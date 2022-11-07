Read full article on original website
Related
NBA
Detroit Pistons 22/23 City Edition Uniform: "The Saint"
The Detroit Pistons 2022-23 City Edition uniform tells a story bigger than Detroit Basketball. This uniform, designed alongside Pistons Creative Director of Innovation Big Sean, pays tribute to Saint Cecilia’s aka “The Saint.”. Saint Cecilia’s is a historic gymnasium in the heart of Detroit where many legends have...
NBA
Larry Nance Jr. questionable for Wednesday's game against the Chicago Bulls
Larry Nance Jr. (left knee; hyperextension) was listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Chicago Bulls while four players were ruled out: Kira Lewis Jr. (right knee; ACL injury recovery), E.J. Liddell (right knee; ACL injury recovery), Dereon Seabron (G League Two-Way) and Garrett Temple (personal reasons). New Orleans...
NBA
Preview: Wolves at Memphis
The Minnesota Timberwolves (5-7) hit the road for a four-game road trip, stopping in Tennessee first to face the Memphis Grizzlies (8-4). Minnesota fell to the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night, 129-117. Rudy Gobert earned a double-double in the game with 25 points and 11 rebounds, while Jaden McDaniels posted 24 points and eight rebounds. Jaylen Nowell came off the bench and tallied 14 points.
NBA
LeBron James downplays injury concerns after Lakers' loss
LOS ANGELES — LeBron James walked into the interview room without showing a noticeable limp. Moments later, the Lakers’ star expressed optimism about his health. “I feel good, besides the injury,” James said. The Lakers said James has left leg soreness after he missed the final 5:41,...
NBA
Memphis’ Desmond Bane Fined
NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2022 – Memphis Grizzlies guard-forward Desmond Bane has been fined $15,000 for kicking the game ball into the spectator stands, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. The incident occurred with 54.7 remaining in the fourth quarter of...
NBA
Jacque Vaughn the “Right Choice” for Sean Marks as Brooklyn Nets Head coach
A week ago, the Brooklyn Nets turned to Jacque Vaughn to step into the head coach’s seat for the second time since he joined the organization in an assistant’s role in 2016. This time, it’s for keeps. The team made it official Wednesday in announcing that Vaughn...
NBA
Bulls' Nikola Vucevic fined $15K for obscene gesture
NEW YORK — Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vučević has been fined $15,000 for making an obscene gesture on the playing court, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. The incident occurred with 4:32 remaining in the first quarter of the...
NBA
Sacramento Kings 2022-23 Nike NBA City Edition Uniform - a Tribute to Fans and City
Fans Can Purchase a Jersey via Kings Team Store and Online Starting Today. Today, the Sacramento Kings unveiled their 2022-23 Nike NBA City Edition uniforms inspired by the fans and city who came together to secure the team’s future in Sacramento nearly 10 years ago. “We designed the City...
NBA
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Nov. 9, 2022
An extremely road-heavy start to the regular season will conclude Wednesday in Chicago, with New Orleans (5-5) visiting the Bulls (6-6) at 7 p.m. in the United Center. Pregame coverage on Bally Sports and 99.5 FM begins at 6:30. This will be New Orleans’ eighth road contest among its first 11 games of the schedule. Read Tuesday’s injury report. https://www.nba.com/pelicans/news/larry-nance-jr-questionable-for-wednesdays-game-against-the-chicago-bulls.
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups: Seth Curry, Aleksej Pokusevski, Bones Hyland
0-14% What’s more, we’ll give you a breakdown of how many games each team has for the upcoming week so that you can maximize the minutes of your streamers. Let’s get to it without further delay, starting with the game schedule for next week. Five games:. SAS.
NBA
Lakers Lose Game to the Clippers, LeBron to Injury in Disappointing Night
In what has been a familiar formula this season, the Lakers hung tight in the 1st half on the strength of a blistering 2nd quarter run, but a 3rd quarter takeover by the Clippers carried over into the final frame and the Lakers fell 114-101 to drop to 2-9 on the season.
NBA
KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs at Warriors
On Friday night, the Wine & Gold wrap up their five-game, eight-day roadie when they travel to San Francisco for a date with the World Champs. The Cavaliers come into tonight’s trip having dropped their last two following an eight-game win streak – dropping a heartbreaker to the Clippers on Monday night in Los Angeles before falling in an uneven performance on Wednesday night in Sacramento. In their recent loss to the Kings, Cleveland clawed its way back into the game with a third-quarter surge only to run out of gas down the stretch, dropping the 127-120 decision and falling to an even 2-2 mark on the roadie.
NBA
Los Angeles Clippers 22/23 City Edition Uniform: "No excuse. Just produce"
The LA Clippers 2022-23 City Edition Uniform celebrates the team’s deeply rooted bond with the South LA community, including design elements honoring the heritage and passionate spirit of the renowned Drew League. The colorful mosaic design on the chest is inspired by the iconic Watts Towers, with the wordmark...
NBA
New Orleans Pelicans unveil 2022-23 Nike City Edition Uniform
The New Orleans Pelicans announced today the unveiling of the team’s 2022-23 Nike NBA City Edition uniform that will be featured during select games throughout this NBA season. The uniform celebrates the city of New Orleans and one of the greatest shows on Earth – Mardi Gras. Mardi...
NBA
"Proud Of The Way The Guys Responded" | Utah Owns The Final 12 Minutes, Beats Atlanta 125-119
There’s a reason why Utah is considered one of the deepest teams in the NBA. With the starters struggling late in the third quarter, head coach Will Hardy went with a line change — five guys in, five guys out. In came the second unit, and it was precisely the move needed.
NBA
Chuck Checks In - 11.10.22
FINAL FROM THE UNITED CENTER: New Orleans 115, Bulls 111. (Bulls 6-7, 4-3 at home) LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: DeRozan: 33pts. Pelicans: Ingram: 22pts. LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Vucevic: 7. Pelicans: Valanciunas : 13. LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: Dragic: 6. Pelicans: McCollum: 5. CCI STAT OF THE GAME: Brandon Ingram and Zion Williams...
NBA
Trip Continues With Second Of Back-To-Back In New Orleans
PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS (8-3) at NEW ORLEANS HORNETS (6-5) Nov. 10, 2022 — Smoothie King Center — 5:00 pm PST. Portland and New Orleans will meet four times during the regular season, with the first matchup occurring in New Orleans on Nov. 10. LAST SEASON: The Trail Blazers...
NBA
LeBron James returns vs. Clippers, leaves late with sore left leg/groin
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James returned to action Wednesday against the LA Clippers but was forced to leave late with what appears to be another nagging injury. James missed the Lakers’ last game, a 139-116 road loss to the Utah Jazz on Monday, because of a foot injury. The 18-time All-Star scored 30 points on 12-for-22 shooting against the Clippers, but it wasn’t enough to avert a 114-101 loss that dropped the Lakers to 2-9, just 1/2 game out of last place in the Western Conference.
NBA
Larry Nance Jr. questionable for Portland game Thursday
Thursday’s Western Conference game between New Orleans and Portland (7 p.m., Bally Sports, WRNO 99.5 FM) features multiple players facing their former teams, including CJ McCollum and Josh Hart. Although his stint in the Rose City consisted of just a half-season, Larry Nance Jr. also has a chance to compete against an ex-club Thursday, but the forward/center’s status vs. Portland is listed as questionable due to a left knee hyperextension. Officially listed as out for the Pelicans are Kira Lewis Jr. (right knee ACL injury recovery), E.J. Liddell (right knee ACL injury recovery) and Dereon Seabron (G League two-way).
