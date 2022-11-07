Read full article on original website
Larned woman hospitalized after car strikes a deer
STAFFORD COUNTY —A Kansas woman was injured in an accident just before 7 a.m. Thursday in Stafford County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2021 Nissan Sentra driven by Jerold D. Lorence, 62, Minneapolis, Kan., was eastbound on U.S. 50 approximately two miles east of the U.S. 281 Junction.
Two arrested on Railroad Ave. in Great Bend for drug charges
On Tuesday, Nov. 8, just before 11 p.m., Barton County Sheriff’s Office deputies stopped a 2010 Chevrolet Silverado pickup in the 3900 block of Railroad Avenue, south of Great Bend. The vehicle was stopped for a traffic infraction. Deputies became suspicious of the occupants and received consent to search...
Local Election Results - 2022 General Election
Other - 16 Great Bend City Council 2nd Ward. Ellinwood City Council (3 positions)
Celebration of Mosier's life scheduled this month in Hays
There will be a celebration of life for longtime Hays veterinarian Dr. Steve Mosier at 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at the Hilton Garden Inn, 221 W. 43rd.
New housing development in Hays comes with high demand
The anticipation for Election Day in Kansas is heating up. It's been the talk for farmers across the state a lack of rain impacts their crops and potentially their bottom line. Man with 3 Kansas Lottery wins this year explains advantage ahead of $1.6 billion Powerball drawing. Updated: Nov. 4,...
