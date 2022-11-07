ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Quarterback Morton out for Kansas game

By David Collier
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fpeZU_0j24tJkw00

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire announced on Monday that redshirt freshman quarterback Behren Morton isn’t expected to play against Kansas Saturday.

Morton left last Saturday’s game against TCU in the second quarter after a defensive lineman fell on his leg during a run. McGuire confirmed Monday it was the same ankle Morton injured against Oklahoma State on Oct. 8 in Stillwater.

Tyler Shough came in for Morton after the injury Saturday in Fort Worth, but McGuire wasn’t ready to name a starter for Saturday’s game against the Jayhawks.

“I wish I could tell you I was going 100 percent with Tyler (Shough) or I was going 100 percent with Donovan (Smith),” McGuire said. “We are going to go through the week and split the reps. We really want to have that starter by Thursday.”

Shough was 9-for-22 for 84 passing yards, a touchdown, and an interception. The touchdown pass came with less than two minutes remaining in the game.

Smith did not attempt a pass but had four rushes for six yards on Saturday.

The Red Raiders also lost offensive line Ty Buchanan with an injury against TCU. The redshirt freshman was making his first career start against the Horned Frogs.

“There some things he gave up, but we see the upside and why we like him so much,” McGuire said.

The offensive line will get a couple of players back. Monroe Mills and Landon Peterson are both returning after missing time.

The Red Raiders return home to host Kansas at 6 p.m. Saturday at Jones Stadium.

KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

