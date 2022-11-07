Jeff Saturday’s Tweet About His First Opponent Goes Viral

He tweeted about the Raiders just a week before he was named interim coach.

Jeff Saturday’s surprise hiring as interim Colts coach after the team fired Frank Reich on Monday left the NFL world in utter disbelief. There was a bit of disappointment in the move—Saturday’s only coaching experience is at the high school level—but there has been one thing people have found comical about the whole saga.

Before this afternoon, Saturday was an NFL analyst for ESPN, making it normal for him to give his honest takes via Twitter. It’s not normal, however, for a coach to tweet criticisms of his opponent. Saturday accidentally did just that on Oct. 30.

“ Raiders look horrible,” Saturday said in a tweet.

Presumably, the tweet came well before Saturday knew he’d be coaching Indianapolis on the road when they travel to Las Vegas in his NFL coaching debut. Judging by the timestamp, his tweet came in the midst of the Raiders’ eventual 24–0 loss to the Saints during Week 8.

Saturday will look to get his first win as a coach against a reeling Las Vegas squad that sits at 2–6 on the year, but his team isn’t in much of a better position at 3-5-1. Kick off is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Indianapolis Colts coverage, go to Horseshoe Huddle .