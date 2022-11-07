Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NRVNews
Morgan, Jr., Carson Byrd
Carson Byrd “CB” Morgan, Jr., 83, of Radford, passed away on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. CB was an avid hunter, fisherman, and lover of all things outdoors. He was blessed with the ability to fix anything and loved to make people laugh. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
NRVNews
Bratton, Patsy Lang
Patsy Ann Lang Bratton, 72, passed away Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at her home in Radford. She was retired from Renfro. Patsy was preceded in death by her parents, James F and Mary Louise Lang; son, J. J. Hamilton; sister, Helen Williams; and brother, Jim Lang. Survivors include her sons,...
NRVNews
Dulaney, Leslie Dean
Leslie Dean Dulaney, 74 of Radford, passed away peacefully on Wednesday morning November 9, 2022 at Carilion New River Valley Medical Center. Dean was born February 23, 1948 in Christiansburg, Virginia and was the son of the late Leslie B. Dulaney and Vera Bishop Dulaney Sale. He was also the step-son of the late Frank Sale.
NRVNews
Tolbert, Charles Wayne
Charles Wayne Tolbert, 83, of Pulaski, VA, passed on November 8, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Goldie Tolbert, sister, Barbara Powers Ingram, and his eldest son, Michael Wayne Tolbert. Cherishing his memory is his wife of more than 65 years, Carol Tolbert, daughter, Lynne...
NRVNews
Wood, Brenda Browning
Brenda Jewell Browning Wood, 79 of Narrows, VA went to be with the Lord on Thursday, November 9, 2022, at her home. Brenda was born on February 23, 1943, in Narrows and was a daughter of the late Millard Heulett Browing and Etta Leoda Church Browning. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years and love of her life, Roger Dale Wood; her siblings Priscilla Dean and Calvin Thomas; and her father-in-law, John William Wood Jr.
NRVNews
Kegley, Sr., William Martin
William Martin Kegley, Sr., 92, of Back Creek in Pulaski County, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022. He was born June 28, 1930 in Augusta County, the youngest son of the late John Rahn Kegley, Sr. and Victoria Martin Kegley. Bill was a 1948 graduate of Mt. Sidney High School...
NRVNews
Pennington, Aaron Kenneth
Aaron “Kenneth” Pennington of Dublin, Virginia passed away on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at the age of 88. Born January 31, 1934 in Lovern, West Virginia he was the son of the late Aaron and Bessie Pennington. His loving wife Evelyn Pennington, four brothers, four sisters and his grandson Andy Hoosier also preceded him in death.
NRVNews
Hall, Debra Stump
Our dear mother, Debra Jean Stump Hall, sadly passed away on November 8, 2022 at the age of 53. She was a wonderful mother who was always there when we needed her. Debra was preceded in death by her grandma, Nadene Stump. Left behind to cherish her memory is her mother, Shelby Farris; father, Chuckie Fugur; beloved husband, John Hall; sister, Barbara Cook; daughters, Alisha Perry and Brittany Clemons; son, Justin Stump; step-sons, Henry Hall and Luke Hall; and step-daughter, Stephanie Hall.
earnthenecklace.com
Robin Reed Leaving WDBJ7: Is the Roanoke Anchor Retiring?
Robin Reed’s class and professionalism have been an example for many. He started his career as a meteorologist and has inspired dozens of people to enter the field. Now, Robin Reed is leaving WDBJ7 after 40 years in December 2022. This will leave a massive void on the news desk, and the city’s residents will never forget him. Reed’s viewers have many questions about his departure and are curious to know if the anchor is retiring or if he is going for a different career opportunity. Here’s what the veteran anchor said about leaving the station.
NRVNews
DeVilbiss, Jr., Daniel Wesley
Daniel “Dan” Wesley DeVilbiss Jr. of Roanoke, Virginia, passed to his Heavenly home on Wednesday, November 2, 2022. Dan was a loving friend, neighbor, brother and uncle. He loved antiquing with his friends and curated a quality collection of objects d’art. Dan will be remembered for his artistic talents and tastes and his commitment to helping others.
