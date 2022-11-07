Read full article on original website
NRVNews
Bratton, Patsy Lang
Patsy Ann Lang Bratton, 72, passed away Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at her home in Radford. She was retired from Renfro. Patsy was preceded in death by her parents, James F and Mary Louise Lang; son, J. J. Hamilton; sister, Helen Williams; and brother, Jim Lang. Survivors include her sons,...
NRVNews
Morgan, Jr., Carson Byrd
Carson Byrd “CB” Morgan, Jr., 83, of Radford, passed away on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. CB was an avid hunter, fisherman, and lover of all things outdoors. He was blessed with the ability to fix anything and loved to make people laugh. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
NRVNews
Tolbert, Charles Wayne
Charles Wayne Tolbert, 83, of Pulaski, VA, passed on November 8, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Goldie Tolbert, sister, Barbara Powers Ingram, and his eldest son, Michael Wayne Tolbert. Cherishing his memory is his wife of more than 65 years, Carol Tolbert, daughter, Lynne...
NRVNews
Carden, Gilda McDaniel
Gilda McDaniel Carden, born on July 12, 1933, passed away November 9, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents, Rutherford Guy and Hettie Ellen McDaniel; husband, Ernest Ray Carden; and brothers, Johnny, Larry, and David McDaniel. Gilda is survived by her sons, Michael (Kathy), Timothy (Maureen), Mark (Karen);...
NRVNews
Hall, Debra Stump
Our dear mother, Debra Jean Stump Hall, sadly passed away on November 8, 2022 at the age of 53. She was a wonderful mother who was always there when we needed her. Debra was preceded in death by her grandma, Nadene Stump. Left behind to cherish her memory is her mother, Shelby Farris; father, Chuckie Fugur; beloved husband, John Hall; sister, Barbara Cook; daughters, Alisha Perry and Brittany Clemons; son, Justin Stump; step-sons, Henry Hall and Luke Hall; and step-daughter, Stephanie Hall.
NRVNews
Kegley, Sr., William Martin
William Martin Kegley, Sr., 92, of Back Creek in Pulaski County, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022. He was born June 28, 1930 in Augusta County, the youngest son of the late John Rahn Kegley, Sr. and Victoria Martin Kegley. Bill was a 1948 graduate of Mt. Sidney High School...
NRVNews
Pennington, Aaron Kenneth
Aaron “Kenneth” Pennington of Dublin, Virginia passed away on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at the age of 88. Born January 31, 1934 in Lovern, West Virginia he was the son of the late Aaron and Bessie Pennington. His loving wife Evelyn Pennington, four brothers, four sisters and his grandson Andy Hoosier also preceded him in death.
NRVNews
Huffman, Joanne Barker
Nancy Joanne Huffman, 73 of Christiansburg, passed away on November 7, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents, Cline and Zelva Mitchell Barker; brother, Michael Barker; sister, Linda Grubb. Joanne is survived by her husband, Donald Arthur Huffman; daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer Anne and George William White III;...
NRVNews
DeVilbiss, Jr., Daniel Wesley
Daniel “Dan” Wesley DeVilbiss Jr. of Roanoke, Virginia, passed to his Heavenly home on Wednesday, November 2, 2022. Dan was a loving friend, neighbor, brother and uncle. He loved antiquing with his friends and curated a quality collection of objects d’art. Dan will be remembered for his artistic talents and tastes and his commitment to helping others.
NRVNews
Lineberry, Betty O.
Betty O. Lineberry, of Floyd, passed away on Monday, November 7, 2022. She is survived by her son & daughter-in-law, W. Grey & Lori Lineberry; daughter, Pamela L. Jones; grandchildren, Morgan Lineberry, Zane Lineberry, Amanda J. Floyd (Tim), and Travis Jones; great-grandchildren, Penelope Floyd and Cora Floyd; and sisters & brother-in-law, Delores & Harry Craft and Judy Bunn.
NRVNews
Tenth Annual Hugs and Buds for Veterans
Five RSVP Volunteers and two members of the Chi Delta Alpha (XDA) Service Sorority at VT gathered on Wednesday, November 9th to assemble 65 flower arrangements for veterans. The veterans live throughout Montgomery County and Radford, especially those who are residing in local nursing and assisted living homes. After that,...
NRVNews
11/19: Fundraiser Holiday Bazaar
A local small business in Floyd lost their entire workshop to a devastating fire on October 10th. There will be a Fundraiser Holiday Bazaar on November 19th at Grace Baptist Church to raise money. 100% of proceeds raised will go directly to Jake, Timber and Tide to help with rebuilding his small business.
NRVNews
11/16: No-Agenda Social
Join Pulaski County Democrats for a No-Agenda Social on Wednesday, Nov. 16, at 11:30 a.m. at Max on Main, downtown Pulaski. If you need more information, contact Rebecca Scheckler at 540-557-7810 or email pulaskicountyvademocrats@gmail.com. Can’t come at 11:30? Come later.
NRVNews
11/19: Craft & Vendor Fair
❄️Craft & Vendor Event, November 19th at Uptown Christiansburg⛄🎁. 10 am to 6 pm. Indoor event. Back Creek Vinyl, M&M Dparkle, Fiber Fandom, Let’s Aroo, Body Shop at Home, Mythical Mouse, Memory Jar Boutique, India’s Creations, This & That Crafts, Lunachick’s Bittersweet Emporium, Funky Goat, Cole Art, Two Girls & a Rock, The Stressed Stitcher, Stairway to Leaven Bakery, Scentsy, Paparazzi, LulaRoe, Ice Dragon Collection, Pampered Chef, Quality Crochet, E and N Soaps, Sun & Spruce Soaps, Blackfly Customs, Tupperware, CC Infinity Creations, Daisy & Emma’s Stray Shop, Abloom Flowers & Crafts, Christy’s Creations, Color Street, Makala Makes It, MJ Crafts & Homemade Baked Goods, Swearitsart, Southern Belles Creations, CrafTs, Young Living, Southern Vinyl Creations, Not Your Average Rocks & Designs, Grace Shed Creations, Avon.
NRVNews
Exhibitors Wanted for NRV Home Expo
The New River Valley Home Builders Association (NRVHBA) is excited to bring back the NRV Home Expo April 1-2, 2023 at the Christiansburg Rec Center, 1600 N Franklin St. The NRVHBA is looking to fill the show floor full of local, trusted professionals who are available to answer home care or building questions, provide attendees with reliable resources and quick quotes, as well as show samples of skills and services.
NRVNews
NRCC to offer new solar technician program
New River Community College recently received state approval to offer a new training program for those interested in becoming a solar technician. Students who complete the program will be trained to assemble, set up, and maintain rooftop or other systems that convert sunlight into energy. Program completers will also earn the Solar Hands-On Installation Network of Excellence (SHINE) credential.
