Our dear mother, Debra Jean Stump Hall, sadly passed away on November 8, 2022 at the age of 53. She was a wonderful mother who was always there when we needed her. Debra was preceded in death by her grandma, Nadene Stump. Left behind to cherish her memory is her mother, Shelby Farris; father, Chuckie Fugur; beloved husband, John Hall; sister, Barbara Cook; daughters, Alisha Perry and Brittany Clemons; son, Justin Stump; step-sons, Henry Hall and Luke Hall; and step-daughter, Stephanie Hall.

SALEM, VA ・ 21 HOURS AGO