NRVNews
Huffman, Joanne Barker
Nancy Joanne Huffman, 73 of Christiansburg, passed away on November 7, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents, Cline and Zelva Mitchell Barker; brother, Michael Barker; sister, Linda Grubb. Joanne is survived by her husband, Donald Arthur Huffman; daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer Anne and George William White III;...
NRVNews
Kanode, Gary Lynn
Gary Lynn Kanode, age 65 of Christiansburg, died Friday, November 4, 2022. He was born in Radford, Virginia on October, 14th, 1957. Gary’s love of cars led him to owning his own dealership, Kanode Motors, for 40 years. He never met a stranger. His greatest joy was his two daughters, Alex and Sidney. He taught them the love of fast cars and rock n’ roll music. Just an amazing husband, son and father.
pmg-va.com
The Donnie Ray McKinney Sr Cruise-In Car Show
Bedford Moose Lodge #1897 hosted its fourth annual charity Cruise-in Car Show on Saturday, August 27, 2022, with all proceeds going to the National D-Day Memorial in memory of one of the Lodge’s outstanding members, Donnie Ray McKinney Sr. The event hereafter will be “The Donnie Ray McKinney Sr Cruise-In Car Show”.
NRVNews
Lineberry, Betty O.
Betty O. Lineberry, of Floyd, passed away on Monday, November 7, 2022. She is survived by her son & daughter-in-law, W. Grey & Lori Lineberry; daughter, Pamela L. Jones; grandchildren, Morgan Lineberry, Zane Lineberry, Amanda J. Floyd (Tim), and Travis Jones; great-grandchildren, Penelope Floyd and Cora Floyd; and sisters & brother-in-law, Delores & Harry Craft and Judy Bunn.
Virginia’s Veterans Parade Steps Off on Saturday
The Virginia’s Veterans Parade will celebrate and recognize those who have served with a public procession featuring floats, music, and other entertainment. This year’s event will again be held in downtown Roanoke this Saturday, November 12th at 11:00 a.m. “We started this parade 13 years ago,” said Daniel Wickham, President of the Roanoke Valley Veterans […]
WSLS
Four sign to the next level in Early Signing Period at Franklin County
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. – Wednesday marked the beginning of the Early Signing Period, and Franklin County had four athletes put pen to paper. “It’s a big deal, especially when we talk about D1 athletes coming out of Franklin County, we are a big school, big school in our region, but we have great coaches and great student athletes that work really hard and have the commitment that it takes to go to the next level so we’re super proud of it,” athletic director Bradley Lang said.
Franklin News Post
Incoming Rocky Mount mayor, council members eager to get to work
ROCKY MOUNT — Pending provisional and post-election ballot counts and the certification of election results, Franklin County’s local races look fairly settled. According to unofficial results from Election Day, early voting and mailed absentee ballots, Holland Perdue is poised to replace Steven Angle as Rocky Mount Mayor while Ralph Casey, David Clements and Ben Mullins fill the three open town council positions and Nick Mitchell takes over the Snow Creek District seat on the Franklin County Board of Supervisors.
wfxrtv.com
3 Christiansburg Student Athletes Sign NLI
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA(WFXR) — Wednesday afternoon 3 student-athletes from Christiansburg High School put pen to paper to sign their national letters of intent. First off…cross country and track runner McKenna Spaulding will continue her running career at Carson-Newman University. McKenna is an all regional runners and she is also...
NRVNews
Tenth Annual Hugs and Buds for Veterans
Five RSVP Volunteers and two members of the Chi Delta Alpha (XDA) Service Sorority at VT gathered on Wednesday, November 9th to assemble 65 flower arrangements for veterans. The veterans live throughout Montgomery County and Radford, especially those who are residing in local nursing and assisted living homes. After that,...
Comments / 0