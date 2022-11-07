Michigan hunters asked to keep an eye out for, and report on bear dens in northern Lower Peninsula

(WWJ) While Michigan hunters are out looking for deer in the coming weeks, wildlife officials are asking them to look for signs of bears as well.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is asking hunters and others who spend time outdoors to keep an eye out for bear dens while in the field; and, if they find one, to report the location to the DNR.

What's the deal with bear dens? In Michigan, black bears (the only bear species found in Michigan) typically enter their den by December and come out in late March or April. Bears are not true hibernators because they only drop their body temperature by a few degrees...and they are easily awakened, the DNR said. Bears will den in rock cavities, root masses, standing trees, openings under fallen trees or in brush piles.

How to report bear dens: If you find a bear den in the northern Lower Peninsula, record the location with a GPS unit, if possible, and contact Mark Boersen at 989-275-5151 or BoersenM@Michigan.gov with specific location information.

Why to report bear dens: To help little bears! The DNR is looking for locations of denned bears in the northern Lower Peninsula to grow the surrogate sow program, which places orphaned bear cubs with mother bears. After locating a bear den, DNR wildlife biologists will determine whether the animal is a good candidate to join the program and, if so, will fit the bear with a radio tracking device.

Michigan Department of Natural Resources wildlife biologist Mark Boersen examines a sedated bear as part of a program that places orphaned bear cubs with mother bears. Photo credit Michigan DNR

The DNR reminds hunters and other in Michigan that it is illegal to disturb, harm or molest a bear or bear den. Those who think they have found a den should report it and allow DNR biologists to further investigate.

“Information gathered from the bears assists in managing the black bear population,” said Boersen, wildlife biologist working out of the DNR Roscommon Customer Service Center. “The goal is to have eight or nine sows in the program. We currently are monitoring four females from aircraft and the ground.”

Bears selected for the program will be sedated and fitted with a collar and ear tags. A small, nonfunctional tooth will be collected to determine the bear’s age and to provide a DNA sample. Upon completion of the short procedure, biologists will carefully return the bear to its den, where it will sleep through the remainder of the winter months.

Michigan deer archery season is ongoing until Nov. 14, 2022, followed by firearm season Nov. 15-30. Visit this link for more information.

Learn more about bears, bear management and bear hunting in Michigan at Michigan.gov/Bear .