NRVNews
Dulaney, Leslie Dean
Leslie Dean Dulaney, 74 of Radford, passed away peacefully on Wednesday morning November 9, 2022 at Carilion New River Valley Medical Center. Dean was born February 23, 1948 in Christiansburg, Virginia and was the son of the late Leslie B. Dulaney and Vera Bishop Dulaney Sale. He was also the step-son of the late Frank Sale.
earnthenecklace.com
Robin Reed Leaving WDBJ7: Is the Roanoke Anchor Retiring?
Robin Reed’s class and professionalism have been an example for many. He started his career as a meteorologist and has inspired dozens of people to enter the field. Now, Robin Reed is leaving WDBJ7 after 40 years in December 2022. This will leave a massive void on the news desk, and the city’s residents will never forget him. Reed’s viewers have many questions about his departure and are curious to know if the anchor is retiring or if he is going for a different career opportunity. Here’s what the veteran anchor said about leaving the station.
NRVNews
Tenth Annual Hugs and Buds for Veterans
Five RSVP Volunteers and two members of the Chi Delta Alpha (XDA) Service Sorority at VT gathered on Wednesday, November 9th to assemble 65 flower arrangements for veterans. The veterans live throughout Montgomery County and Radford, especially those who are residing in local nursing and assisted living homes. After that,...
This Abandoned Italian Mansion Was the First House with Electricity in Nelson County
Swannanoa in presentSwannanoa (mansion)/ Wikipedia. Villa Swannanoa was constructed in 1912 by philanthropist and entrepreneur James H. Dooley in the Italian Renaissance Revival style.
NRVNews
Pennington, Aaron Kenneth
Aaron “Kenneth” Pennington of Dublin, Virginia passed away on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at the age of 88. Born January 31, 1934 in Lovern, West Virginia he was the son of the late Aaron and Bessie Pennington. His loving wife Evelyn Pennington, four brothers, four sisters and his grandson Andy Hoosier also preceded him in death.
NRVNews
DeVilbiss, Jr., Daniel Wesley
Daniel “Dan” Wesley DeVilbiss Jr. of Roanoke, Virginia, passed to his Heavenly home on Wednesday, November 2, 2022. Dan was a loving friend, neighbor, brother and uncle. He loved antiquing with his friends and curated a quality collection of objects d’art. Dan will be remembered for his artistic talents and tastes and his commitment to helping others.
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Charles Wayne Tolbert
Charles Wayne Tolbert, 83, of Pulaski, VA, passed on November 8, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Goldie Tolbert, sister, Barbara Powers Ingram, and his eldest son, Michael Wayne Tolbert. Cherishing his memory is his wife of more than 65 years, Carol Tolbert, daughter, Lynne...
thecarrollnews.com
Griffith wins big in Carroll, 9th District
Republican Morgan Griffin will retain his seat in Virginia’s 9th Congressional District thanks in part to an overwhelming showing of support in Carroll County. With approximately 75 percent of the vote with a little over 200,000 votes calculated in the district, Griffith held a wide edge in the race against Democratic challenger Taysha Lee DeVaughan. Griffith enjoyed an even wider margin in Carroll County, where he unofficially received 8,049 votes to DeVaughan’s 1,374 in the first tallies released Tuesday night by the Carroll County Voter Registrar’s Office. Including 27 write-ins, Griffith unofficially took 85% of the vote in Carroll.
NRVNews
Huffman, Joanne Barker
Nancy Joanne Huffman, 73 of Christiansburg, passed away on November 7, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents, Cline and Zelva Mitchell Barker; brother, Michael Barker; sister, Linda Grubb. Joanne is survived by her husband, Donald Arthur Huffman; daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer Anne and George William White III;...
