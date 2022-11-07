ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reality Tea

Cynthia Bailey Says She And Mike Hill Split Because They “Weren’t Friends Anymore”

By Kay
Reality Tea
Reality Tea
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z87R0_0j24tRZW00
Cynthia Bailey Says She And Mike Hill Split Because They "Weren't Friends Anymore"

Housewives fans were shocked to learn (or maybe they weren’t) that Cynthia Bailey filed for divorce from Mike Hill a few weeks ago. I really never cared for the two together but I did think they would at least it make it past their second wedding anniversary. That didn’t happen.

Now the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star is revealing the real reason for their split. As reported by Page Six , Cynthia took to the podcast Two T’s In A Pod to explain. She told hosts Tamra Judge and Teddi Mellencamp , “I felt like we weren’t friends anymore. I felt like it was just going toward we’re just not going to be friends if we didn’t pump the brakes.”

Cynthia added, “This is not my first rodeo. I think friendship just has to be there in a marriage. Like, love is great, but friendship has to be there. I truly want to be with my best friend.”

While she admitted that the divorce is not finalized, Cynthia said that she doesn’t think either of them have any “regrets.” She also noted that she has “a lot of respect” for Mike and that she still thinks of him as her husband. “I took my ring off the day of the announcement but until then, I had it on all this time. Although, we were going through some things. It’s just weird, you guys. It’s just weird.”

Lack of friendship aside, Cynthia previously spoke about how much of a toll distance had put on the couple . Mike is based out of L.A. and while Cynthia moved there for him, she regularly went back to Atlanta. “Our relationship and our marriage came with a lot of big transitions. I basically moved to a different city, a different house, started a whole new career at 55 years old. So that was all a lot of stress for me.” She noted, “I think there was some incompatibility. We’ve always been, for the most part, in a long-distance relationship and that’s not easy.”

To seal the deal on social media, Cynthia changed her name on her Instagram and deleted photos of them from her grid. The two were known for their online affection, with Cynthia famously pushing the hashtag “Chill” on us.

In a joint statement announcing their split , they took an amicable tone. “LOVE is a beautiful thing. While we both will always have love for one another, we have decided to go our separate ways. We are grateful that we remain good friends, and will always cherish the many memories we’ve shared together as husband and wife.”

TELL US – ARE YOU SURPRISED ABOUT CYNTHIA’S REASON FOR THEIR SPLIT? DO YOU THINK MIKE CHEATED? CAN CYNTHIA DO BETTER?

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images]

The post Cynthia Bailey Says She And Mike Hill Split Because They “Weren’t Friends Anymore” appeared first on Reality Tea .

Comments / 0

Related
Reality Tea

This Is The Actor Katie Maloney Is Reportedly Dating

Katie Maloney has been dating discreetly since splitting with ex-husband Tom Schwartz in March.  She admitted to being on the prowl with Lala Kent when the two Vanderpump Rules stars found themselves single at the same time earlier this year after the latter broke up with producer Randall Emmett. But the 35-year-old reality TV star is now […] The post This Is The Actor Katie Maloney Is Reportedly Dating appeared first on Reality Tea.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Reality Tea

Real Housewives Alum Yolanda Hadid Says She Feels Bad For Kathy Hilton

Lisa Rinna’s accusations against her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star Kathy Hilton has earned her a spot in the Housewives Villain Hall of Fame. Some of the cast confirmed that Kathy was acting out of sorts during a night out on their fateful trip to Aspen. But only Rinna accompanied the socialite back home […] The post Real Housewives Alum Yolanda Hadid Says She Feels Bad For Kathy Hilton appeared first on Reality Tea.
Reality Tea

Kyle Richards Is Ready To Retire Doing The Splits And Claims She Has Other Party Tricks Up Her Sleeve

I think all Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans collectively breathed a sigh of relief once Season 12 ended. It was dark, messy, and proved that Bravo needs to take out the trash when it comes to some of the mean girls’ crew. Lisa Rinna and Erika Jayne showed their true colors at the reunion, […] The post Kyle Richards Is Ready To Retire Doing The Splits And Claims She Has Other Party Tricks Up Her Sleeve appeared first on Reality Tea.
Reality Tea

Derek Hough Said It “Breaks My Heart” That Leslie Jordan Never Got To Be On Dancing With The Stars

