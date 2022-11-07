ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rolling Stone

Trump Invokes Ron DeSantis’ Wife to Threaten Him Over 2024 Run

Donald Trump is suggesting he will reveal damaging information about Florida Governor Ron DeSantis should he decide to challenge the former president for the Republican nomination in 2024.  “I will tell you things about him that won’t be very flattering,” Trump told The Wall Street Journal on his private jet after departing a rally in Dayton, Ohio, on Monday. “I know more about him than anybody other than perhaps his wife, who is really running his campaign.” Trump’s discomfort with the Florida governor’s political ambitions has become increasingly palpable as the former president gears up for the launch of his third...
WCPO

Post-election misinformation targets Arizona, Pennsylvania

The video on Fox News showed a Wisconsin poll worker initialing ballots before they were given to voters. It's normal procedure on Election Day. On Tuesday someone posted the clip to social media and claimed instead that it showed a Philadelphia election worker doctoring ballots. By Wednesday the bogus claim...
WCPO

Live Results: House, Senate remains up for grabs 3 days after Election Day

Three days after Election Day and there is no definitive answer on which party will control the House and Senate come December. Republicans seem to be poised to claim the House as they have clinched 211 seats, based on Associated Press projections. They need just seven more to claim a majority. Democrats have won 192 seats. Thirty-two seats have yet to be called as of early Friday morning.
