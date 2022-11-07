ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Comments / 0

Related
NBA

Detroit Pistons 22/23 City Edition Uniform: "The Saint"

The Detroit Pistons 2022-23 City Edition uniform tells a story bigger than Detroit Basketball. This uniform, designed alongside Pistons Creative Director of Innovation Big Sean, pays tribute to Saint Cecilia’s aka “The Saint.”. Saint Cecilia’s is a historic gymnasium in the heart of Detroit where many legends have...
DETROIT, MI
NBA

Larry Nance Jr. questionable for Wednesday's game against the Chicago Bulls

Larry Nance Jr. (left knee; hyperextension) was listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Chicago Bulls while four players were ruled out: Kira Lewis Jr. (right knee; ACL injury recovery), E.J. Liddell (right knee; ACL injury recovery), Dereon Seabron (G League Two-Way) and Garrett Temple (personal reasons). New Orleans...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBA

Preview: Wolves at Memphis

The Minnesota Timberwolves (5-7) hit the road for a four-game road trip, stopping in Tennessee first to face the Memphis Grizzlies (8-4). Minnesota fell to the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night, 129-117. Rudy Gobert earned a double-double in the game with 25 points and 11 rebounds, while Jaden McDaniels posted 24 points and eight rebounds. Jaylen Nowell came off the bench and tallied 14 points.
MEMPHIS, TN
NBA

LeBron James downplays injury concerns after Lakers' loss

LOS ANGELES — LeBron James walked into the interview room without showing a noticeable limp. Moments later, the Lakers’ star expressed optimism about his health. “I feel good, besides the injury,” James said. The Lakers said James has left leg soreness after he missed the final 5:41,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBA

Memphis’ Desmond Bane Fined

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2022 – Memphis Grizzlies guard-forward Desmond Bane has been fined $15,000 for kicking the game ball into the spectator stands, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. The incident occurred with 54.7 remaining in the fourth quarter of...
MEMPHIS, TN
NBA

Grizzlies' Desmond Bane fined $15K for kicking ball into stands

NEW YORK – Memphis Grizzlies guard-forward Desmond Bane has been fined $15,000 for kicking the game ball into the spectator stands, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. The incident occurred with 54.7 remaining in the fourth quarter of the Grizzlies’ 109-106...
MEMPHIS, TN
NBA

Bulls' Nikola Vucevic fined $15K for obscene gesture

NEW YORK — Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vučević has been fined $15,000 for making an obscene gesture on the playing court, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. The incident occurred with 4:32 remaining in the first quarter of the...
CHICAGO, IL
NBA

5 things to know about the Pelicans on Nov. 9, 2022

An extremely road-heavy start to the regular season will conclude Wednesday in Chicago, with New Orleans (5-5) visiting the Bulls (6-6) at 7 p.m. in the United Center. Pregame coverage on Bally Sports and 99.5 FM begins at 6:30. This will be New Orleans’ eighth road contest among its first 11 games of the schedule. Read Tuesday’s injury report. https://www.nba.com/pelicans/news/larry-nance-jr-questionable-for-wednesdays-game-against-the-chicago-bulls.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBA

Lakers Lose Game to the Clippers, LeBron to Injury in Disappointing Night

In what has been a familiar formula this season, the Lakers hung tight in the 1st half on the strength of a blistering 2nd quarter run, but a 3rd quarter takeover by the Clippers carried over into the final frame and the Lakers fell 114-101 to drop to 2-9 on the season.
NBA

KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs at Warriors

On Friday night, the Wine & Gold wrap up their five-game, eight-day roadie when they travel to San Francisco for a date with the World Champs. The Cavaliers come into tonight’s trip having dropped their last two following an eight-game win streak – dropping a heartbreaker to the Clippers on Monday night in Los Angeles before falling in an uneven performance on Wednesday night in Sacramento. In their recent loss to the Kings, Cleveland clawed its way back into the game with a third-quarter surge only to run out of gas down the stretch, dropping the 127-120 decision and falling to an even 2-2 mark on the roadie.
CLEVELAND, OH
NBA

New Orleans Pelicans unveil 2022-23 Nike City Edition Uniform

The New Orleans Pelicans announced today the unveiling of the team’s 2022-23 Nike NBA City Edition uniform that will be featured during select games throughout this NBA season. The uniform celebrates the city of New Orleans and one of the greatest shows on Earth – Mardi Gras. Mardi...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBA

Chuck Checks In - 11.10.22

FINAL FROM THE UNITED CENTER: New Orleans 115, Bulls 111. (Bulls 6-7, 4-3 at home) LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: DeRozan: 33pts. Pelicans: Ingram: 22pts. LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Vucevic: 7. Pelicans: Valanciunas : 13. LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: Dragic: 6. Pelicans: McCollum: 5. CCI STAT OF THE GAME: Brandon Ingram and Zion Williams...
CHICAGO, IL
NBA

Trip Continues With Second Of Back-To-Back In New Orleans

PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS (8-3) at NEW ORLEANS HORNETS (6-5) Nov. 10, 2022 — Smoothie King Center — 5:00 pm PST. Portland and New Orleans will meet four times during the regular season, with the first matchup occurring in New Orleans on Nov. 10. LAST SEASON: The Trail Blazers...
PORTLAND, OR
NBA

LeBron James returns vs. Clippers, leaves late with sore left leg/groin

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James returned to action Wednesday against the LA Clippers but was forced to leave late with what appears to be another nagging injury. James missed the Lakers’ last game, a 139-116 road loss to the Utah Jazz on Monday, because of a foot injury. The 18-time All-Star scored 30 points on 12-for-22 shooting against the Clippers, but it wasn’t enough to avert a 114-101 loss that dropped the Lakers to 2-9, just 1/2 game out of last place in the Western Conference.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBA

Larry Nance Jr. questionable for Portland game Thursday

Thursday’s Western Conference game between New Orleans and Portland (7 p.m., Bally Sports, WRNO 99.5 FM) features multiple players facing their former teams, including CJ McCollum and Josh Hart. Although his stint in the Rose City consisted of just a half-season, Larry Nance Jr. also has a chance to compete against an ex-club Thursday, but the forward/center’s status vs. Portland is listed as questionable due to a left knee hyperextension. Officially listed as out for the Pelicans are Kira Lewis Jr. (right knee ACL injury recovery), E.J. Liddell (right knee ACL injury recovery) and Dereon Seabron (G League two-way).
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy