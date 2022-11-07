Read full article on original website
Wrestling: No. 4 Buckeyes host Virginia Tech in home opener FridayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Roanoke teen Tyrique Bowles is proud to be the only black male ballet dancer with his troupeCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
29-year-old Mother of Nine Spends £1.3k per Month on Food, Expecting her 10th ChildShameel ShamsRoanoke, VA
The Junior League will present Stocked Market from November 11-13 at the Berglund CenterCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Live music Saturday night in Downtown RoanokeCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
NRVNews
Morgan, Jr., Carson Byrd
Carson Byrd “CB” Morgan, Jr., 83, of Radford, passed away on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. CB was an avid hunter, fisherman, and lover of all things outdoors. He was blessed with the ability to fix anything and loved to make people laugh. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
NRVNews
Tolbert, Charles Wayne
Charles Wayne Tolbert, 83, of Pulaski, VA, passed on November 8, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Goldie Tolbert, sister, Barbara Powers Ingram, and his eldest son, Michael Wayne Tolbert. Cherishing his memory is his wife of more than 65 years, Carol Tolbert, daughter, Lynne...
NRVNews
Dulaney, Leslie Dean
Leslie Dean Dulaney, 74 of Radford, passed away peacefully on Wednesday morning November 9, 2022 at Carilion New River Valley Medical Center. Dean was born February 23, 1948 in Christiansburg, Virginia and was the son of the late Leslie B. Dulaney and Vera Bishop Dulaney Sale. He was also the step-son of the late Frank Sale.
NRVNews
Pennington, Aaron Kenneth
Aaron “Kenneth” Pennington of Dublin, Virginia passed away on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at the age of 88. Born January 31, 1934 in Lovern, West Virginia he was the son of the late Aaron and Bessie Pennington. His loving wife Evelyn Pennington, four brothers, four sisters and his grandson Andy Hoosier also preceded him in death.
NRVNews
McKenna, Dorothy James
Dorothy Marie McKenna, 96 of Christiansburg, passed away on November 7, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jesse and Addie M. James; siblings, Jesse James, Jr., Frances James-Ingram, Denton James, Charlie James, Wayne James, Gary James; and her husband, Edward F. McKenna. Dorothy is survived by her...
NRVNews
Kegley, Sr., William Martin
William Martin Kegley, Sr., 92, of Back Creek in Pulaski County, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022. He was born June 28, 1930 in Augusta County, the youngest son of the late John Rahn Kegley, Sr. and Victoria Martin Kegley. Bill was a 1948 graduate of Mt. Sidney High School...
earnthenecklace.com
Robin Reed Leaving WDBJ7: Is the Roanoke Anchor Retiring?
Robin Reed’s class and professionalism have been an example for many. He started his career as a meteorologist and has inspired dozens of people to enter the field. Now, Robin Reed is leaving WDBJ7 after 40 years in December 2022. This will leave a massive void on the news desk, and the city’s residents will never forget him. Reed’s viewers have many questions about his departure and are curious to know if the anchor is retiring or if he is going for a different career opportunity. Here’s what the veteran anchor said about leaving the station.
NRVNews
Bratton, Patsy Lang
Patsy Ann Lang Bratton, 72, passed away Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at her home in Radford. She was retired from Renfro. Patsy was preceded in death by her parents, James F and Mary Louise Lang; son, J. J. Hamilton; sister, Helen Williams; and brother, Jim Lang. Survivors include her sons,...
WDBJ7.com
Q99 switching to Christmas music
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke radio station Q99 will start playing Christmas music for the season Friday, November 11 at 7:30 a.m. Morning hosts Dick Daniels and David Page stopped by 7@four Thursday to talk about the annual switch. Watch the video to see that segment.
NRVNews
DeVilbiss, Jr., Daniel Wesley
Daniel “Dan” Wesley DeVilbiss Jr. of Roanoke, Virginia, passed to his Heavenly home on Wednesday, November 2, 2022. Dan was a loving friend, neighbor, brother and uncle. He loved antiquing with his friends and curated a quality collection of objects d’art. Dan will be remembered for his artistic talents and tastes and his commitment to helping others.
Virginia’s Veterans Parade Steps Off on Saturday
The Virginia’s Veterans Parade will celebrate and recognize those who have served with a public procession featuring floats, music, and other entertainment. This year’s event will again be held in downtown Roanoke this Saturday, November 12th at 11:00 a.m. “We started this parade 13 years ago,” said Daniel Wickham, President of the Roanoke Valley Veterans […]
WDBJ7.com
Photos released in search for Henry County porch pirate
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help identifying the person and pickup involved in at least one case of porch piracy. The person stole a package from a porch on Woodshire Road in Collinsville. Anyone who has information regarding the...
pmg-va.com
The Donnie Ray McKinney Sr Cruise-In Car Show
Bedford Moose Lodge #1897 hosted its fourth annual charity Cruise-in Car Show on Saturday, August 27, 2022, with all proceeds going to the National D-Day Memorial in memory of one of the Lodge’s outstanding members, Donnie Ray McKinney Sr. The event hereafter will be “The Donnie Ray McKinney Sr Cruise-In Car Show”.
WSLS
Four sign to the next level in Early Signing Period at Franklin County
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. – Wednesday marked the beginning of the Early Signing Period, and Franklin County had four athletes put pen to paper. “It’s a big deal, especially when we talk about D1 athletes coming out of Franklin County, we are a big school, big school in our region, but we have great coaches and great student athletes that work really hard and have the commitment that it takes to go to the next level so we’re super proud of it,” athletic director Bradley Lang said.
NRVNews
Huffman, Joanne Barker
Nancy Joanne Huffman, 73 of Christiansburg, passed away on November 7, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents, Cline and Zelva Mitchell Barker; brother, Michael Barker; sister, Linda Grubb. Joanne is survived by her husband, Donald Arthur Huffman; daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer Anne and George William White III;...
NRVNews
Kanode, Gary Lynn
Gary Lynn Kanode, age 65 of Christiansburg, died Friday, November 4, 2022. He was born in Radford, Virginia on October, 14th, 1957. Gary’s love of cars led him to owning his own dealership, Kanode Motors, for 40 years. He never met a stranger. His greatest joy was his two daughters, Alex and Sidney. He taught them the love of fast cars and rock n’ roll music. Just an amazing husband, son and father.
virginiamercury.com
Dems sweep Roanoke council races while Rs sweep Lynchburg and more Va. headlines
• Democrats swept the Roanoke City Council races, ending GOP hopes of electing the first Republican to the body since 2004.—Roanoke Times. • Republicans swept Lynchburg City Council elections.—News & Advance. • A Republican-backed slate of six candidates swept elections for the Chesapeake School Board.—Virginian-Pilot. • Two...
WDBJ7.com
Giles County installs five new flood sensors
NARROWS, Va. (WDBJ) - Flooding is one of the biggest weather hazards for Giles County. To help with early notification and to prepare, the county has installed five new flood sensors. One is located along Big Stoney Creek and the others are along the New River in Pearisburg, Narrows, Pembroke...
WSET
The Satanic Temple to host family movie night at Jefferson Forest HS Auditorium
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A group called The Satanic Temple is planning to host an event for families at Jefferson Forest High School in Bedford County. The Satanic Temple is hosting what they're calling a Family Movie Night at the high school in February. "Shock, at the fact...
