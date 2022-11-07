ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Former DFR firefighter sent to prison for DWI accident

By L P Phillips
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37RVNT_0j24rl3u00

DALLAS (1080 KRLD) - A former Dallas firefighter who killed a pregnant mother and her unborn child five years ago in a drunk driving accident has taken a plea deal. Horace Shaw, 50 Dallas, pleaded guilty to reduced charges of manslaughter. He had been charged with intoxication manslaughter. He was sentenced to 14 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

The accident happened Dec. 13, 2017 near Cedar Hill.  Alysa Pimentel, 18, was a passenger in a car that was driven by her boyfriend.  At the time.  she was nine months pregnant.

Shaw was showing off and had the smell of alcohol on his breath when police arrived on the scene, according to an arrest affidavit.  The document says Shaw was driving her Mercedes Benz more than 100-miles an hour at the time of impact.

Pimentel was rushed to a hospital, where doctors delivered her son, Josiah, by emergency C-Section.  The baby lived about 45 minutes before dying.

Family member were mildly happy to get some justice, but angry that Shaw took two lives and did not get more time.

“Two life sentences,” said Jayne Pimentel, when asked what she thought a more appropriate sentence should be.  “That’s what it is for us.  The judicial system, the laws as they stand now for drunk driving and the incredible impact it has on the family is completely unjust, in our opinion.  We lost two-thirds of our family.”

Pimentel said she never had a chance to hold their grandson.  She is even more angered that Shaw’s fellow firefighters seemed to back him.

“I had to sit Friday, the entire day, almost, and listen to former and current firefighters tell us that it was unfortunate.  It was an accident.  We had pastors state to the judge that he was also a victim.  And, no accountability.

Pimentel understands why prosecutors offered the plea agreement and the 14-year prison term. She says the family agreed to the terms of the plea agreement because there was a chance that Shaw could have received no prison time.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Tell your Smart Speaker to "PLAY 1080 KRLD"

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 10

Bobby Alexander
3d ago

why only 14 cause he was a firefighter this is Bs hope he gets his in prison guys there be missing there wife and kids you know what time it is this tells you how messed up The system is

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
truecrimedaily

17-year-old Texas teen sentenced to life for fatally attacking his mother with hammer

McKINNEY, Texas (TCD) -- A 17-year-old male was recently sentenced to life in prison for fatally attacking his mother with a hammer in 2021. According to a news release from the Collin County Criminal District Attorney’s Office, on Jan. 3, 2021, Adam Barney’s father called 911 and said his son had killed his wife. Officers reportedly responded to the Barney family home, where the father showed them security footage showing Barney attacking his mother.
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
NorthcentralPA.com

Truck driver who killed woman, left her body off Interstate 80 sentenced

Lewisburg, Pa. — The Texas truck driver who killed a woman and dumped her body along Interstate 80 in Union County was sentenced Monday to 40 to 80 years in state prison. Snyder-Union County President Judge Michael H. Sholley imposed the sentence on Monday as part of a plea agreement for Tracy Ray Rollins Jr., 30, of Dallas. Rollins pleaded guilty in September to a third-degree murder charge and 20...
UNION COUNTY, PA
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dozens Cars Vandalized, Tires Slashed in Fort Worth Neighborhood: Police

Police are investigating vandalism in a Fort Worth neighborhood after tires from more than two dozen cars were found slashed early Thursday morning. Details on the investigation remain limited, but Fort Worth Police Officer Buddy Calzada confirmed about 30 cars were affected in the Sunset Heights neighborhood near Sanguinet Avenue.
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

2 women found fatally shot in house that was on fire

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Two women were found fatally shot in a house that was on fire. Arlington police say they were alerted about a possible suicidal person at around 5:20 p.m. on Nov. 10. Shortly after that, a fire broke out at that persons home, located in the 600 block of E. Lynn Creek Drive. The Arlington Fire Department was able to put out the fire. When they entered the home, they found a woman with an apparent gunshot wound. The woman was transported to a local hospital, where she was later pronounced dead. While first responders continued to search the home, they found a second woman with an apparent gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene. There is no information on the official cause and manner of their deaths or what their relationship was. Police say they are not currently searching for any suspects. 
ARLINGTON, TX
dpdbeat.com

Man arrested, facing murder and aggravated robbery charges

On November 5, 2022, around 1:20 am, Dallas Police arrested Garrett Hamilton, 29, following a traffic stop where he was found driving a stolen vehicle. Further investigation by detectives determined Hamilton was responsible for multiple crimes in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Hamilton is charged with Murder for the shooting death...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office shooting victim identified

DALLAS - The people killed in a murder-suicide inside the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office have been identified. The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office said 51-year-old James Frost shot his wife, 46-year-old Beth Frost, Tuesday afternoon. He then shot and killed himself. County Commissioner John Wiley Price said Beth...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

1 In Custody Following Two-County Interstate 30 Vehicle Pursuit

One person was arrested following a two-county Intestate 30 chase Thursday morning, according to sheriff’s reports. The incident began when officers attempted to make contact with the occupant of the vehicle to see if the motorist needed assistance. The driver of the vehicle in question, reported to be a female, however, took off on I-30 west. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Cumby Police Department officers pursued the vehicle.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KRLD News Radio

KRLD News Radio

Dallas, TX
39K+
Followers
13K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest breaking local news stories from Dallas-Forth Worth.

 https://www.audacy.com/krld

Comments / 0

Community Policy