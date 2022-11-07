ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Takeoff Will Have An Arena-Sized Funeral In Atlanta

By Tony M. Centeno
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

The plans for Takeoff's funeral have been revealed, and it's going to be a massive send-off for the late Migos rapper.

According to a report TMZ published on Monday, November 7, Takeoff's homegoing service will be held at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta. The venue where the Atlanta Hawks play can host more than 20,000 people, which is plenty of room for celebrity friends and fans alike. The funeral is happening this Friday at 1 p.m. and will be officiated by Rev. Jesse Cuney III of New Mercies Christian Church. Rev. Curney said Takeoff, born Kirshnik Ball, had been a loyal member of his church since the rapper was a kid.

“I was really sad to hear the news," Curney said in a statement. "Kirshnik has been a faithful member since he was ten years old. He and his family were active and avid supporters of the church and the community as a whole.”

In the aftermath of his death, Takeoff's family, friends and colleagues in the music industry have paid homage to him since he passed away following a shoot-out in Houston last week. His close friends and family recently honored him at a vigil in which they let go of balloons in his honor. The Atlanta Falcons also commemorated the rapper during their home game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. Even his 4th grade teacher and Lebron James eulogized Takeoff after learning about his death.

While Quality Control's Pierre "P" Thomas and Kevin "Coach K" Lee have expressed their sorrow about Takeoff's death, Quavo and Offset have yet to make public statements. Offset recently changed his Instagram avatar to his cousin's photo and he cancelled a show, but hasn't said anything else about Takeoff.

Police are still searching for a person of interest in the case. So far, there are no other suspects.

