Luke Bryan Shares Sneak Peek Amid Prep For 56th Annual CMA Awards

Photo: Getty Images

Luke Bryan is gearing up for the 56th annual CMA Awards this week, and he gave fans a sneak peek of his upcoming performance on Monday (November 7). The award-winning artist is set to take the stage to sing “Country On,” the fan-favorite anthem that released over the summer, he showed with a snippet of the song on Instagram .

Bryan previously described “Country On” as a song that “ uplifts the hardworking American people out there, and it brings a lot of unity ,” he said when “Country On” — written by David Frasier, Styles Haury, Mark Nesler and Mitch Oglesby — released in time for the Fourth of July. “It just has feel-good vibes all the way around it and anytime you can reference country music fans in a song, and you can really make it feel natural, it’s great. And this song does just that.”

Bryan, who surprised fans with the release of his new song “ Prayin’ In A Deer Stand ” to kick off the weekend, is teaming up with NFL star Peyton Manning to host the highly-anticipated awards show . The 56th annual CMA Awards will be broadcast live from Bridgestone Arena in Downtown Nashville, Tennessee. It’s set for Wednesday, November 9 from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET.