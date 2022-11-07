ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man killed, 16-year-old shot on SEPTA Broad Street Line

By Kyw Staff, Shara Dae Howard
 4 days ago

UPDATE: Nov. 9, 6:14 p.m.

Rasheed Born, 16 from North Philadelphia, has been charged with the killing of Semaj Cherry, 21, on the SEPTA Broad Street subway Monday afternoon, Philadelphia police say.

Original story follows

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Philadelphia Police say a 21-year-old man died after being shot about 11 times during what they believe to be an attempted robbery Monday afternoon on a packed SEPTA Broad Street Line train. A 16-year-old boy was shot as well.

The shooting happened just after 2:40 p.m. in the middle southbound train near Fairmount Station at Broad Street and Fairmount Avenue in North Philadelphia , police say.

The 21-year-old was transported to Temple Hospital, where he died. The 16-year-old man was shot in the arm and was placed in stable condition.

Police say they are looking for a suspect with black pants, black shirt and black hooded sweatshirt.

SEPTA Broad Street Line southbound trains were bypassing Fairmount Station while police were on the scene, but they have restarted service there. Ridge-Spur service continued to operate at Fairmount Station during the investigation, according to SEPTA.

Police Capt. Jason Smith said after reviewing security footage, they think this may have been a targeted shooting.

“It appears that the suspect goes through the decedent's pockets at one point,” said Smith. “The offender didn’t target anyone else on that train.”

He said after retrieving bullet casings, it appears the victim may have shot back.

“Obviously some of those rounds were from the shooter’s weapon, but it looks like the victim may have gotten some off of his own,” said Smith.

Investigators said that as of late Monday afternoon, they believe the teen was simply an innocent bystander.

“Day-to-day basis, people killing each other. Crazy,” said Todd Saunders, who rides the Broad Street Line daily at Fairmount Station. “People walking down the street, and you don’t know if it’s going to be your last day.”

Police ask anyone with information on the double shooting to contact them. You can offer an anonymous tip here.

Stay with KYW Newsradio on-air and online for more details on this breaking story.

