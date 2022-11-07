ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Game Haus

3 Head Coach Candidates for Carolina Panthers

The Panthers fired their head coach, Matt Rhule, after a 1-4 start to the 2022 season. He amassed a record of 11-27 in two-plus years as Carolina’s head coach. Former one-and-done Cardinals coach Steve Wilks has replaced Rhule in the interim, but it is unclear whether or not he’ll remain past this season.
CHARLOTTE, NC
VikingsTerritory

RGIII Changes Tune on Vikings, Cousins

Former Washington Commanders quarterback Robert Griffin III was once a quasi-critic of Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins. Now, he’s singing a different tune about Cousins — and the Vikings. Griffin and Cousins were teammates in Washington for three years before Cousins ultimately took Griffin’s QB1 job. In 2012,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Wyoming News

Doug Pederson guides Jags vs. former mentor Andy Reid's Chiefs

There often comes a day when the student becomes the master. Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid is just hoping that day doesn't come any time soon. Reid will be pitted against one of his former disciples Sunday when the Chiefs take on the visiting Jacksonville Jaguars in an AFC showdown. Doug Pederson is in his first year as coach of the Jaguars (3-6) but knows a thing or two about Reid after serving on his coaching staff in Kansas City and Philadelphia after also...
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

Walker, Panthers look to bounce back vs 1st-place Falcons

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — P.J. Walker’s previous outing couldn’t have gone much worse. The Panthers quarterback was 3 of 10 passing for 9 yards with two interceptions and got benched with Carolina trailing 35-0 at halftime to the Cincinnati Bengals. Yet, despite Walker’s 0.0 QB rating —...
ATLANTA, GA

