Man, woman carjack young Detroit woman sitting in her car at apartment complex, DPD asking for tips

By Wwj Newsroom
 4 days ago

DETROIT (WWJ) – The search is on for a man and woman who carjacked a Detroit woman while she was sitting in her car last week.

The 21-year-old victim was sitting in her blue 2020 Ford Fusion at an apartment complex in the 12900 block of W. Outer Drive – just south of Schoolcraft Road – when the suspects approached her around 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 1.

Detroit police officials say a man with dreadlocks, armed with a gun and wearing a black jacket with red and white on it, ordered her out of her car.

When she complied, the suspect got in, along with a second suspect, described as a “heavy set” woman, according to a police press release.

The suspects then fled the scene. Authorities say no injuries were reported in the incident and the Fusion was later recovered. Officials did not say where the car was found.

Detroit police on Monday released video showing the suspects pulling away in the stolen car, which had been in a covered parking spot at the apartment complex.

Police are asking for tips from the community to help identify the suspects. Anyone who knows something about the carjacking is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Commercial Auto Theft Unit at 313-596-2555.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

