Butler, KY

The Chilling Tale of An Abandoned Haunted Hospital in Kentucky

Yeah, you couldn't pay me to go here. I've always found abandoned places fascinating. I love looking at photos and videos about abandoned places because they usually have an interesting history. It's also such a weird thing to see a place that was once so full of life, so run down, and see what places look like when nature slowly starts to take over. It's fascinating and haunting at the same time. I always enjoy looking at photos and videos of abandoned places, because I personally do not have the nerve to go explore them myself.
MAYSVILLE, KY
Fox 19

Police name man killed in Harrison Avenue crash

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man is dead Thursday night after a crash on Harrison Avenue. It happened around 5:28 p.m., according to the Cincinnati Police Department. Ramon McNeil, 50, was driving a Mercury Sable southeast on Harrison away from Westwood and toward South Fairmount. He lost control of the car,...
CINCINNATI, OH
wdrb.com

Free Christmas activities begin Nov. 25 at Kentucky's Ark Encounter

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- You'll be able to celebrate Christmas this year on the Ark Encounter in Williamstown, Kentucky. ChristmasTime at the Ark and ChristmasTown at the Creation Museum will display hundreds of thousands of lights. The museum will feature a live nativity, while the ark will offer an animated show on a big screen, special concerts and live animal encounters.
WILLIAMSTOWN, KY
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on Edgecliff Road in Covington

COVINGTON, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injuries on Edgecliff Road in Covington. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
COVINGTON, KY
spectrumnews1.com

A coin toss decided this northern Kentucky town's next mayor

PENDLETON COUNTY, Ky. — A northern Kentucky town is getting attention for its mayoral race. The election took place in the City of Butler and resulted in a tied number of votes. And by state law, a coin toss decided the next mayor. In the race, Mason Taylor challenged...
BUTLER, KY
Fox 19

Green Twp home invasion for pot escalated into 15-hour teen crime spree in 2 states

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A Green Township home invasion robbery for pot quickly escalated into a 15-hour teen crime spree in two states. This spree lasted from midnight until about 3 p.m. with a high-speed police chase, shots fired from the fleeing vehicle, a crash, shots fired at a deputy and a SWAT call before all of the suspects were finally apprehended hours later in another state, according to court records.
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

New sculptures installed in Northern Kentucky park

CRESTVIEW HILLS, Ky. (WXIX) - At Centre View Park in Crestview Hills, there are three new metal sculptures for people to enjoy. A recent Northern Kentucky University grad, Peyton Harshfield, is responsible for the project that aims to bring a smile to park visitors. The park is nestled between medical...
CRESTVIEW HILLS, KY
linknky.com

Northern Kentucky wineries take home wins in 10th annual Kentucky Commercial Wine Competition

Northern Kentucky wineries won three of the five Commissioner’s Cup awards in this year’s Kentucky Commercial Wine Competition on Nov. 5. Brianza Gardens and Winery near Crittenden took home their third Commissioner’s Cup in the 10th year of the annual competition. Gunpowder Creek Vineyards in Boone County and Rose Hill Farm Winery in Pendleton County were presented with their first cups.
CRITTENDEN, KY
linknky.com

Boone County posts final results after some ballots were recounted

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to reflect unofficial results from the Boone County Clerk’s Office. All precincts are reporting. Voters in Boone County have selected new faces for city council and mayor in local municipal races. Results in Boone County trickled out quickly to media until...
BOONE COUNTY, KY
Fox 19

Kenton County officials probing long lines, huge waits on Election Day

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Reports of long lines and hours-long waits on election day have drawn a response from officials in Kenton County. Some voters reported waiting more than two hours, with serpentine queues issuing through hallways and snaking across parking lots. Kenton County Clerk Gabrielle Summe issued a terse statement...
KENTON COUNTY, KY
linknky.com

Voters say yes to Republicans, no to abortion amendment

Voters in Northern Kentucky resoundingly chose Republican candidates overall in the 2022 general election but, in a non-congruent manner, voted down a Republican-aligned measure that would have eliminated the right to an abortion in the Commonwealth’s constitution. Most legislative seats in Northern Kentucky are in Republican control after the...
KENTUCKY STATE
WLWT 5

Police: Victim identified following fatal crash in Westwood

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are investigating a fatal crash in Westwood Thursday evening. According to police, just before 5:30 p.m. CPD's traffic unit responded to the 2200 block of Harrison Avenue for a report of a fatal crash. Police said the victim was driving a 2002 red Mercury Sable...
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

Here’s who won elections in Kenton County

After a long day of elections, Kenton County Clerk Gabrielle Summe finalized the results at 10 p.m. on the dot. With limited Democratic challengers at a countywide level, the most competitive races were at the municipal and school board levels. For a full of election results from Kenton County, click...
KENTON COUNTY, KY
WLWT 5

Police clear crash that caused long delays on the Brent Spence Bridge

COVINGTON, Ky. — 8:57 a.m. The crash has been cleared. All traffic has returned to normal. A crash is blocking the two left lanes on northbound I-71/75 just before the Brent Spence Bridge in Covington, Thursday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning/afternoon/evening headlines from WLWT...
COVINGTON, KY

