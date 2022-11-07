Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man gives Denver council an earful about ‘Guntry Club’David HeitzDenver, CO
"Judy Hyams Is Alive, And She Lives In Omaha"Still UnsolvedOmaha, NE
3 Great Pizza Places in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
3 Great Steakhouses in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
3 Great Seafood Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Related
WOWT
Two in custody after standoff in Council Bluffs neighborhood
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Federal law-enforcement officials and Council Bluffs Police were working early Thursday to get a couple of fugitives and a stolen gun off the streets. Police had to shut down a portion of Avenue A for about an hour and a half Thursday morning to get...
Council Bluffs Woman Sentenced for Conspiracy to Distribute Controlled Substances
(Council Bluffs) The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa says 40-year-old Shanna Michelle Jacobsen, of Council Bluffs, was sentenced last week to 188 months in prison following her plea of guilty to Conspiracy to Distribute Controlled Substances. Beginning in June 2020, and up to and including...
westerniowatoday.com
Man arrested on a warrant in Council Bluffs
(Council Bluffs) The Council Bluffs Police Department released information on an incident that occurred on Avenue A this morning. Officers with the Council Bluffs Police Department, Adult Probation, and US Marshalls went to 2906 Avenue A to serve a felony warrant on a male party believed to be inside. While watching the residence, officers observed a second male known to officers enter the house with what appeared to be a long gun. The officers knew the male was prohibited from possessing firearms.
WOWT
BREAKING: Aubrey Trail death sentence upheld
The Veterans Day parade that was put on hold last weekend has now been canceled — but the expo will still take place on Saturday. Omaha Air Force veteran calls car win life-changing. Updated: 8 hours ago. Peter Tiedemann says having a way to get to his new job...
iheart.com
Nebraska prisoner at Lincoln facility dies in custody
(Lincoln, NE) -- A Nebraska prison inmate dies while in custody. The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says 75 year old Terry Inness died on Tuesday at the Reception and Treatment Center. Prison leaders say his sentence started March 16, 2011. Inness was serving a 30- to 40-year sentence for two counts of attempted first degree sexual assault of a child out of Lancaster County.
1011now.com
Convicted murderer missing from Lincoln correctional facility
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Authorities say an inmate is missing from the Community Corrections Center in Lincoln. Christopher Manzer did not return to the facility Wednesday from his job in the community. The electronic monitoring device he was wearing has been removed. Manzer started his sentence on July 29, 1993....
kmaland.com
North Carolina woman arrested following Otoe County pursuit
(Nebraska City) -- A North Carolina woman is in custody following a pursuit in Otoe County Wednesday night. The Nebraska State Patrol says at around 9:20 p.m. a trooper attempted to stop a Toyota Corolla for speeding on Highway 2. Authorities say after the driver, later identified as 27-year-old Mayee Zhu of Greenville, North Carolina, refused to yield and accelerated, the trooper initiated a pursuit, reaching speeds of over 100 miles per hour. After about seven minutes, the Patrol says an Otoe County Sheriff's deputy successfully deployed stop sticks just west of Nebraska City, bringing the vehicle to a stop at the exit ramp to Highway 75.
kmaland.com
Nebraska fugitive apprehended in Red Oak
(Red Oak) -- A suspect wanted in another state is in custody in Red Oak. Red Oak Police say 23-year-old Jacob David Berggren of Red Oak was arrested late Tuesday evening on a valid probation violation warrant out of Seward County, Nebraska. Berggren is charged as a fugitive from justice, and is being held in the Montgomery County Jail, pending extradition to Nebraska. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office assisted Red Oak Police in the arrest.
WOWT
Former Omaha bar owner sentenced to probation for assault
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The former owner of a popular bar in Omaha was sentenced Monday for charges of tampering and assault. Chad McMahon was sentenced Monday in Sarpy County Court by District Judge Nathan B Cox to seven days in jail for tampering, and two years of probation for assault.