Season 31 of Dancing with the Stars is bringing it every week. Judge Derek Hough is keeping an eye on the highest-scoring stars, TikTok star Charli D’Amelio, actor and comedian Wayne Brady, and The Bachelorette star Gabby Windey. But he has been pleasantly surprised by singer and American Idol alum Jordin Sparks. “She’s magnetic to watch,” Derek […] The post Derek Hough Said It “Breaks My Heart” That Leslie Jordan Never Got To Be On Dancing With The Stars appeared first on Reality Tea.
Reality Tea

Alexis Bellino Shares Post In Support Of Her Transgender Son

I’m the president of the bring Alexis Bellino back to Real Housewives of Orange County fan club. No one was doing it quite like Alexis Couture back in the day. Jesus Jugs had too many iconic moments to count. Her attempts to be a broadcast news reporter. Her rough-and-tumble fights with Tamra Judge. The insanity that was […] The post Alexis Bellino Shares Post In Support Of Her Transgender Son appeared first on Reality Tea.
OK! Magazine

Michelle Obama Admits Her Relationship With Barack Obama 'Is Not Perfect, But It's Real And We're Committed To It'

After years of making headlines for their adorable moments, former First Lady Michelle Obama got candid about her long-term marriage to ex-President Barack Obama, revealing that despite their loved-up public persona, their romance, like any, still requires work. “People often reach out to me seeking relationship advice. They remark on photographs they've seen of me and Barack together—laughing, or sharing a look, appearing content to be side by side,” Michelle wrote in her new memoir, The Light We Carry, which is set to hit shelves on Tuesday, November 15. “They ask how we have managed to stay both married and...
Reality Tea

Mauricio Umansky Says Kyle Richards Is “A Hundred Percent Right” In Feud With Kathy Hilton

Well if you thought things ended poorly between sisters Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton at the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion… things may have just gotten even more intense. Mauricio Umansky, Kyle’s husband, has come forward telling Us Weekly he’s team Kyle all day. “It was really hard [to watch]. I know a lot […] The post Mauricio Umansky Says Kyle Richards Is “A Hundred Percent Right” In Feud With Kathy Hilton appeared first on Reality Tea.
Aabha Gopan

Wife stunned to learn her husband is a woman after 10 months of being intimate

A woman claims to be conned out of around $18,000 by her ‘husband’ who was later proved to be a woman. An unnamed woman, 22 years old, says she was conned by her husband during 10 months of their marriage before she discovered he was a woman. The victim, who is referred to as NA in legal documents, said she met her husband, whose initials are AA, via an online dating app.
Reality Tea

Andy Cohen Slams Lisa Rinna’s Claims About Aspen Receipts

Andy Cohen is responding to Lisa Rinna’s claims that the receipts she brought to the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion regarding Kathy Hilton’s alleged meltdown were cut from the show; he’s saying they were never shown. “She had what were her Aspen receipts that we never saw — that I never saw,” the Watch […] The post Andy Cohen Slams Lisa Rinna’s Claims About Aspen Receipts appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Shams

Woman Outraged after Husband Leaves her: ‘My husband left me for my daughter’

A woman revealed that her husband abandoned her for her daughter and began a family with her. The woman who went by the alias "Tiffany" said in a since-deleted post to the reddit Relationship Advice that her dreams had come true when she met her ex-husband "Mark." She had a 3-year-old daughter at the time and had found dating as a single mom difficult.
Reality Tea

Lindsay Hubbard Claps Back At Amanda Batula’s Claims She’s Not Nice To Fans

Lindsay Hubbard of Summer House sure had a response over the weekend for fellow cast member Amanda Batula after she made claims that Lindsay is rude to fans on an episode of Watch What Happens Live. Summer House fans, next time you see Lindsay on the street, according to Amanda, you may want to think twice […] The post Lindsay Hubbard Claps Back At Amanda Batula’s Claims She’s Not Nice To Fans appeared first on Reality Tea.
Reality Tea

Heather Dubrow Sold Her Orange County Home For $55 Million

There are certain things we have to accept as fans of Real Housewives of Orange County. Every season usually comes with a divorce or a cheating rumor, if not both. The cast will likely be a majority of blondes who flaunt their boob jobs proudly. And, there will always be financial decisions that don’t make […] The post Heather Dubrow Sold Her Orange County Home For $55 Million appeared first on Reality Tea.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Reality Tea

