Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rookie Cop Shot Right After Graduating The AcademyStill UnsolvedPhiladelphia, PA
The richest person in PhiladelphiaLuay RahilPhiladelphia, PA
NJ Teacher Posted Inappropriate Pictures in the Classroom & Now Dealing With AftermathBridget MulroyPennsauken Township, NJ
Popular grocery store chain opens new location in DelawareKristen WaltersWilmington, DE
Philadelphia family donates $50 million to building new medical facilityAsh JurbergPhiladelphia, PA
Related
wrestlinginc.com
Austin Theory Breaks Silence After Losing Money In The Bank Briefcase
The common consensus among wrestling fans is that Austin Theory was "buried" by WWE creative during the closing stages of this week's "WWE Raw," as the 25-year-old superstar lost his Money in the Bank briefcase in a failed cash-in attempt against United States Champion Seth Rollins. However, Theory himself is...
stillrealtous.com
Top WWE Star Reportedly Returning Soon
The Bloodline have been dominating the WWE landscape for some time now, and the group recently set their sights on Sheamus when they assaulted him with a steel chair on SmackDown a few weeks ago. Following the show WWE announced a storyline injury for Sheamus when it was revealed that...
PWMania
Court Bauer Recalls Vince McMahon Putting a Stop to Shane’s Plan to Purchase Pride Fighting Championships
MLW owner Court Bauer recently spoke with The Insiders podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Bauer told stories from his mid-2000s time as a WWE writer. When the WWE’s version of ECW debuted, Bauer claimed Stephanie McMahon had never seen an episode of...
wrestlinginc.com
William Regal's Son Gets His First Win On WWE NXT
The son of the legendary William Regal has scored his first victory on "WWE NXT" television. Charlie Dempsey, the second of Regal's three sons, defeated Andre Chase on the 11/8 episode of "NXT," but not without controversy. Although Dempsey seemed to have the match won with an Ankle Lock, Chase never tapped out, and the match ended with Duke Hudson throwing in a white towel on behalf of the leader of Chase U.
bodyslam.net
Vince McMahon Reportedly Gave John Cena And WWE His Blessing To Continue Working Together
Vince McMahon has no qualms with John Cena wrestling for WWE after his retirement. Ringside News exclusively reported that John Cena has “already discussed WrestleMania with Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, and Nick Khan. That being said, John Cena “also remains loyal to Vince McMahon.”. Now, Ringside News have...
Legendary Country Music Star Dies
Legendary country music star Jeff Cook, the co-founder of the country band Alabama, has died at 73, according to the band. Jeff Cook, who played the guitar, had announced he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2017.
Famed Rock Star Dies
Famed rock star Dan McCafferty, who provided lead vocals for the band, Nazareth, has died at the age of 76, NBC News reports. McCafferty, the longtime singer for the band Nazareth, reportedly died earlier this week, according to his bandmate Pete Agnew.
worldboxingnews.net
Sylvester Stallone ‘almost beaten to death’ by heavyweight boxer
Sylvester Stallone revealed that heavyweight puncher Earnie Shavers gave him a beatdown when the pair sparred in the 1970s. Shavers, who died in September, had one of the biggest punches in the entire sport. George Foreman famously rated Shavers as the hardest-hitting top-division operator of all time. Hollywood legend Stallone...
wrestlinginc.com
Logan Paul Health Update Following WWE Crown Jewel
Logan Paul already appears to be rehabbing his injured right knee, according to one of his latest social media posts Wednesday morning. Paul, 27, was injured during his championship match with Roman Reigns at WWE's Crown Jewel premium live event last weekend. The budding WWE star posted on social media that he had a "torn meniscus, MCL, and potentially ACL" injury and that it "happened halfway through the match." He shared the update alongside a photo of him icing his right knee on a medical table with crutches in the background, though he still appeared in good spirits — smiling and giving a thumbs up to the camera.
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight (11/11/22)
WWE SmackDown on FOX will air live tonight from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. While WWE has not officially announced Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns for tonight’s show, he, along with Drew McIntyre, Liv Morgan, Sami Zayn, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, Braun Strowman, and SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey, is being advertised by the WWE Events website and the arena website. The dark main event will feature RAW Superstars Matt Riddle and Damian Priest.
wrestlinginc.com
Natalya Believes Stephanie McMahon Could Bring Back Beloved WWE PLE
The future of all-women's wrestling pay-per-views has been a hot topic this week due to Billy Corgan's comments about a possible NWA EmPowerrr 2 happening. However, WWE fans are also eagerly awaiting the possibility of another WWE Evolution show. When speaking to "Faction 919" Natalya said, "I definitely see Stephanie wanting to do more with women's wrestling," when asked about the possibility of it happening again. Natalya was in a six-woman tag team match on that show, teaming with Sasha Banks and Bayley to defeat The Riott Squad, and ever since, those on the roster have made it clear they want Evolution to be a regular event, and Natalya is confident women's wrestling will keep growing.