WOWT
Council Bluffs man sentenced on federal weapons charges
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - A 34-year-old man was sentenced last week to more than seven years in prison after he pled guilty to multiple firearms charges stemming from an incident at a local casino about a year ago. Andre Alexander Shupe of Council Bluffs was sentenced Thursday in federal...
kmaland.com
Elliott wins Mills County attorney's race leaving impending vacancy
(Glenwood) -- Following Tuesday's elections, the future of the Mills County attorney position is still in some limbo. Unofficial results have Republican incumbent Naeda Elliott finishing with the most votes with 3,641 or 82%. Additionally, 799 write-in votes were cast. However, earlier this year, Elliott announced she would be stepping down from the position later this year to pursue a new job, but it was too late in the process to have her name removed from the ballot. Mills County Supervisor Richard Crouch tells KMA News there are still a couple of steps that need to be taken before the county can make an official move to fill the looming vacancy.
WOWT
Sarpy County authorities looking for man accused of theft, avoiding arrest
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Sarpy County authorities are searching for a man. Mark Osborn is wanted for theft and using a vehicle to avoid arrest. A reward is available for tips leading to an arrest. If you know any information you’re asked to report it to the police.
Red Oak Police Arrest Two People on drug-related charges
(Red Oak) Red Oak Police arrested two people during a traffic stop in the 100 block of W. Hammond Street. Police say Markus Eugene Johnson faces charges for possessing a controlled substance, 2nd offense-methamphetamine. He is held in the Montgomery County Jail on a $5,000 bond. Officers transported Johnson to the Montgomery County jail and kept him on a $2,000 bond. A passenger in the vehicle, Chad Michael Hill, faces charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and two warrants out of Montgomery and Adams counties. The Montgomery County warrant is for 2nd – degree criminal mischief, and the Adams County warrant is for Contempt of court failure to appear.
Investigative efforts continue in Fremont County
(Thurman) State, local, and federal law enforcement officials are continuing their efforts to corroborate the report of multiple historic homicides in rural Fremont County, Iowa. No additional information is currently available. Law enforcement will keep the public apprised of any significant developments. The Iowa DCI is working in conjunction with...
Red Oak Police Report
(Red Oak) The Red Oak Police Department arrested 23-year-old Jacob David Berggren, of Red Oak, Tuesday evening on a valid Violation of Probation warrant out of Nebraska. Berggren is being charged with Fugitive from Justice. He was transported to the Montgomery County Jail and is awaiting extradition to Nebraska. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Red Oak Police Department in the arrest.
KETV.com
Douglas County sheriff election results still too close to call
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. — The race for Douglas County sheriff is still too close to call. Republican Aaron Hanson and Democrat Greg Gonzalez are neck and neck right now, with the candidates trading leads Tuesday night. They now have their sights set on Friday. That's when Douglas County election...
kjan.com
Mills County traffic stop results in a lengthy pursuit and eventual arrest of two suspects
[Noon News] (Glenwood, Iowa) – An attempted traffic stop late Monday night in Mills County resulted in a long chase and two arrests. The Mills County Sheriff’s Office reports at around 10:57-p.m., Monday, a Mills County Sheriff’s Deputy tried to stop a vehicle for an expired registration, at Highway 34 and 284th Street. The driver refused to yield and the vehicle fled westbound on Highway 34 in speeds exceeding 100 mph.
KETV.com
Omaha police officer under investigation after woman says he kept trashing her car
OMAHA, Neb. — An Omaha woman says someone was trashing her car for months, then says she realized that person is an Omaha police officer. Now, the department says Officer William Klees is under investigation and on paid leave. Quatisha Valentine said she only spoke to Klees once. Valentine...
5 arrested on alcohol- and drug-related charges over weekend
West Lafayette police made five arrests on preliminary OWI charges Saturday morning. Mitchell Clemons, a 64-year-old resident of Omaha, Nebraska, was arrested about 1 a.m. Saturday on preliminary charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and endangering a person. Capt. Adam Ferguson said an officer pulled Clemons over for a...
Two arrested following a pursuit in Mills County
(Mills Co) Two people were arrested following a pursuit that began in Mills County Monday evening. The Mills County Sheriff’s Office says Albert Bowen, of Omaha, Nebraska, was charged with Felony Eluding, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Use of Dangerous Weapon in Commission of a Crime, Interference with Official Acts, and Drug Paraphernalia, as well as numerous other traffic citations.
Comments / 0