part of Florida life as the massive storm outside right now that popped up out of nowhere even though we had one like, a week ago.
Gov. DeSantis extends state of emergency to all of Florida
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis extended a state of emergency to include every Florida county Thursday.
Nicole likely to make Treasure Coast landfall in next couple of hours
Hurricane Nicole is bringing whipping winds, heavy downpours and dangerous storm surge to Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast early Thursday morning. The storm will likely make landfall along the northern Treasure Coast within the next hour, the National Hurricane Center said. SPECIAL COVERAGE: Hurricane Center | WPTV Hurricane...
'This is not your classic Florida hurricane:' Why Hurricane Nicole is an 'oddball'
From its first stirrings Nicole was destined for weirdness — an oddball system goaded to life by a pinched-off piece of the jet stream tugging tropical air north during a time of year that’s supposed to be more winter than summer, more dry season than hurricane season. It...
COUNTY-BY-COUNTY: Here are the road, bridge closures in Central Florida due to Nicole
Nicole is expected to impact roadways in Central Florida as it makes its way into the state through the east coast of the state Wednesday night into Thursday. Here is a list of road and bridge closures in Central Florida counties as of 5:46 p.m. Thursday. [TRENDING: TRACK, SATELLITE, MODELS:...
5 places in Florida where you can live on only Social Security
While Social Security is a "safety net" for some in retirement who have additional funds, for others it is all the income they have to live on. Depending on where you live, however, it may not go very far. Retirement at Any Age: Get Top Retirement Tips for Every Stage...
Florida is officially a red state. Here’s the proof
ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida, you are now a red-state. The opinion of this writer? Nope. The opinion of WKMG-TV? Nope. The decision of the voters of Florida? Bingo. On Tuesday evening, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis handily beat former Governor Charlie Crist, Attorney General incumbent Ashley Moody beat former State Attorney Aramis, Florida’s CFO winner was incumbent Jimmy Patronis, and the state’s new Agriculture Commissioner will be Wilton Simpson.
Here are 10 takeaways from Florida’s elections Tuesday
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Landslide. Red tsunami. Bloodbath. Call it what you will, Republicans overwhelmed Democrats in Tuesday’s elections in Florida. [TRENDING: TRACK, SATELLITE, MODELS: Nicole expected to become hurricane on path to Florida | Florida amendment 2 not approved by voters. Here’s what it means | Become a News 6 Insider]
Over 9,000 FPL Customers Without Power In Florida
BOCA RATON, Florida – Florida Power & Light is reporting that over 9,000 customers are without power across the Sunshine State as Tropical Storm Nicole approaches the east coast of Florida as of 4 p.m. The Florida counties in South Florida with the most amount of power outages are...
Nicole weakens to tropical storm after making landfall as Category 1 hurricane
Nicole weakened to a tropical storm at 4 a.m. Thursday after making landfall as a Category 1 hurricane just south of Vero Beach. The National Hurricane Center said a hurricane warning for Boca Raton north to the Flagler-Volusia County line has been downgraded to a tropical storm warning, and a tropical storm warning for south of Boca Raton, along with a hurricane watch for Lake Okeechobee, have been discontinued.
Central Florida amendment roundup: Rent stabilization, transportation tax
ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida voters have let their voices be heard on several amendments. Here are the results from the biggest amendments on this year’s ballot. A measure to stabilize rent in Orange County is heading toward approval by voters, according to early results. The rent stabilization...
‘Total devastation:’ Wilbur-by-the-Sea homes collapse into ocean after Nicole strikes Florida
WILBUR-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. – Seven beachside homes in Wilbur-by-the-Sea collapsed into the Atlantic Ocean on Thursday after Nicole struck Florida as a hurricane and ripped across the state, devouring a large chunk of the coastline along Central Florida beaches. A house located at 4101 S. Atlantic Ave. fell into the...
Risk of beach erosion seen on Florida's east coast after Nicole exists in Tampa Bay area, engineers say
TAMPA, Fla. - Homes that were once beachfront property collapsed into the Atlantic Ocean in the wake of Hurricane Nicole's landfall on Florida's east coast. That same risk of beach erosion also exists in the Tampa Bay area. The beach is more than sand and surf. Engineers and geologists said...
Hurricane warning for parts of Palm Beach County, Treasure Coast
Strong winds and heavy rain are beginning to spread to portions of the east coast of Florida and across the northwestern Bahamas as Tropical Storm Nicole takes aim at the Sunshine State. A hurricane warning remains in effect for Boca Raton north to the Flagler-Volusia County line as Tropical Storm...
Beachside Wilbur-by-the-Sea home teeters on edge as Nicole devours Florida shore
WILBUR-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. – A Wilbur-by-the-Sea beachside home was left on the edge of a sandy cliff early Wednesday after rough surf and storm surge caused by Hurricane Nicole washed away about 20 feet of sand and yard. Video from the scene shows a bricked area outside the home partially...
Breezy Friday, cool front moves in this weekend
West Palm Beach, Fla (CBS12) — Now that Nicole has moved past the area, conditions are improving and a front boundary moves in for the weekend. It's a much drier start to our morning, with just a few brief showers possible. The outer bands of Nicole are still moving through Florida and some of those could move through during the day. Any rain will be brief and isolated, and mostly sunny skies are expected today in South Florida.