Yardbarker
Ric Flair says he will speak about the plane ride from hell: "I am calling some people out big time"
Ric Flair was not on the opening to Crown Jewel, but did appear on the opening of Monday Night RAW. Ric was asked why he was not included in the opening to Crown Jewel:. “I have no idea. Here's the deal. I don't care what anybody says. I mean, Arn Anderson was giving me a lecture about kissing WWE's ass at The Last Match. That is the biggest compliment you can ever get as a wrestler is to be at the opening of anything that WWE has. It's not kissing ass for me to say thank you once or to say thank you twice. One of the most difficult things I've ever been through in my life personally, aside from health issues, is having 85,000 people tell me within two minutes I wasn’t on the opening of Raw or Smackdown after that bullsh*t when the plane ride from hell came out, which is all bullsh*t which it explained thoroughly in my new documentary, I mean, thoroughly. I am calling some people out big time. So to answer your question, if they had left me off, I wouldn't mind it because I've had my time. It's not my time anymore. But it is something that means a lot to me personally, as it does to everybody else, and I'm sure they would tell you that if they're being honest with you. It's a big deal. You're seen worldwide three times a week. It's a big deal for anybody. Any wrestler that says I don't want to be on the opening of a WWE show is a lying son of a b*tch. I mean, it's the biggest platform with the biggest audience. It’s a huge honor to be there and be part of it. Think about this. How many father-daughters are on the opening of anything? Never in the history of the business.”
wrestlinginc.com
Dustin Rhodes Gives Updates On His Health And AEW Contract
Dustin Rhodes has seen his share of the worst that the world can give, but he's still got a dream and a burning rage to wrestle. Rhodes has been out of action since suffering a knee injury while challenging then-Ring of Honor Champion Claudio Castagnoli on the August 26 edition of "AEW Rampage," however, and he gave an update on his road to recovery during an appearance on the "Sports Guys Talking Wrestling" podcast.
wrestlingrumors.net
WATCH: Another Former WWE Star Makes AEW Debut
He’s another one on the list. The rise of AEW has changed the way the wrestling world works as there are now several different spots available for various wrestlers. Rather than having WWE as the only major promotion for wrestlers to go to, AEW has offered somewhere new for the wrestlers to go. Some former WWE stars will appear in AEW and now another name has.
wrestlinginc.com
Zoey Stark's Frustration Boils Over On WWE NXT
"I am angry!" Zoey Stark yelled to the WWE Performance Center crowd in Orlando, Florida. On Tuesday's edition of "WWE NXT," Stark and Nikita Lyons had a second chance to capture the "NXT" Women's Tag Team Championship. The duo originally "won" the titles on October 25, but due to an unforeseen tag, their victory was reversed, and the title match was restarted. Reigning champions Katana Chance and Kayden Carter went on to retain after hitting a 450 Splash to pin Lyons.
ewrestlingnews.com
Nikki Cross Reacts To Botched WWE 24/7 Title Trash Can Segment On RAW
Nikki Cross isn’t letting her botched segment during this week’s episode of Monday Night RAW get to her. On the show, Cross won the WWE 24/7 Championship from Dana Brooke, marking the Scot’s 10th reign with the title. Backstage, Cross attempted to throw the title in the...
wrestlinginc.com
Logan Paul Addresses Loss To Roman Reigns At WWE Crown Jewel
Logan Paul returned to his "Impaulsive" podcast for the first time since losing to Roman Reigns at WWE's Crown Jewel event last weekend, and the YouTube star discussed why he didn't leave Saudi Arabia as the Undisputed Universal Champion. "I don't know how to say this," Paul said. "I lost....
wrestlinginc.com
Samu Warns The Bloodline About Sami Zayn
Sami Zayn has wormed his way into the most successful and prominent faction in WWE's landscape today, The Bloodline. The group is spearheaded by the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and also includes the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Paul Heyman. Former WWF World Tag Team Champion Samu, who is a cousin to Reigns, The Usos, and Sikoa, gave a warning to the entire Bloodline about Zayn.
wrestletalk.com
Injured WWE Star Returning Soon After Seven Months Off TV
A new update has come to light on the status of Robert Roode, who hasn’t wrestled on WWE TV since the beginning of April. Roode hasn’t wrestled at all since a non-televised house show in June, and he revealed in September that he’d undergone a medical procedure at Southlake Orthopaedics in Birmingham, Alabama.
nodq.com
Full match: Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso from WWE Clash of Champions 2020
From WWE: Roman Reigns is out to be acknowledged as The Tribal Chief when he puts the Universal Title on the line against his cousin Jey Uso: Courtesy of Peacock and WWE Network. Stream WWE on Peacock https://pck.tv/3xP0IWP in the U.S. and on WWE Network http://wwe.yt/wwenetwork everywhere else.”
Comments / 0