NRVNews
Carden, Gilda McDaniel
Gilda McDaniel Carden, born on July 12, 1933, passed away November 9, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents, Rutherford Guy and Hettie Ellen McDaniel; husband, Ernest Ray Carden; and brothers, Johnny, Larry, and David McDaniel. Gilda is survived by her sons, Michael (Kathy), Timothy (Maureen), Mark (Karen);...
wfxrtv.com
Suspect in custody after house fires in Roanoke; Firefighters
The Salem Police Department says they have arrested a suspect in the shots fired incident. Suspect in custody after house fires in Roanoke; …. The Salem Police Department says they have arrested a suspect in the shots fired incident. Foodie Friday: Napoli Cowboy. If you are looking for Italian and...
WSLS
Making history: Roanoke voters elect 3 gay members, first Latina to council
ROANOKE, Va. – History is in the making in Roanoke City. A diverse community is now expected to be represented in Roanoke City Hall. On Tuesday night, Roanoke city voters favored Joe Cobb, Luke Priddy, and Peter Volosin for City Council. All three are proudly and openly gay. Once the results are finalized, the three will be making history.
Franklin News Post
Incoming Rocky Mount mayor, council members eager to get to work
ROCKY MOUNT — Pending provisional and post-election ballot counts and the certification of election results, Franklin County’s local races look fairly settled. According to unofficial results from Election Day, early voting and mailed absentee ballots, Holland Perdue is poised to replace Steven Angle as Rocky Mount Mayor while Ralph Casey, David Clements and Ben Mullins fill the three open town council positions and Nick Mitchell takes over the Snow Creek District seat on the Franklin County Board of Supervisors.
NRVNews
Wood, Brenda Browning
Brenda Jewell Browning Wood, 79 of Narrows, VA went to be with the Lord on Thursday, November 9, 2022, at her home. Brenda was born on February 23, 1943, in Narrows and was a daughter of the late Millard Heulett Browing and Etta Leoda Church Browning. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years and love of her life, Roger Dale Wood; her siblings Priscilla Dean and Calvin Thomas; and her father-in-law, John William Wood Jr.
WSLS
Pioneers steer clear of Staunton Storm, win 35-0
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Heritage might just take home a region title. The Pioneers took an early lead and held their own throughout the whole match. Heritage took down the Staunton Storm on Thursday night 35-0.
Valley Health Closes Luray Gym
LURAY, Va. – The only full-service fitness center in Luray has closed its doors for good. The Valley Health Wellness & Fitness Center has been temporarily closed since October 13 due to fire damage from the adjacent Dollar Tree store. However, in a November 7 letter, Valley Health's Corporate Director of Fitness Services, Jeffrey Jeran, advised members that the closure is now permanent.
NRVNews
Hall, Debra Stump
Our dear mother, Debra Jean Stump Hall, sadly passed away on November 8, 2022 at the age of 53. She was a wonderful mother who was always there when we needed her. Debra was preceded in death by her grandma, Nadene Stump. Left behind to cherish her memory is her mother, Shelby Farris; father, Chuckie Fugur; beloved husband, John Hall; sister, Barbara Cook; daughters, Alisha Perry and Brittany Clemons; son, Justin Stump; step-sons, Henry Hall and Luke Hall; and step-daughter, Stephanie Hall.
WSLS
Four sign to the next level in Early Signing Period at Franklin County
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. – Wednesday marked the beginning of the Early Signing Period, and Franklin County had four athletes put pen to paper. “It’s a big deal, especially when we talk about D1 athletes coming out of Franklin County, we are a big school, big school in our region, but we have great coaches and great student athletes that work really hard and have the commitment that it takes to go to the next level so we’re super proud of it,” athletic director Bradley Lang said.
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke County Public Schools officials take action after school threats
In Monday's "Making the Grade", recent threats at schools across the commonwealth prompt school officials to take action. Roanoke County Public Schools officials take action …. In Monday's "Making the Grade", recent threats at schools across the commonwealth prompt school officials to take action. 3 Christiansburg Student Athletes Sign NLI.
Comments / 0