Dorit Kemsley Left A Spray Tan Stain On The Couch Following Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Reunion

Season 12 of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has come to an end, and Kathy Hilton left no survivors. Well, Sutton Stracke and Garcelle Beauvais are not included, obviously. She exposed Lisa Rinna for the fraud she is and further fractured her relationship with her sister Kyle Richards. The reunion was mostly heavy and intense, […] The post Dorit Kemsley Left A Spray Tan Stain On The Couch Following Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Reunion appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Reality Tea

Andy Cohen Explains Cutting Lisa Rinna’s Receipts From The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Reunion

There was drama galore at the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion, and much of it centered on Lisa Rinna. Rinna and Kathy Hilton’s bitter feud about Aspen was the highlight of the RHOBH reunion. Kathy called Rinna “the biggest bully in Hollywood.” Sutton Stracke asked Rinna why she was “brutal” to her all season. […] The post Andy Cohen Explains Cutting Lisa Rinna’s Receipts From The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Reunion appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Reality Tea

Meet The Brand-New Cast Of The Real Housewives Of New York City Season 14

The moment we’ve been waiting for has finally come: the all-new cast of season 14 of Real Housewives of New York City has been revealed. Did you know? Do you care? It feels like it’s been ages since we’ve had new episodes of the beloved New York City Housewives, and fans have been dying to […] The post Meet The Brand-New Cast Of The Real Housewives Of New York City Season 14 appeared first on Reality Tea.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Reality Tea

Lisa Rinna’s Rep Responds To Claims She’s Behind A Fake Twitter Account Used To Attack Kathy Hilton; Says “She’s Far Too Busy”

If you thought the days of social media bots attacking the stars of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills were over, think again. Lisa Rinna is now in the hot seat after fan theories have begun to circulate online claiming she is the face behind a Twitter account — @woke_stan — who has a deep […] The post Lisa Rinna’s Rep Responds To Claims She’s Behind A Fake Twitter Account Used To Attack Kathy Hilton; Says “She’s Far Too Busy” appeared first on Reality Tea.
Reality Tea

You Can Own A Piece Of Housewives History And Bid On Erika Jayne’s Infamous $1.4 Million Earrings

Want to own a piece of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills history? You could be the next owner of Erika Jayne’s notorious $1.4 million earrings. Earlier this month, we learned that a judge called for the reality star’s earrings to be auctioned off, and according to a report from Page Six, the time to start […] The post You Can Own A Piece Of Housewives History And Bid On Erika Jayne’s Infamous $1.4 Million Earrings appeared first on Reality Tea.
Reality Tea

Amanda Batula Thinks “It’s Comical” That Craig Conover Thinks He And Paige DeSorbo Set An Example For What A Good Relationship Looks Like On “Winter House”

Summer House is an environment for a lot of situations. Mistakes. Debauchery. Nonsensical fights. Skinny dipping. However, it is not exactly the best place to foster a healthy relationship. We all saw Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula’s road to the altar last year. It’s ok — it’s not The Bachelor. We tune in to watch Lindsay Hubbard get activated and Kyle have meltdowns. It’s part of the charm.
Reality Tea

Lisa Rinna Mocks Kathy Hilton After Calling Her A “Bully”

Looks like Lisa Rinna didn’t care about being called a bully on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion after all. The RHOBH veteran has been at the center of controversy surrounding this season since before it aired. From her back-and-forth feud with Sutton Stracke to her enormous blowup with Kathy Hilton, the soap opera […] The post Lisa Rinna Mocks Kathy Hilton After Calling Her A “Bully” appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Reality Tea

Dancing With The Stars Alum Lindsay Arnold Announces She’s Pregnant With Baby Number Two

She may not be competing for the Mirrorball Trophy this year, but Lindsay Arnold has bigger plans: she and her husband, Samuel Lightner Cusick, are expecting their second child! People revealed the exciting news weeks after Lindsay confirmed her departure from Dancing with the Stars to focus on her family. “Sam and I are thrilled […] The post Dancing With The Stars Alum Lindsay Arnold Announces She’s Pregnant With Baby Number Two appeared first on Reality Tea.
Reality Tea

Reality Tea

Los Angeles, CA
30K+
Followers
3K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Reality TV News Spilled Daily From Your Favorite Reality Shows!

 https://www.realitytea.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy