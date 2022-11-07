Cynthia Bailey Says She And Mike Hill Split Because They "Weren't Friends Anymore"

Housewives fans were shocked to learn (or maybe they weren’t) that Cynthia Bailey filed for divorce from Mike Hill a few weeks ago. I really never cared for the two together but I did think they would at least it make it past their second wedding anniversary. That didn’t happen.

Now the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star is revealing the real reason for their split. As reported by Page Six , Cynthia took to the podcast Two T’s In A Pod to explain. She told hosts Tamra Judge and Teddi Mellencamp , “I felt like we weren’t friends anymore. I felt like it was just going toward we’re just not going to be friends if we didn’t pump the brakes.”

Cynthia added, “This is not my first rodeo. I think friendship just has to be there in a marriage. Like, love is great, but friendship has to be there. I truly want to be with my best friend.”

While she admitted that the divorce is not finalized, Cynthia said that she doesn’t think either of them have any “regrets.” She also noted that she has “a lot of respect” for Mike and that she still thinks of him as her husband. “I took my ring off the day of the announcement but until then, I had it on all this time. Although, we were going through some things. It’s just weird, you guys. It’s just weird.”

Lack of friendship aside, Cynthia previously spoke about how much of a toll distance had put on the couple . Mike is based out of L.A. and while Cynthia moved there for him, she regularly went back to Atlanta. “Our relationship and our marriage came with a lot of big transitions. I basically moved to a different city, a different house, started a whole new career at 55 years old. So that was all a lot of stress for me.” She noted, “I think there was some incompatibility. We’ve always been, for the most part, in a long-distance relationship and that’s not easy.”

To seal the deal on social media, Cynthia changed her name on her Instagram and deleted photos of them from her grid. The two were known for their online affection, with Cynthia famously pushing the hashtag “Chill” on us.

In a joint statement announcing their split , they took an amicable tone. “LOVE is a beautiful thing. While we both will always have love for one another, we have decided to go our separate ways. We are grateful that we remain good friends, and will always cherish the many memories we’ve shared together as husband and wife.”

TELL US – ARE YOU SURPRISED ABOUT CYNTHIA’S REASON FOR THEIR SPLIT? DO YOU THINK MIKE CHEATED? CAN CYNTHIA DO BETTER?

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images]

The post Cynthia Bailey Says She And Mike Hill Split Because They “Weren’t Friends Anymore” appeared first on Reality Tea .