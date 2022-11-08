ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meghan King Slams Ex-Husband Jim Edmonds For Not Abiding By Co-Parenting Rules

By Kay
Reality Tea
 2 days ago
The contentious co-parenting situation between Meghan King and Jim Edmonds is seemingly never-ending. The former Real Housewives of Orange County star shares 3 children with Jim. The sportscaster and former MLB player lives full time in California. Meghan resides in her hometown of St. Louis.

As reported by Page Six, Meghan took to Instagram to voice her anger at Jim’s recent visitation with the kids. She wrote, “I spent this Halloween without my kids. No FaceTime, no photos, no contact.”

A follower asked Meghan if her “parenting plan allows for nightly FaceTime.” Meghan responded, “But apparently not following this particular rule isn’t ‘illegal’ and therefore isn’t enforced more than a slap on the wrist. Which has done absolutely nothing for me, never has. No matter how many times I’ve asked.” She added, “So I stopped asking. The system fails again.”

As usual, Jim’s rep Steve Honig responded in lightening speed. He told Page Six that Meghan is “thirsty” and “seek[ing] attention.” He snarked, “Let’s all look at her and make her feel relevant.” If you follow any MKE and Jimmy Dad Jeans drama, you know that Jim’s rep has said this every time Meghan so much as breathes. If Jim is in fact paying him, Steve really needs to come up with some new material.

Jim and new wife Kortnie with a K O’Connor had the kids for Halloween and shared photos of them dressed up. Jim’s caption read, “These two were inn a league of their own last night!’”

Meghan shared that she was “SO SAD” to be away from her kids before remembering that “kids suck on holidays.” She confessed, “I don’t think I’m mad about not having them for Halloween. At the end of the day, holidays are a lot, and to have that taken off our shoulder is really just kind of relaxing.”

The exes recently made headlines after Meghan filed for a protective order against Jim. Meghan wrote in her request that she was experiencing “frequent and consistent verbal abuse.” The two communicate via a parenting app that is court-monitored. She previously said of the app, “It makes me feel safer because it makes me feel like the verbal abuse will be toned down a little bit more. Unfortunately, and shockingly, that’s not always the case, but it does give me a little bit more solace knowing that I have eyes that can be on it.”

The order was later dropped by Meghan in September.

TELL US – DO YOU THINK JIM SHOULD HAVE HAD THE KIDS CONTACT MEGHAN ON HALLOWEEN? WILL THESE TWO EVER GET ALONG?

[Photo Credit: Mindy Small/Getty Images]

✌️❤️ & Harmony
2d ago

I can't stand this man but he was pretty clear that he didn't want anymore kids and she forced it..... what kind of father did she expect him to be???

Martha McBride Rummel
2d ago

Only hurting the children….TMI Meghan needs to handle this privately!

