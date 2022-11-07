Read full article on original website
Colorado witness describes silent 'translucent craft' moving overheadRoger MarshLoveland, CO
The haunted hotel that inspired Stephen King´s, The ShiningSara BEstes Park, CO
Freddy's Frozen Custard breaks ground!OptopolisCheyenne, WY
Fort Collins industrial property sells for $12.9 millionMargaret JacksonFort Collins, CO
State issues health warnings for marijuana sold in Denver, other CO citiesMatt WhittakerDenver, CO
Related
Huge, State-of-the-Art Snack Food Baking Facility Opens in Loveland
After nearly 20 years in business based in Boulder, Bobo's has operations under one roof in Loveland, Colorado. Will Loveland be known as "Snacktown, USA?" It was in late 2021 that Bobo's Oat Bars announced that it would be opening a facility to bake and package its products in Loveland. Now, the Sweetheart City has another thing to brag about: Bobo's.
Before & After: Have You Noticed These 3 Recent Changes to Loveland Business?
It's seems to be a season not only for changing leaves, but changing up things at a few Loveland businesses. Have you taken notice of what they've done?. Two of the establishments have changed up long-standing signage that they've had; the other has added something to their patio area. All stand out as signs of success tor the popular businesses in town.
A Popular Italian Restaurant Says Arrivederci to Fort Collins
There is one less option for Italian food in the Choice City after the Italian eatery, Cacciatore at Heller's Kitchen has closed their doors. On September 28, Cacciatore at Heller's Kitchen announced via Facebook that the restaurant would be closing its doors permanently. To all our wonderful guests, at this...
Take a Look at Windsor’s Cool New ‘Pour Your Own Beer’ Restaurant/Bar
It's been the talk of Windsor since news came out that a 2-story restaurant/bar with a "pour your own beer wall" was coming. Howlers & Growlers is now open; take a look and find out how that "beer wall' works. Howlers & Growlers TapHouse and Eatery in Windsor, is located...
WeldWerks to Release Little Man Salted Oreo Milk Stout Beer
When the temperatures cool down in Northern Colorado, it becomes one of my favorite seasons. No. Not fall or winter in particular. Stout season. I absolutely love stout beers, but the weather has to be right for them. That season starts now. The cooler the weather, the darker the beer.
Colorado witness describes silent 'translucent craft' moving overhead
Witness illustration.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Colorado witness at Loveland reported watching a “translucent craft” in the shape of a V crossing the sky under the higher stratus clouds at about 10:36 p.m. on April 26, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
This Fort Collins Bar Was Ranked As the Best Speakeasy in America
Yelp recently compiled a data-driven list of America's top 50 speakeasy bars. These establishments often fly under the radar but offer incredibly alluring ambiances and creative craft cocktails inspired by the Prohibition era. Sometimes, just accessing a speakeasy can be an experience in itself. At quite a few of these...
Denver breakfast and brunch staple opening 5th location
DENVER — Snooze, an A.M. Eatery is putting the final touches on its newest Colorado location. The breakfast restaurant will open its fifth location in Denver, at 101 N. Broadway, on Wednesday, Nov. 16. Located in Denver's South Broadway neighborhood in the historic First Avenue Hotel building, the new...
Popular Colorado Music Venue to Close its Doors for Good
For music lovers, especially those that enjoy attending concerts and seeing music performed live, one popular spot to catch rock shows is going to become a lot quieter very soon. It has been five years of loud, rocking shows for a Colorado music venue known as simply, The Venue, but...
Two Colorado hotels nominated among 'best holiday hotels' in country
USA Today has started to release their '10 Best' Readers' Choice nominations for winter 2022 and two Colorado hotels are included on their list of 'best hotels for the holidays.'. Located in Colorado Springs, The Broadmoor is on the list. Also in Colorado, Granby's C Lazy U Ranch is included...
I-25 reopens in Larimer County after rollover crash
The Colorado Department of Transportation says Interstate 25 has reopened north of Wellington following a crash on Wednesday morning.
Colorado city among worst 'places for witches' in country, according to report
Looking to live the life of a witch? A couple Colorado spots might be for you, but there's one city you should probably steer clear from. A recent data analysis conducted by LawnLove compared the 200 largest cities in the United States across 18 different metrics related to witchcraft. This included factors like the number of local tarot readers, access to a coven, and how many local metaphysical supply stores there are.
Christmas At The Coast Starring Lovelytheband
As the holiday season arrives, what better way to celebrate than with amazing live music, at an awesome local Northern Colorado venue, with one of the coolest bands out there? Get ready for our first annual Christmas at the Coast!. Christmas At The Coast Starring Lovelytheband In Fort Collins, Colorado.
aboutboulder.com
7 Boulder Soup Restaurants with the Highest Rating
The first bowl of soup is thought to have been prepared around 20,000 BC. It is assumed that the first people began cooking broths when they discovered how to make mud vessels or clay pots. According to some historical documents, soups became a regular menu item in many civilizations around 6000 BC.
See What You Missed at the Colorado Festival of Horror
Halloween comes once a year but for some, it's more of a lifestyle than a holiday. Horror enthusiasts may celebrate extra hard every Halloween, but many of them live and breathe what many reserve for October 31st. As with almost anything, there is an annual gathering for these types of...
Crews extinguish fire at Eritrean, Ethiopian restaurant in Aurora
An Eritrean and Ethiopian restaurant caught fire early Tuesday morning near S. Havana Street and E. Tennessee Avenue.
Total lunar eclipse visible in Denver Tuesday morning
A total lunar eclipse will be visible in Denver early Tuesday morning.
KDVR.com
Why Monday's Powerball drawing was delayed
Matt Mauro is following the delay on the Monday night Powerball drawing for $1.9 billion. Matt Mauro is following the delay on the Monday night Powerball drawing for $1.9 billion. Denver weather: Fire weather warning on Tuesday. Denver’s weather will stay mild and dry through Wednesday before the next storm...
Stunning Holiday Light Display Returns To Fort Collins This Week
It's the most wonderful time of the year - and I'm not talking about Christmas... yet. Now that Halloween came and went, all focus is on the real holiday season, which happens to be making its grand return to Fort Collins later this week. On Friday, November 4, Old Town...
coloradopolitics.com
10th Circuit awards immunity to Fort Collins cop who slammed college student into ground
The federal appeals court based in Denver has determined a Fort Collins officer who slammed a college student face-first into the ground cannot be held liable for excessive force. A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit acknowledged Officer Randall Klamser did violate the constitutional...
