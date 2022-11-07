Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries at Mall Road and Heights Boulevard in Florence
FLORENCE, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injuries at Mall Road and Heights Boulevard in Florence. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have...
The Chilling Tale of An Abandoned Haunted Hospital in Kentucky
Yeah, you couldn't pay me to go here. I've always found abandoned places fascinating. I love looking at photos and videos about abandoned places because they usually have an interesting history. It's also such a weird thing to see a place that was once so full of life, so run down, and see what places look like when nature slowly starts to take over. It's fascinating and haunting at the same time. I always enjoy looking at photos and videos of abandoned places, because I personally do not have the nerve to go explore them myself.
Fox 19
Police name man killed in Harrison Avenue crash
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man is dead Thursday night after a crash on Harrison Avenue. It happened around 5:28 p.m., according to the Cincinnati Police Department. Ramon McNeil, 50, was driving a Mercury Sable southeast on Harrison away from Westwood and toward South Fairmount. He lost control of the car,...
wdrb.com
Free Christmas activities begin Nov. 25 at Kentucky's Ark Encounter
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- You'll be able to celebrate Christmas this year on the Ark Encounter in Williamstown, Kentucky. ChristmasTime at the Ark and ChristmasTown at the Creation Museum will display hundreds of thousands of lights. The museum will feature a live nativity, while the ark will offer an animated show on a big screen, special concerts and live animal encounters.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Edgecliff Road in Covington
COVINGTON, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injuries on Edgecliff Road in Covington. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
spectrumnews1.com
A coin toss decided this northern Kentucky town's next mayor
PENDLETON COUNTY, Ky. — A northern Kentucky town is getting attention for its mayoral race. The election took place in the City of Butler and resulted in a tied number of votes. And by state law, a coin toss decided the next mayor. In the race, Mason Taylor challenged...
Fox 19
Green Twp home invasion for pot escalated into 15-hour teen crime spree in 2 states
GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A Green Township home invasion robbery for pot quickly escalated into a 15-hour teen crime spree in two states. This spree lasted from midnight until about 3 p.m. with a high-speed police chase, shots fired from the fleeing vehicle, a crash, shots fired at a deputy and a SWAT call before all of the suspects were finally apprehended hours later in another state, according to court records.
Fox 19
New sculptures installed in Northern Kentucky park
CRESTVIEW HILLS, Ky. (WXIX) - At Centre View Park in Crestview Hills, there are three new metal sculptures for people to enjoy. A recent Northern Kentucky University grad, Peyton Harshfield, is responsible for the project that aims to bring a smile to park visitors. The park is nestled between medical...
linknky.com
Northern Kentucky wineries take home wins in 10th annual Kentucky Commercial Wine Competition
Northern Kentucky wineries won three of the five Commissioner’s Cup awards in this year’s Kentucky Commercial Wine Competition on Nov. 5. Brianza Gardens and Winery near Crittenden took home their third Commissioner’s Cup in the 10th year of the annual competition. Gunpowder Creek Vineyards in Boone County and Rose Hill Farm Winery in Pendleton County were presented with their first cups.
star64.tv
4 brush fires reported in Clermont County as drought drags on
MONROE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) – Firefighters in Clermont County had a busy day Wednesday as they fought at least four brush fires. One sprung up just before 3 p.m. at a farm on Franklin Laurel Road in Monroe Township. Firefighters say the fire, which damaged a barn and woodpile,...
linknky.com
Boone County posts final results after some ballots were recounted
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to reflect unofficial results from the Boone County Clerk’s Office. All precincts are reporting. Voters in Boone County have selected new faces for city council and mayor in local municipal races. Results in Boone County trickled out quickly to media until...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati is home to the oldest candy cane company in the country
A sweet sense of pride, joy and nearly 150 years of family tradition is what you’ll find at Doscher’s Candy Company in their Newtown location. The company is known for its candy canes and French Chew. “A lot of people don't realize that French Chew is made right...
Fox 19
Kenton County officials probing long lines, huge waits on Election Day
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Reports of long lines and hours-long waits on election day have drawn a response from officials in Kenton County. Some voters reported waiting more than two hours, with serpentine queues issuing through hallways and snaking across parking lots. Kenton County Clerk Gabrielle Summe issued a terse statement...
3 teens arrested, found with an AR-15, AK-47 and shotgun in Goshen Twp.
The teens were arrested after they allegedly fired shots at vehicles near a neighborhood in Goshen Township.
linknky.com
Voters say yes to Republicans, no to abortion amendment
Voters in Northern Kentucky resoundingly chose Republican candidates overall in the 2022 general election but, in a non-congruent manner, voted down a Republican-aligned measure that would have eliminated the right to an abortion in the Commonwealth’s constitution. Most legislative seats in Northern Kentucky are in Republican control after the...
WLWT 5
Police: Victim identified following fatal crash in Westwood
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are investigating a fatal crash in Westwood Thursday evening. According to police, just before 5:30 p.m. CPD's traffic unit responded to the 2200 block of Harrison Avenue for a report of a fatal crash. Police said the victim was driving a 2002 red Mercury Sable...
linknky.com
Here’s who won elections in Kenton County
After a long day of elections, Kenton County Clerk Gabrielle Summe finalized the results at 10 p.m. on the dot. With limited Democratic challengers at a countywide level, the most competitive races were at the municipal and school board levels. For a full of election results from Kenton County, click...
These are the casinos with the loosest slots
The I-Team used state data to rank 32 gambling venues on their payout rates for slot machines in Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana. Spoiler alert: Playing the loosest slots might require a full tank of gas.
WLWT 5
Police clear crash that caused long delays on the Brent Spence Bridge
COVINGTON, Ky. — 8:57 a.m. The crash has been cleared. All traffic has returned to normal. A crash is blocking the two left lanes on northbound I-71/75 just before the Brent Spence Bridge in Covington, Thursday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning/afternoon/evening headlines from WLWT...
linknky.com
Northern Kentucky gym owner places third in 2022 U.S Strongman National Championship
The owner of Be Strong KY gym in Erlanger, Ben Eisenmenger, took home a third-place win at the United States Strongman National Championship in the Middleweight division. The Strongman competition held in Erie, PA, on Oct. 15 is a sports competition in which competitors are tested for their pure strength, using various tasks.
